Morris & Co. Just 'Unarchived' Three Iconic Prints and Plastered Them Across Some of Swyft's Best-Selling Sofas — The Result Is Characterfully Cozy

Design enthusiasts are no stranger to the beautiful designs brought to life by these two beloved brands. Swyft's plush sofas with structured silhouettes paired with Morris & Co.'s enchanting patterns are a duo to be reckoned with.

And they recently collaborated again, adding three heritage prints from the archives. These rich patterns transform Swyft x Morris & Co. sofas into maximalist anchor pieces that bring a sense of homeliness to hyper-modern interiors lacking warmth.

So, if you're looking for a sofa to cozy up your living room with character, these designs might do just the trick.

Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 02 3-Seater Sofa in Willow £1,909 at Swyft Home If you're trying to pick a patterned sofa that doesn't come across as loud, then this Model 02 3-Seater Sofa in Willow is a pretty piece to start on. The ribbed seat and bolster pillows make for a comfortable setting to lounge in. And the leafy pattern is subtly striking. Style it with a neutral rug and wood side tables to lean into the earthy vibe. Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 15 3-Seater Sofa in Blackthorn £1,999 at Swyft Home One of my favorite ways to use pattern in a living room is through a print-drenched sofa. It instantly takes a flat space and adds a layer of dynamism. There's no denying this is a bold print, so it might not be the best choice for an already visually enthusiastic space. But if you feel like your living room is missing a main character, perhaps this Blackthorn sofa is it. Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 05 Loveseat in Fruit £999 at Swyft Home Sometimes, all you need is a laid-back silhouette and a pattern that pops to complete a space. And just like accent chairs can lend a lonely hallway the vibe of a gallery, a printed loveseat like this is a clever way to enliven your space. The pomegranates, lemons, oranges, and peaches intertwining across the fabric will make your home feel like summer all the time.

Alternative Patterned Sofas to Shop

Anthropologie Judarn Sculptural Sofa £1,998 at Anthropologie Another one of my favorite places to look for pattern is Anthropologie. Case in point this Judarn Sculptural Sofa that sits like a functional mural in your living room. OKA Coleridge Areca Linen 2-Seater Sofa in Putting Green £2,295 at oka.com This palm printed two-seater sofa from OKA has a certain cool factor to it. It's a simple yet impactful pattern that's perfect for when you're looking to dip your toe into experimenting with print. Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 08 Sofa Bed in Fruit £1,929 at Swyft Home I had to take a moment to shout out this Model 08 Sofa Bed in Fruit. The slight change in silhouette makes all the difference to the way the print speaks. Atkin & Thyme Aviator Loveseat In Striped Cotton Rug £999 at atkinandthyme.co.uk We're hanging rugs and framing them, so it only makes sense that we channel these floor coverings through furniture, too. Enter Atkin & Thyme's Aviator. Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 03 3-Seater Right Chaise Sofa in Blackthorn £2,516 at Swyft Home This Model 03 3-Seater Right Chaise Sofa might be my favorite iteration of the Blackthorn print yet. The boxy structure and the stubby legs lean modern while the print softens the look. Westwing Wolke Modular Striped Sofa £3,099 at Westwing Stripes are another clever way to bring pattern into your home, and I'm pretty obsessed with this wine-cream combination from Westwing's Wolke collection.

For Swyft x Morris & Co. fans, the brands are launching four more prints very soon. To shop the next release first, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to stay up to date on this launch and more design news.

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