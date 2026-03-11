How to Style the 'Traditional' Trend for Your Living Room — 24 Pieces That Feel Classy and Classic
A stylist’s guide to mixing traditional pieces into eclectic interiors for a living room that feels layered rather than dated
Remember when traditional interiors felt a little too formal? Heavy furniture, ornate details, rooms that leaned strongly into one era. Lately, though, I’ve started looking at those pieces differently. When you pull them out of that setting and place them in a more eclectic room, they behave completely differently. A carved table suddenly gives a modern space depth, a portrait painting becomes a point of interest, and even an ornate rug can ground a contemporary interior.
The trick is making sure those pieces still speak the same design language as the rest of the room. When they do, they don’t feel old-fashioned but rather intentional.
This shift is happening across interior design trends right now. Designers are moving away from perfectly matched spaces and towards rooms that feel layered and lived in. Traditional elements, especially traditional patterns work beautifully here because they bring warmth and a sense of history that newer pieces sometimes lack.
As a stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, I tend to think of traditional pieces less as a full design style and more as ingredients you can mix into a room. When combined with modern furniture and lighter palettes, they bring personality in a way that feels collected rather than dated. For this edit, I’ve curated 24 pieces that carry that traditional charm but sit comfortably in eclectic spaces
Sometimes a room just needs one traditional piece to bring everything together. If you’d like help finding the right one, Design Lab by Livingetc offers a Find service where you can share your brief and budget, and we’ll send back three to five carefully chosen options with links, saving you the hours of scrolling.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.