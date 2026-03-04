I Asked My Mother's Friends What They'd Love to Receive as Gifts — These 28 Thoughtfully Designed Ideas Are Perfect for Mother's Day

Mother's Day was created as a way to honor the women who raised us, a simple pause in the year to say thank you. Over time, it has come to mean different things to different people. However it looks in your life, whether you are celebrating your mother, your grandmother, your aunt, or someone who quietly stepped into that role, the intention behind it still matters.



When I asked a few of my mother's friends what they genuinely enjoy receiving, their answers were beautifully simple. A teapot they will use every morning. A mug that becomes sentimental, one that reminds them of you each time they reach for it. Something chosen with care. One of them told me it isn't about the size of the gift, it's about knowing someone thought of you. Even the smallest gesture, when it feels considered, can make the whole day meaningful.



And yet, every year, many of us find ourselves reaching for the same familiar gifts. We panic-buy a bouquet on the way home or pick up chocolates at the last minute, hoping they will say everything we mean to say.

If you're unsure where to begin, think about what you have noticed. Is she devoted to her morning tea or coffee ritual? Does she love hosting and setting a beautiful table? Is she happiest at home, wrapped in comfort, tending to the space she created?



A thoughtful gift does not need to be grand; it simply needs to reflect her. And when it does, it has the power to spark real joy.



Miaad Latoof Interior Stylist Miaad is an interior stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, where she curates thoughtful product edits and offers the Find service — a personalized product sourcing experience designed to help you discover meaningful gifts or the perfect finishing touch for your home. If you're looking for considered guidance, share your brief and budget, and the Design Lab stylists will return with a tailored selection of three products.

