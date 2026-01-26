Curated finds for Kristine : Soft Statements in Flush Lighting
Inspired by your brief, I’ve put together a mix of flush ceiling lights that vary in character — from graphic, modern silhouettes to softer, more sculptural forms, so you can see how different moods play against the blue walls. Each option keeps a low profile while still offering personality, rather than disappearing into the ceiling.
Below you’ll find the flush-mounted options selected with proportion, colour, and finish in mind.
I look forward to hearing your thoughts and would be happy to refine the selection further if needed.
This option is a sleek, ring-like form with a modern, mid-century edge. The red finish creates a confident contrast against blue walls, while the slim profile keeps the look light and architectural. The integrated LED and remote control also make it very practical.
I included this for its sculptural disc shape and soft blown-glass globe, which give it a gentle glow rather than harsh overhead light. The warm red and cream tones add character while still working beautifully against blue walls. Its low-profile form makes it ideal for a compact hallway while still feeling like a design feature.
Please note: it’s worth double-checking that this item ships to Norway before ordering.
