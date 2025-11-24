I Just Found a Much Sleeker Take on IKEA's Best-Selling 'Alternative' Christmas Tree — But You Need to Be Quick, It's Already Selling Out

Whether it's a space or style thing, there are plenty of reasons to try something different when it comes to decorating this Christmas

Christmas is zooming towards us, and as a yuletide-loving apartment dweller, my eyes are always peeled for small-space decorations — and recently, this £33 sleek tree-shaped wall hanging from Robert Dyas has caught my attention.

Crafted in sturdy iron, the triangular Gunnar Wall Tree is a much sleeker take on IKEA’s always-popular Vinterfint wall-hung alternative Christmas tree — a blank canvas of cross-hatched pine wood which can be transformed into a festive marvel with everything from baubles to mini paper gift bags and even styled as an Advent calendar.

Retailing at just £10, IKEA’s offering is naturally an annual sell-out, but I feel like this more luxurious metal alternative is so much sleeker and fit for a modern home like mine. The same design has already sold out at La Redoute (where I originally discovered it), but don't worry, I've found it stocked elsewhere (and on sale!), so I'd advise adding to cart, like, right now.

If you weren't quick enough, or it feels a little too contemporary for your taste, I've also found some other alternatives to shop below.

From sleek wall hangings to sneaky half-trees, these Christmas tree alternatives prove small spaces can still embrace the festive season with pizazz. And if you’re hosting over the holiday season, our comprehensive guide to small space hosting has you covered.

