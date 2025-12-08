Curated Finds For Angie : Soft Shapes, Subtle Glamour

Hi Angie,

Inspired by your brief, I've curated lighting that works in harmony with the room's foundations — the Little Green Olive walls and the Gilver patterned ceiling without overwhelming the scheme. Because I havent yet seen the furniture pieces, I focused on options that feel timeless and vrsatile, so they'll complement your space no matter how it evolves. Each shade draws from the softer neutrals within the wallpaper, allowing the fixture to sit comfortable in the room while letting the color pattern do the storytelling.

You'll find a few different approaches — from sculptural fabric shades to velver and fringe options — all chosen for their gentle glow., tactile presense, and how well they complement a mid-century space.

I hope these options speak to you, inspire you and provide a clear direction for styling your primary bedroom.

Once you have a sense of the overall direction you'd like to take, feel free to reach out and we can refine the options. I look forward to hearing your thoughts, and in the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out with any further questions or requests.

Warm regards,
Miaad

Miaad Latoof
Stylist

Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.