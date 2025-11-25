The Hidden Storage in This Bench Seat Is So Sleek, I Almost Didn't See It — It's a Genius Piece of Furniture for Keeping Shoes in a Hallway

As a small home dweller, I’m on intimate terms with the art of storage. Built-in shelves and cupboards, bureaus, chests of drawers — you name it, I’ve filled it. So at this point, I’m running out of accessible nooks to squirrel away my worldly goods.

And then I came across Sofa.com's Ander Bench. In my quest for new, slightly sneaky storage ideas, I’ve become mildly obsessed with storage benches — particularly the beautifully upholstered ones that hide a surprising amount of stuff while still being genuinely comfortable to sit on. Pop it by the front door and cram it with shoes, park it at the end of the bed, and let it swallow up spare linens, store game controllers under your TV without having them ruin the aesthetic of your living space; the possibilities are honestly endless.

This particular design epitomizes the multifunctional nature of storage benches: it has a simple, sleek design, it's padded, and super-comfy to sit on, and can be upholstered in any fabric you want (including from Sofa.com's 100-strong collection). Gosh, it's so versatile, I can picture a use for it in almost every room of the house.

Sofa.com Anders Bench in Hummingbird House Soft Touch £270 at Sofa.com UK Stash your clutter away in this sleek and unassuming bench, which guests would never guess hides a spacious shelf of storage. With a sturdy wood frame (with a lifetime guarantee) topped with a comfortable padded foam cushion, the Anders Bench can be upholstered in a huge range of fabrics, from earthy neutrals to chintzy patterns. This means its sleek, Scandi simplicity can be adapted to any home and any space within it. Available in a smaller (120cm) or larger (180cm) version, I can easily imagine styling Anders right by the front door, in a hallway, or at the end of the bed.





But unlike most storage benches, which lift from the top, Anders’ upholstery opens at the front, revealing a shelf you can pack with anything from shoes and umbrellas to books and cushions. This also means you could use it as an entryway bench, a bench seat in the dining room, or as an ottoman-style coffee table in the living room, opening it up to retrieve whatever you’ve hidden inside without disturbing any sitters or knick-knacks.

The relaxed look of Anders is elevated with a refined piped edge, but if this isn’t quite the vibe you are looking for, I’ve found six more stylish storage benches to shop below.

Habitat Onda Large Fabric Ottoman in Natural £150 at Habitat UK With a subtle scalloped bottom, neutral fabric, and luxe piping, this storage ottoman is bang on trend and looks so much more expensive than its price tag. Stretching 130cm wide, the lid lifts to reveal 95 liters of concealed space. Upholstered in spot-clean neutral polyester, it’s probably not the best choice for a high-traffic entryway, but would make a lovely addition to a living room or bedroom, hiding cushions and bed linens. And if you do opt for the bedroom, make sure to check out the matching headboard. Fairmont Park Louvenia Upholstered Flip Top Bench With Subdivided Storage and Toss Pillows £155.99 at Wayfair UK Styled like a daybed, visitors will never know this Art Deco-style bench hides storage inside. Upholstered with richly colored chenille, cushioned with spongy foam, and topped with throw pillows, lift the seat to reveal subdivided compartments and, best of all, pockets on the underside of the lid. Available in navy, black, gray, mustard, or ivory, it would look just as showstopping in the living room as the bedroom. Standing on four elegantly gold-finished metal legs, the volume isn’t as capacious as other options, but it’s a great option to hide away smaller odds and ends like magazines, cushions and, in the living room, bits like remote controls and games. daals Frances Woven Rattan Double Storage Stool With Cushion in Natural £139.99 at daals.co.uk Bring a touch of summer into your home with this lovely storage bench, which would look perfect at the end of a bed in a neutral-toned bedroom. Crafted in eucalyptus wood, fronted with a hand-woven natural rattan and topped with a thick oatmeal toned cushion, it stretches 80cm wide, 45.5cm tall, and 39.5cm deep and opens at the top to reveal cavernous storage. Think pillows, bed linens, and blankets. Loaf Button Top Ottoman Storage Bench in Green Plumage Clever Slubby Linen £1,195 at loaf.com Upholstered in one of 133 fabrics, this ottoman is a timeless classic. Stretching 135cm with a thick, liftable, tufted top, find gallons of space inside, perfect for hiding cushions and bed linens. Tactile and chameleonic, Loaf’s button top ottoman would also look great in a living room, either as an additional seating option or an alternative coffee table with the help of a wooden tray (and you could match the upholstery to your sofa, too). B&Q Trend 05 Hallway Bench 101cm in Beige & Black with LED Lighting and Pull-Down Door Storage £154.80 at B&Q This inexpensive B&Q hallway bench boasts the rare selling point of opening at the front, so you don’t need to worry about rummaging around to find what you are looking for. Crafted with beige MDF and sitting on black metal legs, the pull-down door reveals three delineated compartments to neatly arrange shoes and bags, and triggers LED lighting, making everything easy to see and find. Castlery Callie Storage Banquette Bench £599 at castlery.com I love this unassuming storage banquette, which would look perfect in a light-filled breakfast nook. Boasting a minimalist silhouette, you’d never guess that the seat lifts to reveal ample stowage room for cushions, blankets, and whatever else. Available as a simple bench or an L-shape, don’t be spooked by the white: the tailored slipcovers are removable and machine washable, perfect for carefree hosting and easy breezy breakfasts.

From bedroom beauties to living room lifesavers, these hidden storage benches prove you don’t have to sacrifice style to house your multifarious belongings. They are ideal for sneaking a little extra stowage into small spaces. And if you’re dealing with truly tiny dimensions, an accent chair with hidden storage is a clever — and surprisingly chic — alternative.