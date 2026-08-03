DUSK Has Some of the Most Stylish Design Bedding Around, These Sets Are What an Interior Stylist Would Pick
If your bed is overdue for a refresh, these are the stylish DUSK bedding sets I’d add straight to my basket
The quickest way I’ve found to make a bedroom feel completely different isn’t repainting the walls or buying new furniture — it’s changing the bedding. A fresh duvet cover can instantly make the whole room feel lighter, cozier, or more put together, depending on the look you’re after. That’s exactly why I always keep an eye on DUSK’s bedding range, where you’ll find everything from crisp cotton bedding and relaxed linen to timeless striped designs that are easy to layer and live with for years.
Good bedding is one of those investments you’ll appreciate every single day, but finding the right set isn’t always straightforward, which is why our guide to where to buy bedding is such a useful place to start if you’re weighing up different retailers. And once you’ve picked your favorite, a few simple styling tricks can make it look even better.Want more help? Book a Style consultation with IokastiLooking for something specific? Make a free stylist request
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.