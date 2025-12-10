Curated Finds for Emma: Art for Your Space

Selected by your Design Lab stylist Iokasti, to make your space feel intentional, inviting, and uniquely yours.

Dear Emma,

Inspired by your brief and the photos you shared, I’ve carefully selected a few art pieces that I believe will add a colorful, thoughtful touch to your newly renovated spaces. You’ve already created such a beautiful foundation — truly, well done on the renovation. Your home looks fantastic, and you’re absolutely right that the next step is choosing artwork that elevates the rooms and brings everything to life.

Art is such a personal choice, and it really comes down to what you’re naturally drawn to. I’d love to understand your taste a bit more — whether you lean toward abstract, figurative, or something in between. From a designer’s perspective, introducing pieces with color would bring personality and character to your home, especially since your base palette is so calm and neutral, with beige and gray leading the way.

With that in mind, here are the pieces I’ve selected for both your living room and hallway. I can’t wait to hear what you think — and of course, we can refine everything together until it feels just right for you.

Art Finds for Your Living Area

Art Finds for Your Hallway

I’d love to understand a bit more about your taste and the budget you’re interested in investing in these pieces so I can refine the search and come back with even more tailored options. In the meantime, let me know how you feel about these suggestions — what speaks to you, what doesn’t — and we can shape the final selection together. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts, Emma!

Warmly,

Your Stylist, Iokasti

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.