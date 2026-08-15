Don't Give Up on Your Garden Just Yet — These John Lewis Finds Will Give It One Last, Late-Summer Boost (and Prepare It for the Season Ahead)

I don’t know about you, but I’m still clinging to every last golden hour the British summer has generously handed us. I’m certainly not ready to retreat indoors just yet, and I’m all for finding ways to zone my garden for the sun, to make the most of it while it's here. If anything, this feels like the moment to give the garden one last refresh. That’s why I went through John Lewis’s outdoor collection, looking specifically for pieces that can carry your garden from late summer into early autumn.



I focused on the playful little details that can wake the garden up again; think patterned plates for one more long lunch outside, a sculptural side table you’ll happily bring indoors later, or, my personal favourite, rattan lighting that keeps glowing long after your dinner guests should probably have gone home. Better still, the rechargeable, wireless designs can move wherever the evening takes you.



These are pieces worth bringing home now, but with enough longevity to earn their place well beyond August.

And if your garden still feels like it’s missing something, Find, our free sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, can help. Tell us what you’re after, whether it’s a slim table for an awkward corner or the right light for those later dinners, and I’ll handpick a few options for you. One less thing to scroll for, and a little more time to enjoy what’s left of summer.



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