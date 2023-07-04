'I've almost bought this 6 times - now it's $200 down!' Our editor loves his pick of the Fourth of July homeware sales
Outdoor furniture, indoor furniture and tabletop accessories - our editor has scoured the Fourth of July sales to find the best deals so you don't have to
Happy Fourth of July to all who celebrate - and when the sale prices are this reduced, most of us can find something to smile about. Particularly the $200 off that white boucle chair at the top of the page, and again below. I've almost bought it about six times, and am now so glad I didn't - until today! It's a beauty - contemporary in shape, comfortable in material, elegant in style.
That and other amazing buys are the content of my edit below, the best homeware deals in the Fourth of July sales that I'd happily pay full price for but now, happily, don't have to.
The best tabletop accessories in the Fourth of July sales
Price: $49.95
Was: $78
I'm such a fan of coral for tabletop accessories - it is both fresh and energising while being playful, too. I'd place a big bunch of blooms in this when it's not in use for cocktails.
Price: $25.99
Was: $39
Nearly $40 feels slightly too much to spend on a serving tray, but this sale price is much more palatable. As would any food look when brought to table on it. Instantly elevating.
The best outdoor furniture in the Fourth of July sales
Price: $129.95
Was: $248
I've been hovering over some bistro chairs all summer, and at this price? Now's the time. Laidback Parisian cafe vibes are - let's face it - never going to go out of style.
Price: $928.37
Was: $1099.99
If you have the space in your backyard then a sectional couch makes for an ideal way to zone an entertaining area. It draws friends together, and I love the joy of its cherry red pillows.
The best indoor furniture in the Fourth of July sale
Price: $599
Was: $799
I've been wanting one of these! I've hovered over click to buy so many times, and now it's $200 down. Day. Made. It's so comfortable and so chic and I already have the perfect space for it in my living room, next to a curved sofa and more upright chair. Perfection!
Price: $259.99
Was: $599
Woah! This flash sale is the deal of the century, one of the best loveseats now 57% off. It comes in other colors and has the same casual/smart vibe as the boucle chair. They would work well together.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
-
-
How to entertain in a small backyard – 8 tips from landscape designers to make alfresco hosting on a tiny scale so easy
Small backyard? No problem – these designer tips will help transform your garden into a space fit for entertaining
By Ellen Finch • Published
-
This interior designer's golden rule for making small rooms feel bigger set the tone for decorating his own apartment
A tour of this New York apartment gives us fresh ideas on how to combine scale and color for a more joyful space, no matter the size
By Raluca Racasan • Published