Curated Finds For Rebecca | Rugs to Refresh Your Living Room

Hi Rebecca,

I think you’re absolutely spot on — if you’re not looking to make major changes, updating the wallpaper or the rug is exactly where I would start. Both have the ability to shift the atmosphere of the room without needing to replace the furniture you already have.

Let’s begin with the rug.

I’ve curated a selection of rugs that introduce warmer tones and softness while working beautifully with the pieces already in your space. Your lime green curtains, silver velvet sofas, and warm wood flooring create a lovely foundation, and introducing dusty pink and warmer tones will bring a more feminine warmth while still feeling cohesive with the room.

Each option below is designed to add depth, texture, and warmth while respecting the traditional character of your living room.

Westwing Collection Hand-Woven High-Low Rug in Terracotta Rugvista Ambra John Lewis John Lewis Antigua Floral Medallion Rug, Red Nordic Knots Park 02 – Rose