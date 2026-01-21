‘Elevated Calm’ Never Soulless — I'm a Stylist, and This Is the Decor I'd Choose to Style a Contemporary Bedroom With

I’ve always been drawn to contemporary bedrooms because they sit in that sweet spot between calm and character. Rather than relying on decoration for impact, it’s the materials and graphic touches that quietly set the tone. Unlike modern bedrooms, which often feel more restrained, contemporary spaces are more fluid — allowing pattern, artwork, and bolder graphics to sit comfortably within an otherwise composed setting.

This collection brings together bedroom pieces that feel contemporary through their materiality and form. Clean silhouettes are offset by tactile finishes, while pattern is used with intention — bold enough to be noticed, restrained enough to live with. Nothing here feels overly precious or overly styled. These are pieces chosen for how they hold their own, whether it’s a sculptural bedside like the Stigido Side table by Le Redoute, a graphic textile, or a lamp that reads as an object as much as a light.

(Image credit: Oni Studio. Design: JT Grupa)

What I like most about contemporary bedrooms is their versatility. These pieces don’t ask you to commit to a single aesthetic, they layer easily into existing spaces, mixing well with softer, more traditional or even eclectic elements. The result is a bedroom that feels personal without trying too hard and considered but relaxed.

If this idea of elevated calm resonates, but you’re unsure how to translate it into your own bedroom, Design Lab by Livingetc can help. We offer a personalized sourcing service to guide you towards pieces that work with what you already have — whether you’re refining your space or searching for a thoughtful gift. Share your brie,f and we’ll help you layer the look with confidence.