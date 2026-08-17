Forget White Plates, Dark Green Is the Color of the Moment If You Want Your Dining Table to Look Expensive

There’s no denying that white plates are a staple piece of tableware. As an interior stylist, even with all the different designs I see daily, I often still gravitate towards white. However, there’s a new colorway trend that has grabbed my attention, which I think is perfect for autumn and heading into winter — and that’s dark green!

Green and all of its tonal variations have become a favorite for many interior lovers as well as designers, and that enthusiasm has made its way into the world of tableware. Dark green has a deep richness to it that feels elevated and luxurious. Plus, it can suit a number of different styles.

For example, a shiny glazed dark green plate may suit a home that feels refined and polished, whereas you can pick up a dark green plate that feels more muted in tone and has rougher edges, which would be more at home in a rustic space. Here’s an edit of some of my absolute favorites.

Dark green plates may be the perfect addition to your collection for when autumn rolls around, but they can definitely work all year round, too. Whether you'd like to test out the trend with a side plate or two, or invest in a whole dinnerware set, I hope you've found a design that you love.

If you want a stylist to help you design your home, why not check out the Design Lab by Livingetc service? Or sign up to the newsletter for more inspiration.

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