Remember when traditional interiors felt a little too formal? Heavy furniture, ornate details, rooms that leaned strongly into one era. Lately, though, I’ve started looking at those pieces differently. When you pull them out of that setting and place them in a more eclectic room, they behave completely differently. A carved table suddenly gives a modern space depth, a portrait painting becomes a point of interest, and even an ornate rug can ground a contemporary interior.

The trick is making sure those pieces still speak the same design language as the rest of the room. When they do, they don’t feel old-fashioned but rather intentional.

This shift is happening across interior design trends right now. Designers are moving away from perfectly matched spaces and towards rooms that feel layered and lived in. Traditional elements, especially traditional patterns work beautifully here because they bring warmth and a sense of history that newer pieces sometimes lack.

Traditional doesn't have to mean stuffy — you can still experiment in a living room with color, pattern, and texture. (Image credit: Paul Massey. Design: Nicole Harding & Co)

As a stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, I tend to think of traditional pieces less as a full design style and more as ingredients you can mix into a room. When combined with modern furniture and lighter palettes, they bring personality in a way that feels collected rather than dated. For this edit, I’ve curated 24 pieces that carry that traditional charm but sit comfortably in eclectic spaces

Sometimes a room just needs one traditional piece to bring everything together. If you’d like help finding the right one, Design Lab by Livingetc offers a Find service where you can share your brief and budget, and we’ll send back three to five carefully chosen options with links, saving you the hours of scrolling.