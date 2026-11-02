24 Things Everyone Should Own If They Want to Step Into Their Boujie Host Era

There are few greater pleasures in life than hosting a truly fantastic party. Having the people you love gathered around a table and knowing that you've pulled out all the stops for them. A great host understands the importance of the little details; they can juggle multiple things at once, and most importantly of all, they make it all look easy. It's an art form, and just like anything else, it's a skill that should be fine-tuned and honed.

Without tooting my own horn, I can pretty confidently say that I know my way around hosting a dinner party, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement. See, I know I have the food down, and the conversation is certainly never lacking either, but lately I've been wanting to bring a little more refinement to my gatherings. I want my dinner parties to look like the ones you'd save on Pinterest, with those little elevated touches of elegance that make the night feel truly special for your guests. What I want is to be the boujie host of my friendship group.

So, who better to guide me than the internet's favorite host and founder of Second Helping, Matilda Bea. Even if you haven't heard her name, you'd certainly recognise her home, and more specifically, her dining table. Matilda's hosting setups regularly amass several million views on TikTok, and for good reason. Her dinner parties always appear thoughtful and considered, without ever seeming as though she's taking herself too seriously. There's a level of playfulness and whimsy to all her tablescapes, while still remaining thoroughly and undeniably boujie. And there are a few essentials that Matilda recommends for anyone who wants to level up their hosting game.

Starting with servewear. Matilda swears by a striking serving platter, specifically referencing this Balu Tallulah Serving platter, which she says is "perfect for dinner parties and serving up sharing dishes, from roasted meats to spatchcock chicken." You'll want to think about how the dishes you serve on will become part of the tablescape, and as she says, "The pedestal adds a lovely bit of height to the table, bringing another dimension to the tablescape."

She also loves her Tatiana Alida Catch Me if You Can! Platter, which she regularly places front and centre on the table. "It's so generously sized that you can pile it high with all sorts of delicious things, keeping everything within easy reach of everyone around the table," she tells me.

A good floral arrangement is a quintessential feature of Matilda's events, and though she regularly switches it up, she often finds herself turning to her trusty collection of bud vases from The White Company. "I always have a collection of these on the go," she says. "They are perfect for scattering little arrangements of flowers along the table, adding a lovely touch without taking up too much space or getting in the way of conversation."

An excellent host is always prepared, which is exactly why Matilda is never without a can of Perello Olives [available at Selfridges] in the fridge, which she says are "the perfect thing to bring out with drinks when friends pop round!"

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So, with that in mind, we've curated a thorough guide of thoroughly unnecessary essentials for becoming the boujiest host around.

For more ideas to elevate your hosting game, these interior designers' hosting tips will leave you with plenty of inspiration for your next dinner party.

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