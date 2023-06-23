This never happens! Anthropologie’s iconic, luxe Gleaming Primrose mirrors are 40% off right now - I'll race you!
If you’ve got a social media account, you’ll probably have heard about Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose mirror. The luxe-vintage style has recently gone viral online and is constantly sold out even at full price. So to say I’m excited that it’s currently on sale for up to 40% off would be a bit of an understatement.
Each piece in the collection is now under $1,000 - and yes, that includes the highly-coveted 7-foot gold style. They epitomize what Anthro - one of the best home decor stores in my opinion does well: personality-filled pieces that elevate a room instantly with their character and charm. So if you’ve had your eye on one of these bestselling mirrors for a while now but find the price a little too dear, you’ll be as thrilled as I am that you can get the real deal for the price of a dupe.
Let’s take a deep dive into why the Gleaming Primrose mirror collection is so sought-after (and why it’ll doubtless be flying off the virtual shelves this weekend).
The perfect aesthetic statement piece, this mirror adds a touch of luxury to any room. The vintage-inspired design showcases intricate, handcrafted details that will suit pretty much any decor style - from dark gothic accents to more neutral limewash walls. It's one of those easy changes you can make to your living room to instantly elevate it, implying refinement and opulence.
It comes in five colors, including their bestselling gold, a sleek black, and an antique-style verdegris that would offset a neutral-toned room beautifully. There’s a variety of shapes and sizes to choose from too - the 3-foot piece is perfect for desktops and other small spaces while the 7-foot large style makes a real statement as a leaning mirror.
Among reviewers, the general consensus is that the quality of the Gleaming Primrose far outperforms any dupe they’ve tried, so you can get the best of both worlds by taking advantage of this limited-time promo before Sunday 25th June!
