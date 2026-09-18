Morris & Co. Just 'Unarchived' Three Iconic Prints and Plastered Them Across Some of Swyft's Best-Selling Sofas — The Result Is Characterfully Cozy
And these patterned investment pieces are on sale right now!
Design enthusiasts are no stranger to the beautiful designs brought to life by these two beloved brands. Swyft's plush sofas with structured silhouettes paired with Morris & Co.'s enchanting patterns are a duo to be reckoned with.
And they recently collaborated again, adding three heritage prints from the archives. These rich patterns transform Swyft x Morris & Co. sofas into maximalist anchor pieces that bring a sense of homeliness to hyper-modern interiors lacking warmth.
So, if you're looking for a sofa to cozy up your living room with character, these designs might do just the trick.
If you're trying to pick a patterned sofa that doesn't come across as loud, then this Model 02 3-Seater Sofa in Willow is a pretty piece to start on. The ribbed seat and bolster pillows make for a comfortable setting to lounge in. And the leafy pattern is subtly striking. Style it with a neutral rug and wood side tables to lean into the earthy vibe.
One of my favorite ways to use pattern in a living room is through a print-drenched sofa. It instantly takes a flat space and adds a layer of dynamism. There's no denying this is a bold print, so it might not be the best choice for an already visually enthusiastic space. But if you feel like your living room is missing a main character, perhaps this Blackthorn sofa is it.
Sometimes, all you need is a laid-back silhouette and a pattern that pops to complete a space. And just like accent chairs can lend a lonely hallway the vibe of a gallery, a printed loveseat like this is a clever way to enliven your space. The pomegranates, lemons, oranges, and peaches intertwining across the fabric will make your home feel like summer all the time.
Alternative Patterned Sofas to Shop
For Swyft x Morris & Co. fans, the brands are launching four more prints very soon. To shop the next release first, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to stay up to date on this launch and more design news.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.