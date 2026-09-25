From a Tapestry Blanket to Squiggly Stainless Salad Servers, Here Are 15 Cool Things to Purchase This Payday

It's the turn of a new season, and the time for gifting is fast approaching; there are plenty of reasons to put your latest payday to good use, picking up a pretty piece or two for your home. And if you're in the market, I've got a few stylish suggestions for you in this latest Payday Edit.

There are joyful resin spoons, a colorful ceramic candlestick, and a fluffy floral jacquard cushion cover. There are lamps that'll set the mood, plates that'll prompt conversation, and even, dare I say it, a chic basketball hoop, because... why not? Stainless steel is still seriously cool (and in this edit, comes in the form of squiggly salad servers and ice cream coupes), and I've unearthed the dreamiest advent calendar for the design-inclined (too soon? Never too soon).

If you're itching for festive season decorating, there are subtle ways you can get started already — a wreath is always the first piece that goes up in my home; depending on the foliage you choose, it can feel perfectly autumnal instead of outright Christmas. But enough from me, here's what to add to your cart.

If you're looking for more autumnal-aligned homewares, the latest instalment of The Fifty includes plenty of ideas. And for more inspiration, subscribe to Livingetc's newsletter.

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