The Hidden Storage in This Bench Seat Is So Sleek, I Almost Didn't See It — It's a Genius Piece of Furniture for Keeping Shoes in a Hallway

It's so versatile, I can honestly see a use for it in almost every room of the home

Sofa.com Anders Bench in entryway with mirror, cushion, books stacked up, and flowers in vase, with black and white heritage tile floor
(Image credit: Sofa.com)
By
published
in Features

As a small home dweller, I’m on intimate terms with the art of storage. Built-in shelves and cupboards, bureaus, chests of drawers — you name it, I’ve filled it. So at this point, I’m running out of accessible nooks to squirrel away my worldly goods.

And then I came across Sofa.com's Ander Bench. In my quest for new, slightly sneaky storage ideas, I’ve become mildly obsessed with storage benches — particularly the beautifully upholstered ones that hide a surprising amount of stuff while still being genuinely comfortable to sit on. Pop it by the front door and cram it with shoes, park it at the end of the bed, and let it swallow up spare linens, store game controllers under your TV without having them ruin the aesthetic of your living space; the possibilities are honestly endless.

This particular design epitomizes the multifunctional nature of storage benches: it has a simple, sleek design, it's padded, and super-comfy to sit on, and can be upholstered in any fabric you want (including from Sofa.com's 100-strong collection). Gosh, it's so versatile, I can picture a use for it in almost every room of the house.

But unlike most storage benches, which lift from the top, Anders’ upholstery opens at the front, revealing a shelf you can pack with anything from shoes and umbrellas to books and cushions. This also means you could use it as an entryway bench, a bench seat in the dining room, or as an ottoman-style coffee table in the living room, opening it up to retrieve whatever you’ve hidden inside without disturbing any sitters or knick-knacks.

The relaxed look of Anders is elevated with a refined piped edge, but if this isn’t quite the vibe you are looking for, I’ve found six more stylish storage benches to shop below.

From bedroom beauties to living room lifesavers, these hidden storage benches prove you don’t have to sacrifice style to house your multifarious belongings. They are ideal for sneaking a little extra stowage into small spaces. And if you’re dealing with truly tiny dimensions, an accent chair with hidden storage is a clever — and surprisingly chic — alternative.

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.