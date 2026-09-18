Morris & Co. Just 'Unarchived' Three Iconic Prints and Plastered Them Across Some of Swyft's Best-Selling Sofas — The Result Is Characterfully Cozy

And these patterned investment pieces are on sale right now!

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A GIF of patterned sofas from Swyft x Morris &amp; Co.
These bold patterns are a charming way to balance hyper-modern interiors.
(Image credit: Swyft x Morris & Co.)

Design enthusiasts are no stranger to the beautiful designs brought to life by these two beloved brands. Swyft's plush sofas with structured silhouettes paired with Morris & Co.'s enchanting patterns are a duo to be reckoned with.

And they recently collaborated again, adding three heritage prints from the archives. These rich patterns transform Swyft x Morris & Co. sofas into maximalist anchor pieces that bring a sense of homeliness to hyper-modern interiors lacking warmth.

So, if you're looking for a sofa to cozy up your living room with character, these designs might do just the trick.

Alternative Patterned Sofas to Shop

For Swyft x Morris & Co. fans, the brands are launching four more prints very soon. To shop the next release first, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to stay up to date on this launch and more design news.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.