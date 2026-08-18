Move Over, Quiet Luxury — Romantic Minimalism Is Coming for Your Bedrooms, and It's Way More Characterful
A little lace, soft embroidery, and beautifully layered textures are giving minimalist bedrooms a warmer, more romantic feel— these are the bedding pieces that perfectly capture the trend
If you’ve been following the rise of romantic minimalism, you’ll notice that bedding is where the look feels most effortless. A crisp, pared-back bedroom instantly becomes warmer with embroidered pillowcases, soft cotton quilts, or subtle scalloped edges.
And as our edit of the biggest bedding trends for 2026 proves, layering different textures rather than loud patterns is what gives a bed that relaxed, designer feel.
The beauty of romantic minimalist bedding is that it’s delicate rather than decorative. I’ve always thought the easiest way to soften a minimalist bedroom is through the bed itself. Romantic bedding isn’t about fussy florals or overly decorative layers. Instead, it’s the little details that make all the difference — broderie anglaise, delicate lace trims, subtle ruffles, washed linen, and soft embroidery that add warmth without taking over the room.
I’ve rounded up the pieces that strike that balance perfectly. And if you’re looking to explore even more beautiful options, our guide to where to buy bedding is a great place to start.Looking for something specific? Make a free stylist requestWant more help? Book a Style consultation with Iokasti
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.