There's something rather strange about buying a beautifully renovated house and immediately wanting to change it. After all, isn't the whole appeal of a move-in-ready home that everything has already been done for you? But sometimes, even the most impressive interiors can leave you feeling that something is missing. Not necessarily anything you can put your finger on, but that familiar sense of warmth and personality that makes a house feel like it belongs to the people living in it.

It's an interesting dilemma, particularly when it comes to modern homes, where beautiful architecture and immaculate finishes don't always translate into spaces that feel comfortable and lived-in. For one young couple who had recently purchased a contemporary house in San Francisco's Dolores Heights neighborhood, this was precisely the challenge. With sweeping views toward Sutro Tower, generous proportions, and an unusually large garden for such a densely built-up part of the city, the property had almost everything they wanted for their growing family. What it lacked was character.

Fresh from a major redevelopment, the three-story, 3,440-square-foot house felt almost too perfect, with interiors that didn't quite reflect the warm, playful personalities of its new owners. And while there was a natural hesitation around undoing work that had only recently been completed, the couple knew they wanted something more personal for themselves and their two young children.

Working with Kenly Lambie Shankman, principal of San Francisco-based Studio Muir, alongside Mike Shankman of NOA Design + Construction and landscape designer Stephanie Stephens, the homeowners set about giving the property a new identity. Rather than starting from scratch, the team introduced natural materials, vintage furniture, rich colors, and carefully crafted details that would soften its contemporary architecture, while transforming the rare outdoor space into a series of lush garden rooms. The result is a home that feels entirely different, without losing the qualities that made it so appealing in the first place.

The Living Room and Kitchen

The fireplace wall features custom wood paneling, while a wall textile and personal artwork bring warmth to the contemporary architecture. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Leather lines the underside of the kitchen counter, an unexpected material choice that brings a tactile quality to the otherwise streamlined design. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind

The first thing you notice about the living room is how relaxed it feels. Despite its generous proportions and contemporary architecture, the space has been filled with furniture and decorative details that make it genuinely inviting. A custom sofa sits alongside vintage lounge chairs, while warm wood, textured fabrics, and collected artwork give the room a personality that feels as though it has developed over time.

"The design was inspired by the clients themselves — young, stylish, warm and playful," explains Kenly. "We did not want the project to feel like a showroom or a single-note modern house." Instead, the idea was to introduce a sense of history and individuality to what had originally been a rather impersonal interior, bringing together custom-made furniture, vintage finds, and pieces that reflect the homeowners' personal style.

The adjoining kitchen follows a similar philosophy, balancing clean architectural lines with contrasting materials and thoughtful details. Throughout the property, the designers introduced natural stone, warm oak, dark wood, plaster, brass, leather, and tactile textiles to give the interiors greater depth. In the kitchen, even the underside of the counter was lined with leather, a small but telling detail that reflects the attention given to the project.

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The Dining Area

The custom dining furniture was designed to bring a more relaxed, sociable atmosphere to the home's main living level. (Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind)

For a couple with two very young children, the house needed to accommodate both the everyday routines of family life and their love of entertaining. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the dining area, which has become the social heart of the home.

A substantial custom dining table is paired with a long upholstered banquette, creating a setting that feels inviting rather than formal. With space for up to 14 people, it's designed for everything from family meals to long evenings with friends, making the most of the home's generous proportions while creating a more intimate place to gather.

Three sculptural pendant lights introduce a playful contrast to the clean architectural lines of the custom dining furniture. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Warm timber, tailored upholstery, and unexpected sculptural accents reflect Studio Muir's preference for mixing craftsmanship with personality. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind

What makes this arrangement particularly successful is how it combines practical considerations with the homeowners' playful sense of style. The generous seating encourages people to linger, while the sculptural pendant lights and decorative accents bring a sense of individuality to a space that could otherwise have felt overly formal.

It's a good example of the designers' wider approach — beautifully crafted interiors that don't feel too precious for everyday family life.

The Media Room and Office

"The palette changes from room to room, which helps the house feel layered rather than repetitive," explains Kenly. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Custom cabinetry provides practical storage, while the muted green finish introduces a softer contrast to the media room's darker palette. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Personal artwork and collected objects bring individuality to the built-in shelving, reflecting the family's appreciation for expressive interiors. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind

While the main living spaces embrace natural finishes and soft neutrals, the lower level reveals a more dramatic side of the house. Here, deeper colors create a more intimate atmosphere, particularly in the media room, where hand-painted wallpaper, vintage furniture, and comfortable seating make it a place to retreat from the busier spaces upstairs.

Rather than repeating the same palette throughout, Studio Muir introduced different combinations of muted green, rust, plum, blush, terracotta, and deep brown, allowing individual rooms to develop their own identities.

The lower level was also designed with flexibility in mind, accommodating an open bar, wine cellar, guest suite, and home office, with direct access to the garden. The office, with its custom built-in cabinetry and carefully arranged decorative objects, feels like an extension of the family's living spaces rather than a conventional workspace.

The Powder Rooms

Blush-toned tiles and brass details provide a softer backdrop for the sculptural stone basin. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind The second powder room embraces a moodier palette, allowing the dramatic natural stone to take center stage. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind

The two powder rooms are where the designers have been particularly adventurous with materials. Both incorporate richly veined natural stone, but their contrasting palettes create two very different experiences, one light and playful, the other dark and atmospheric.

Rather than treating these smaller rooms as purely functional, Studio Muir used them to introduce moments of surprise. "Stone is used in several key moments, including the bar, bathrooms, and powder rooms, where the veining adds movement and richness," explains Kenly.

The Primary Bedroom and Bathroom

The bedrooms were intentionally given a softer palette, creating a sense of calm away from the home's main entertaining spaces. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Rust-toned upholstery introduces one of the earthy accent colors used throughout the project. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Steel window detailing was carefully designed to accommodate full-wall mirrors and stone finishes around the custom oak vanity. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Plaster finishes were used throughout the bathroom, creating a softer alternative to conventional tiled surfaces. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind

Upstairs, the atmosphere becomes noticeably calmer. The primary bedroom introduces warm neutrals, gentle fabrics, and natural timber, creating a welcome contrast to the more expressive entertaining spaces below.

Rather than relying on dramatic gestures, the designers focused on comfortable proportions, subtle textures, and carefully chosen furniture, allowing the room to feel sophisticated without losing its sense of ease.

The adjoining bathroom continues this understated approach, with custom oak cabinetry, natural stone, and plaster finishes introducing richness through texture rather than bold color.

Importantly, every intervention needed to feel justified in a house that had only recently been renovated. "We were not interested in changing things just for the sake of it," Kenly adds. Instead, the team focused on improvements that would genuinely support the family's daily life.

The Guest Bedroom and Bathroom

The muted green palette reflects the designers' preference for colors that feel personal without overwhelming a room. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Soft green tiles introduce subtle color to the guest bathroom, complementing the home's warmer natural finishes. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind

With entertaining playing such an important role in the homeowners' lifestyle, the guest suite was designed to offer visitors a comfortable, private retreat away from the main living areas.

Located on the lower floor, the bedroom introduces muted green alongside natural timber and understated furnishings, while the adjoining bathroom continues the home's emphasis on durable, tactile materials. Together, the spaces feel connected to the wider design without repeating the decorative choices found upstairs.

The Children's Room

The understated scheme allows the room to evolve as the family's needs change, without requiring a complete redesign. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind The timber-lined desk nook introduces a practical feature that can continue to be useful as the children grow older. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind

Designing around two very young children was an important consideration throughout the project, but the homeowners didn't want their family-friendly interiors to come at the expense of their own personal style.

"The clients have style and wanted the home to reflect that, but they also have young children, so the palette needed to feel forgiving, comfortable, and livable," Kenly explains.

The kid's room embraces this philosophy with soft colors, natural materials, and an understated approach to decoration. Rather than creating a heavily themed interior, the designers have allowed the space to feel part of the wider home, with room to adapt as the children grow.

The Garden and Façade

The planting creates "privacy, movement, and a sense of escape from the city," giving this young family their own secluded retreat without having to leave San Francisco. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind Custom brass door hardware, integrated lighting, and stone tile flooring bring a more crafted quality to the redesigned entrance. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind "The landscape became a way to soften the architecture and make the home feel more grounded," explains Stephanie. Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Studio Muir. Construction and Facade Design: NOA Design + Construction. Landscape Design: Stephens Design Studio. Styling: Rod Hipskind

Perhaps the most remarkable feature of the property is its garden. Set on one of Dolores Heights' famously steep streets, the house occupies an unusually generous lot for such a densely built-up part of San Francisco, offering its owners something quite rare — a genuine outdoor living experience in the middle of the city. Working with Stephanie Stephens of Stephens Design Studio, the team created a series of outdoor rooms for cooking, dining, lounging, and gathering around the fire, surrounded by lush planting that offers privacy from neighboring properties.

The street-facing façade, designed by NOA Design + Construction, offers a striking contrast to the softer interiors. Dark vertical cladding gives the property a graphic architectural identity, while a warm wood threshold and slatted privacy screen create a more intimate arrival from the street. "The exterior and entry sequence are crisp and graphic, with dark vertical cladding, warm wood, and a slatted wood screen that creates privacy and texture," explains Mike Shankman.

Ultimately, what makes this home so special isn't just its impressive architecture or unusually generous garden, but how thoughtfully it has been adapted to the family living in it. Through carefully chosen materials, collected furniture, and a closer connection to the outdoors, Studio Muir has transformed what was once an impersonal contemporary house into somewhere that feels genuinely lived-in, proving that even a brand-new renovation can benefit from a little more personality.

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