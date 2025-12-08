Curated Finds For Angie : Soft Shapes, Subtle Glamour

Hi Angie,



Inspired by your brief, I've curated lighting that works in harmony with the room's foundations — the Little Green Olive walls and the Gilver patterned ceiling without overwhelming the scheme. Because I havent yet seen the furniture pieces, I focused on options that feel timeless and vrsatile, so they'll complement your space no matter how it evolves. Each shade draws from the softer neutrals within the wallpaper, allowing the fixture to sit comfortable in the room while letting the color pattern do the storytelling.



You'll find a few different approaches — from sculptural fabric shades to velver and fringe options — all chosen for their gentle glow., tactile presense, and how well they complement a mid-century space.



I hope these options speak to you, inspire you and provide a clear direction for styling your primary bedroom.

HEATHFIELD & CO Cyrus Pendant £520.83 at heathfield.co.uk HEATHFIELD & CO. Cyrus Pendant £520.83 at heathfield.co.uk This soft, sculptural pendant with a natural linen shade and subtle brass detailing is perfect for creating a warm, diffused glow. It's elegant mid-century modern lines feel luxuriuous yet understated, allows it to complement the olive walls and patterned ceiling without competing with them. A timeless choice that adds gentle glamour and sits comfortable within a cosy bedroom scheme. Next Natural Larson - Large £50 at Next UK Another alternative that introduces a modern, sculptural feel while keeping the softness and texture you're after. The scalloped fabric shade adds a gentle warmth that complements both the mid-century architecture and the bold patterned wallpaper, while remaining neutral enough to let the walls and ceiling take centre stage. Soho Home Aldwin Pendant, Uk £795 at Soho Home This alternative introduces soft, understated glam to the room — sculptural without shouting. It's gently rounded form and diffused shade add warmth and texture, making it a beautiful counterbalance to the patterned ceiling and olive walls. Maison Flâneur The Emmy Lampshade £195 at maisonflaneur.com The Emmy pendant introduces a beautifully soft sense of glamour to the room. The velvet shade and delicate fringe create a warm, diffused glow that feels luxurious without tipping into formality. The rich brown tone subtly picks up the neutrals within the wallpaper, helping the light sit naturally into the scheme while adding depth and romance. JIXIN LAMPSHADES Black & Cream Lantern Curved Ceiling Light £58 at Rockett StGeorge The Jixing ceiling light brings a sculptural calm to the room — it's curved silhouette and fabric shade softens the light beautifully creating an atmospheric glow. The black trim adds just enough definition to echo mid-century lines, while the cream fabric keeps it gente and understated against the rest of the scheme.

Once you have a sense of the overall direction you'd like to take, feel free to reach out and we can refine the options. I look forward to hearing your thoughts, and in the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out with any further questions or requests.



Warm regards,

Miaad