'I've almost bought this 6 times - now it's $200 down!' Our editor loves his pick of the Fourth of July homeware sales

Outdoor furniture, indoor furniture and tabletop accessories - our editor has scoured the Fourth of July sales to find the best deals so you don't have to

outdoor umbrealla, white chair, coral patterned pitcher
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia/Urban Outfitters/Anthropologie)
Jump to category:
Pip Rich
By Pip Rich
published

Happy Fourth of July to all who celebrate - and when the sale prices are this reduced, most of us can find something to smile about. Particularly the $200 off that white boucle chair at the top of the page, and again below. I've almost bought it about six times, and am now so glad I didn't - until today! It's a beauty - contemporary in shape, comfortable in material, elegant in style.

That and other amazing buys are the content of my edit below, the best homeware deals in the Fourth of July sales that I'd happily pay full price for but now, happily, don't have to. 

The best tabletop accessories in the Fourth of July sales

patterned jug
Agata large pitcher

Price: $49.95
Was: $78

I'm such a fan of coral for tabletop accessories - it is both fresh and energising while being playful, too. I'd place a big bunch of blooms in this when it's not in use for cocktails.

marble serving board
Marble and wood serving board

Price: $25.99
Was: $39

Nearly $40 feels slightly too much to spend on a serving tray,  but this sale price is much more palatable. As would any food look when brought to table on it. Instantly elevating.

glass candleholders
LEAQU candle holders

Price: $6.92
Was: 9.86

These were affordable at regular price, and now it's practically cheaper to buy them than not to. I love their pressed glass, the way their colors catch the light and how elegant their tapered form is.

The best outdoor furniture in the Fourth of July sales

blue and yellow outdoor chair
Bistro chair

Price: $129.95
Was: $248

I've been hovering over some bistro chairs all summer, and at this price? Now's the time. Laidback Parisian cafe vibes are - let's face it - never going to go out of style.

outdoor sofa
5 seater outdoor sectional couch

Price: $928.37
Was: $1099.99

If you have the space in your backyard then a sectional couch makes for an ideal way to zone an entertaining area. It draws friends together, and I love the joy of its cherry red pillows.

striped umbrella
Striped patio umbrella

Price: $240
Was: $299

Everyone at Livingetc loves Business and Pleasure - its patio umbrellas are great quality and the fringing evokes Palm Springs glamor. With this reduction, now is the time to buy.

The best indoor furniture in the Fourth of July sale

white boucle chair
Wally Boucle chair

Price: $599
Was: $799

I've been wanting one of these! I've hovered over click to buy so many times, and now it's $200 down. Day. Made. It's so comfortable and so chic and I already have the perfect space for it in my living room, next to a curved sofa and more upright chair. Perfection!

blue loveseat
Etta avenue loveseat

Price: $259.99
Was: $599

Woah! This flash sale is the deal of the century, one of the best loveseats now 57% off. It comes in other colors and has the same casual/smart vibe as the boucle chair. They would work well together.

white stool
Kittredge stool

Price: $199
Was: $598

More boucle! This uber-soft material of the moment isn't normally so affordable, making this July 4th the ideal time to invest. I would also use this as an end table for books.

Pip Rich
Pip Rich
Editor

The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants.  He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.

Latest