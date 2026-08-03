The quickest way I’ve found to make a bedroom feel completely different isn’t repainting the walls or buying new furniture — it’s changing the bedding. A fresh duvet cover can instantly make the whole room feel lighter, cozier, or more put together, depending on the look you’re after. That’s exactly why I always keep an eye on DUSK’s bedding range, where you’ll find everything from crisp cotton bedding and relaxed linen to timeless striped designs that are easy to layer and live with for years.

Good bedding is one of those investments you’ll appreciate every single day, but finding the right set isn’t always straightforward, which is why our guide to where to buy bedding is such a useful place to start if you’re weighing up different retailers. And once you’ve picked your favorite, a few simple styling tricks can make it look even better.

Found a favorite? Before you disappear into a freshly made bed, don’t forget to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. It’s where we share the latest shopping finds, trend reports, and styling ideas before they inevitably fill your saved folder.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors