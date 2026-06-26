I've just returned from a trip to the coast in Spain, and honestly — is there anything more inspiring than travel? I always come back with so many ideas for my home, drawn from the design of restaurants and bars I visit, the local architecture and crafts, the museums, churches, stores, everything.

Of course, it helps that this influx of inspiration has come perfectly timed with my next Payday Edit — how else would I be able to afford it all? So, below, you'll find a curated collection of bits and pieces for your home, mostly inspired by my trip. There are swirling cocktail picks that would look so good skewered in a pintxos (yes, I'm planning to recreate them at home), stacking stools from Habitat in the same hue as golden hour in San Sebastián, and the folding paper fan I carried around to keep me cool in 30+ degree temperatures (but now it's on sale).

And, of course, there are some other things, too. Because once I start looking — online and through my inbox — I always find so many beautiful things. So, whether or not you have your own holiday booked this summer, here are some purchases that will make your home destination-worthy in its own right.

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