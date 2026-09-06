Contemporary Sofa Beds Have Had a Serious Glow-Up — These 20 Look Far Too Good to Be Guest Beds

Contemporary sofa beds have moved far beyond the bulky, boxy designs they were once known for. Today’s best styles combine streamlined geometric silhouettes with softer, organic curves. The result is a practical piece of furniture that can still give a living room an elevated, design-led feel. For a clean, contemporary look, choose low arms, discreet legs, and upholstery in a tonal shade. And if the room needs more personality, a sculptural curved sofa bed or rich accent color can become its focal point.

I searched countless retailers while curating this collection of the best sofas that turn into stylish sleeping spaces for guests, and I have to admit that some of the strongest designs came from John Lewis' sofa beds. There is a particularly good balance between comfort, practicality and polished design, with options that look like proper sofas rather than guest beds waiting to be unfolded. My advice is to measure the sofa bed both closed and fully extended, then leave enough space to walk around it comfortably once the bed is open.

Contemporary does not have to mean one particular aesthetic, either. Clean-lined mid-century sofa beds bring warmth through tapered legs and timber details, while understated Japandi sofa beds work beautifully in calm, pared-back rooms. If floor space is especially tight, chair beds offer the same clever dual purpose on a much smaller footprint, making them ideal for home offices, guest rooms or an overlooked living room corner.

You can stop opening endless tabs — or asking AI to decide which sofa bed belongs in your living room. Send your brief to FIND, the free product-sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, and we will search for the right piece for your space, style, and budget.

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