I don't want to sound ungrateful for my radiator; it's something of a savior during these bitter winter months, but if we're being honest here, they're pretty ugly, aren't they? It's not that they're all complete eyesores; it's just that, for the most part, they aren't particularly inspiring to look at, and for design obsessives, that just isn't going to cut it. The solution? A stylish radiator table, of course.

They might just be my favorite way to make a radiator look good and, honestly, I'm quite surprised this isn't already a staple in everyone's home. It just makes so much sense, and it's not particularly hard to pull off, either. Unlike old-fashioned radiator covers — which often not only make your radiators less effective but can actually end up drawing more attention to them too — these designs have something of an elegant restraint to them. Typically taking the form of a simple shelf, hovering above the radiator, and occasionally accompanied by complementary legs, these sleek consoles add function and fashion to your space.

They are the perfect addition to a narrow hallway or a cramped room, where an additional piece of furniture would completely overwhelm the space, but a bit of additional storage wouldn't go amiss. And there's a surprisingly vast number of ways to bring the style into your home. We found four of our favorite examples, each with its own distinct flair, so you can take some inspiration from them.

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1. A Marble-Topped Focal Point

This small console brings purpose to this small landing, which could easily have gone completely unadorned. (Image credit: Jonathan Bond. Design: Otta Design)

When Alex Keith, from Otta Designs, was asked to reimagine his client's home, he approached the task with an impassioned focus, ensuring no corner or hallway was left unadorned. And this small half-landing, just outside his client's room, was going to be no exception.

With a small radiator already in place, Alex had to find a way to bring some character and intrigue to this petite space, without compromising the existing features. "We wanted to create a focal point on the half landing outside her bedroom but didn’t want a traditional radiator cover," he said.

With a beautiful Jack Penny painting already picked out for this spot, the rest of the design developed from there. They wanted something that would complement the uniquely modern style of Penny's work, saying, "We had chosen the artwork and wanted something that had a contemporary twist."

But this painting didn't just provide inspiration; it also presented some challenges to work around, too. "We needed to be mindful of the art above and to ensure that the heat didn’t damage the picture but also circulated within the space," he explains.

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Working with the master joiners at Creative Edge, the team developed a solution: "The marble worktop created a buffer between the radiator and the picture, and the open wooden-leg design allowed the heat to escape," says Alex.

The combination of natural materials and the elegant curved wooden front brings a permanence to this design, allowing it to appear more like a piece of furniture than a standard radiator solution.

2. A Dressing Table Solution

In this room, the radiator table "adds another very pretty focal point to the room and anchors the mirror above it," says Laura Stephens. (Image credit: Boz Gogovski. Design: Laura Stephens)

A children's bedroom can, surprisingly, be one of the trickiest rooms to get right. You want it to meet all their needs as they are today, but also their needs for the upcoming years, too.

In this small bedroom, a list of 'must-haves' on her wish list quickly left little room for a dedicated dressing table. However, designer Laura Stephens knew that in the years to come, this would be something the young girl would miss from her space. "I knew, as she got older, a space to brush hair and put on makeup would be essential," she explains.

Having previously designed similar tables to sit over radiators in hallways or other small rooms, this design was a natural evolution from that. The only difference came in the finishing touches: "Being in a little girl’s bedroom, it was an opportunity to add a pretty motif and rope edging to the design."

Knowing this space was going to, eventually, function as a dressing table of sorts, Laura made sure to design it accordingly. "I had to make sure it was 250mm deep to accommodate a lamp (the shade was made especially to fit); it also had to be on sturdy brackets to ensure it would be strong enough to hold storage for makeup and the ceramic lamp base," Laura explains. The lamp was another essential feature, namely so she could use this area in the evening for her bedtime rituals.

3. Color-Drenched Simplicity

A few simple touches help elevate this otherwise simple radiator shelf. (Image credit: Lotte Studio)

In this narrow entryway, designer Charlotte Simpson, from Lotte Studio, wanted to "make the most of the available space without introducing additional furniture." Anything too bulky would have instantly overwhelmed the space, but leaving it entirely bare wasn't a viable option either.

So, she found the ultimate small-space solution: "A radiator shelf was a simple way to create a useful surface without taking up valuable floor space."

A simple slip of surface area helped to completely rework this hallway, providing an opportunity for decoration that wouldn't have existed without it. "It creates an opportunity to introduce objects and personality into an otherwise functional area," says Charlotte. You don't have to place anything particularly dramatic on it, either. "It's a spot for a reed diffuser, a few collected pieces, or simply somewhere to drop your keys when you get home."

With a clear vision of what she was looking for in mind, Charlotte chose to design her own fitting: "I wanted something that felt specific to the space rather than a standard radiator shelf. Designing it myself meant I could introduce details that gave a relatively simple piece its own identity," she explains.

With the same sage-green finish as the rest of the room, this shelf seamlessly slots into the design of the space, appearing like a continuation of the architecture itself.

Simple, but not boring, Charlotte chose to add a zigzag edge, bringing some humor and character to the design. From there, she says, "I added the double-beaded detail to give the shelf a more decorative finish, while also creating a raised edge to prevent objects from being knocked off. I like pieces that have a practical purpose but don't take themselves too seriously."

The project inspired her to look at these features in even more depth, saying, "I've also been developing a small collection of radiator shelves for Lotte Studio over the past year, exploring how functional, often overlooked pieces can become something more interesting through design and detailing."

4. Utility Meets Beauty

"I loved the idea of adapting the design into a standalone console, as it allows you to pair it with a vintage mirror and wall lights above, which is always such a beautiful approach in a hallway," says Tiffany Duggan. (Image credit: Trove by Studio Duggan)

And if anyone has perfected the art of turning something functional into a full-fledged design moment, it's the team at Studio Duggan. In their collection, Trove by Studio Duggan, they've shown exactly how to turn this space-saving solution into something undeniably stylish.

“The Tiger Console Mirror is the ideal, stylish solution for a narrow hallway," shares Tiffany Duggan, founder of the studio. Inspired by the similar pieces she'd designed previously for interior design projects, Tiffany noticed a gap in the market for these clever designs. "I’m always surprised that there aren’t more options available," she explains. "It's such a hardworking piece — offering a ledge for a candle and flowers, a key drawer, and a large mirror for a final check that all is in order before you leave the house. Plus, it instantly elevates any hallway."

Of course, these pieces don't have to be used over a radiator, but it is certainly a smart idea. Not only do the concealed drawer and integrated mirror make it supremely useful for a cramped, busy entryway, but, as Tiffany shares, "In my humble opinion, it also offers more of a visual statement than your typical radiator shelf...an excellent way to add a little drama to a narrow hallway."

One of her favorite pieces from the collection, the Tiger Console Mirror embodies exactly why these radiator tables have become such a beloved feature in many homes.

"I’m very drawn to pieces that feel practical but still bring atmosphere and character to smaller or more functional spaces."

Pairing these design features with a striking mirror, or a beautiful piece of art is the perfect way to finish off the look, giving it that ultimate, elegant appeal. And you don't have to spend a fortune on a masterpiece, we've curated an edit of all the most stylish wall prints and art pieces to hang on your walls, and many of them are surprisingly affordable.

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