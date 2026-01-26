Curated finds for Kristine : Soft Statements in Flush Lighting

Inspired by your brief, I’ve put together a mix of flush ceiling lights that vary in character — from graphic, modern silhouettes to softer, more sculptural forms, so you can see how different moods play against the blue walls. Each option keeps a low profile while still offering personality, rather than disappearing into the ceiling.

Below you’ll find the flush-mounted options selected with proportion, colour, and finish in mind.

I look forward to hearing your thoughts and would be happy to refine the selection further if needed.

AMAZON Modern Red Ceiling Light Fixture £125.99 at Amazon UK This option is a sleek, ring-like form with a modern, mid-century edge. The red finish creates a confident contrast against blue walls, while the slim profile keeps the look light and architectural. The integrated LED and remote control also make it very practical. AMAZON Modern Flush Mount Ceiling Light 35cm in Red £49.99 at Amazon UK Lastly, I selected this for its domed, slightly decorative silhouette. The warm tones soften against blue walls, and the sculptural form adds personality while still feeling balanced in a smaller hallway.

HAY Matin Flush Mount Ceiling Lamp Ø38 Cm in White Shade £119 at nordicnest.com I chose this for its pleated shade, which diffuses light softly and adds warmth and texture. It feels sculptural yet subtle, bringing design detail without strong contrast, perfect if you’d prefer a calmer, more refined look. Northern Over Me Ceiling Lamp in Dusty Blue NOK 3,890 at northern.no I included this contemporary design from Norwegian brand Northern for its clean, rounded form and low profile. It sits close to the ceiling, meeting your height requirement while still feeling considered. The muted tone works beautifully with blue. LAMP24 Kalo Wall Ceiling Light | Blown Glass Disc Orb Flush Mount Sconce £104 at lamp24.co.uk I included this for its sculptural disc shape and soft blown-glass globe, which give it a gentle glow rather than harsh overhead light. The warm red and cream tones add character while still working beautifully against blue walls. Its low-profile form makes it ideal for a compact hallway while still feeling like a design feature.



Please note: it’s worth double-checking that this item ships to Norway before ordering.