I Want Mid-Century Lighting That Feels Collected, Not Like a Time Capsule — These Are the Pieces a Stylist Would Choose

Mid-century lighting has a way of feeling both practical and sculptural. Emerging in the middle of the 20th century, it favored clean lines, materials, and forms that felt lighter and less formal. The best designs still have that balance — a lamp can do its job beautifully, then hold its own as an object in the room.

That softer, more expressive side feels especially current. Lighting trends for 2027 show curved, continuous forms are coming to the fore, and mid-century design has long made room for just that kind of gentle movement. Think globe shades, arched arms, and rounded silhouettes that bring a little rhythm to a scheme.

For a more lived-in take on the look, Zoe Willis’s London project is well worth a look. Its mid-century references feel personal rather than prescribed, with expressive color, vintage finds, and sculptural lighting lending the rooms their own character. And if you’re looking for the best places to shop for lighting with mid-century appeal, I've done all the hard work for you.

If you’d like help finding the right finishing touch for your own space, explore our design services at Design Lab by Livingetc. And for more ideas and inspiration delivered to your inbox, sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors