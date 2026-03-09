Curated Finds For Rebecca | Rugs to Refresh Your Living Room
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Hi Rebecca,
I think you’re absolutely spot on — if you’re not looking to make major changes, updating the wallpaper or the rug is exactly where I would start. Both have the ability to shift the atmosphere of the room without needing to replace the furniture you already have.
Let’s begin with the rug.
I’ve curated a selection of rugs that introduce warmer tones and softness while working beautifully with the pieces already in your space. Your lime green curtains, silver velvet sofas, and warm wood flooring create a lovely foundation, and introducing dusty pink and warmer tones will bring a more feminine warmth while still feeling cohesive with the room.
Each option below is designed to add depth, texture, and warmth while respecting the traditional character of your living room.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.