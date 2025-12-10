Curated Finds for Emma: Art for Your Space

Dear Emma,

Inspired by your brief and the photos you shared, I’ve carefully selected a few art pieces that I believe will add a colorful, thoughtful touch to your newly renovated spaces. You’ve already created such a beautiful foundation — truly, well done on the renovation. Your home looks fantastic, and you’re absolutely right that the next step is choosing artwork that elevates the rooms and brings everything to life.

Art is such a personal choice, and it really comes down to what you’re naturally drawn to. I’d love to understand your taste a bit more — whether you lean toward abstract, figurative, or something in between. From a designer’s perspective, introducing pieces with color would bring personality and character to your home, especially since your base palette is so calm and neutral, with beige and gray leading the way.

With that in mind, here are the pieces I’ve selected for both your living room and hallway. I can’t wait to hear what you think — and of course, we can refine everything together until it feels just right for you.

Art Finds for Your Living Area

Soho Home 'flowerbed' by Jack Paffett, H116 x W89 £2,900 at Soho Home This piece brings bold floral energy — ideal if you want your room to feel alive and full of character. The vibrant contrast and painterly brush strokes add drama and depth, making it a perfect statement work for a wall near your seating. It’s a piece that doesn’t just decorate — it energises and uplifts the entire space. Desenio Figure in Suit Canvas Print £211.65 at desenio.co.uk I believe this “Figure in Suit” canvas print could be a striking addition to your living area. Its clean lines and modern silhouette bring subtle drama and personality — especially nice next to soft furniture or minimalist lighting. It’s a piece that balances art and attitude, giving your room instant character without overwhelming the rest of the décor. Soho Home Composition 15' by Alexander Grawoig H120 x W90 cm £3,145 at Soho Home This artwork will blend beautifully with the colors of your space — its tones echo the existing palette and feel like a natural extension of the room. The abstract composition brings subtle movement and depth without being loud, making it a calm yet sophisticated backdrop for your décor. King and Mcgaw Copper Clouds, Liz Jameson 102 x 82 cm £300 at kingandmcgaw.com This “Copper Clouds” print has a grounded, warm palette that feels calm and elegant — a great choice if you want art that soothes rather than overwhelms. The softer, earthy tones bring depth and subtle character, making it a beautiful addition to a living area that’s already filled with texture and detail. Vinterior Anna Masiul Gozdeckareshape, Artist 2023 £1,616 at vinterior.co This abstract painting offers a bold, contemporary edge — perfect if you want a focal point that feels expressive and modern. Its dynamic shapes and brushstrokes bring motion and energy, adding a lively contrast to a calm, neutral base palette. Hung at eye level in your living area, it’ll elevate the room’s atmosphere. Vinterior Archie, 1997, Canvas, 1990s, Vintage Nantes, France H130 x W90 cm £555 at vinterior.co This piece is built on a rich, moody base — perfect if you want depth and atmosphere in your room. The pop of yellow adds a lively contrast that draws the eye and complements lighter or neutral furnishings, making it a striking yet balanced choice. Hung above a sofa or fireplace, it’ll anchor the space and give your room an artful, contemporary edge.

Art Finds for Your Hallway

Soho Home 'diving' by Lobo Velar De Irigoyen £845 at Soho Home This piece is a great fit for your hallway — it carries a serene, fluid energy that welcomes you into the home with calm and grace. The soft movement and subtle tones will complement natural light (or even a light source you add) and add quiet sophistication before you reach the main rooms. It’s a refined choice that brings atmosphere without overwhelming the space — a gentle, elegant way to elevate your entryway. Pooky Lighting Dimmable Medium Blake Picture Light in Bronze £94 at Pooky This picture light is a lovely finishing touch — the bronze tone adds warmth, and the slim shape keeps it feeling subtle and refined. The dimmable LED gives your artwork a soft, flattering glow, which is perfect for creating a bit of mood in the hallway or above your living-room piece. It’s an easy way to elevate the art without overwhelming the space. Arrie Light Decorative Wall-Mounted Led Moon Lamp - Ø 24 Cm / Ø 9.4″ / Warm £319.95 at arrielight.com This wall-mounted LED moon lamp is a lovely choice for your hallway — it adds soft, atmospheric light and a subtle sculptural feature all in one. Its round glow will gently brighten the entryway without being harsh, and the moon-like shape brings a calm, modern elegance that works especially well in transitional spaces. Etsy Asymmetrical LED Wall Mirror: Organic Shape Frameless Lighted Mirror £480.28 at awin1.com Another great option would be an asymmetrical mirror with warm LED lighting. The organic shape acts almost like an art piece on its own, bringing a sculptural, modern touch to the hallway. And with the soft glow from the LEDs, it not only makes the space feel bigger and brighter but also adds a beautiful ambient light that feels welcoming and warm. Wayfair.co.uk Metro Lane Avrohom Light 20cm Led Wall Sconce £39.99 at Wayfair UK This LED wall sconce is a lovely way to merge lighting and design. Its sleek, minimal shape gives it a sculptural, art-like presence on the wall, while the soft LED glow adds gentle, ambient light that enhances the atmosphere. It’s a subtle, stylish touch — perfect to elevate a hallway or living area without competing with your existing décor. Etsy Modern Minimalist LED Wall Sconce £87.49 at Etsy UK & I This minimalist LED wall sconce offers clean, architectural lines that double as sculptural detail — a low-profile piece that brings understated elegance to a wall. When lit, it casts a soft, ambient glow that warms up the room without overpowering it, making it ideal for hallways. It’s a simple but effective way to blend lighting and design, enhancing atmosphere while keeping things sleek and modern.

I’d love to understand a bit more about your taste and the budget you’re interested in investing in these pieces so I can refine the search and come back with even more tailored options. In the meantime, let me know how you feel about these suggestions — what speaks to you, what doesn’t — and we can shape the final selection together. Looking forward to hearing your thoughts, Emma!

Warmly,

Your Stylist, Iokasti