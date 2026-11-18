As a creative, I've always expressed myself through objects, colors, and things I make, rather than talking about myself too much. My home is an extension of that. Every little corner says something about me. But when my firstborn, Jet, arrived earlier this year, I suddenly had to think about how someone else would experience this space. Someone who couldn't walk, couldn't reach the shelves and, for a while, had absolutely no interest in my carefully arranged belongings.

This apartment was never meant to be a family home. It was a place for me and my practice, filled with records, books, and all the things that keep me inspired. Then I became a mom, and the way I used the space — not necessarily my taste, but the way the space needed to work — had to change.

My first priority when renovating was to make sure Jet had a safe floor to crawl around on. More than filling the apartment with toys, I wanted him to have room to explore, reach for things, and discover the world at his own pace. I wanted him to be curious about his surroundings, rather than simply open a box of toys and work his way through it. There is so much to take in from an ordinary home when you're little. Why would I need to manufacture an entire new world for him when he already has one?

Step inside the South East London apartment of Raissa Pardini, a multidisciplinary designer, type artist, and creative director based in London, originally from Italy. (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

About the Writer About the Writer Raissa Pardini Multidisciplinary Designer, Type Artist, and Creative Director Raissa Pardini (She/Her, @raissa_pardini) is a multidisciplinary designer, type artist, and creative director based in London. Raissa has been working independently and closely with clients like Nike, MTV, Apple, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, Adobe, WeTransfer, Vevo, Pull&Bear, The Standard Hotel, Financial Times, and The New York Times, and artists like The Rolling Stones, Blur, Måneskin, Willie Nelson, Paul Weller, Nadia Lee Cohen, and Sarah Bahbah. The studio's passion for ethical matters got us closer to charities like Brian Eno's EARTHPERCENT, Endometriosis UK, Rape Crisis, and Music Declares, and publications like Tribune. She was named one of the top100 creatives in the music industry (2021) by Patreon and shesaid.so. Raissa is a TEDx speaker, and her work is included in the permanent collection of the V&A.

I think we underestimate how much children can get out of the spaces we inhabit: texture, a shadow, the leaves of a plant, a book within reach. Obviously, you need to make sure things are safe for little hands and mouths, but I love the idea of letting curiosity lead. A child doesn't need a hundred things to discover the world. Sometimes the world is already in the room.

Of course, I also had to work out where to put all his things. Have you ever looked around a homeware shop after having a baby? Everything seems to be made of plastic, and suddenly your beautifully considered living room is at risk of looking like a soft-play center.

I didn't spend years developing an eye for color to have it challenged by a singing plastic giraffe! I didn't want to create a home that looked like a nursery, just as I didn't want a beautiful home that couldn't accommodate a child. Both seemed entirely possible to me. You just have to be a little more inventive.

Good Taste Doesn't Come With a Receipt

Books, records, and artworks collected over time take center stage, along with a contagiously joyful approach to life. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc For Raissa, a home well lived lies in the little things: from daily rituals, like crafting a good cup of coffee, to things you can engage with and see yourself reflected in. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc A retro-inspired, monochromatic ambiance sets the mood in the apartment, where statement black-and-white furniture lives alongside irreverent art and design prints. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc

So, where to begin with crafting it? You might have heard this before, but white walls are a brilliant starting point in a small apartment. They keep things bright, give your objects room to breathe, and are relatively easy to paint over when you fancy a change. I'm a huge fan of bold colors, so limiting myself was quite a challenge. I decided to keep the walls white and put my personality into the front door instead, and so the decor around.

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The front door is now a glossy red, painted in a striking hue by Little Greene, and I love it. Red feels fearless, powerful and opinionated, but it's also inviting. You walk in and immediately want to know what's happening inside. I like the idea of a home having a point of view before you've even stepped through the door.

There is a black-and-white graphic language running through the apartment, too, which comes quite naturally to me. My design practice is built around typography, contrast, and color, so I couldn't imagine living somewhere that didn't reflect that. I don't think your home needs to look like your portfolio, but it should feel like it belongs to you.

"As a creative, I've always expressed myself through objects, colors, and things I make, rather than talking about myself too much. My home is an extension of that." (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

I also don't believe in waiting until you can afford good taste. Good taste doesn't come with a receipt. Some of my favorite things have been found on the street, in charity shops, or after a long search for something nobody else seemed to want. I love spotting an object and imagining how it might work somewhere completely unexpected.

One of the best pieces of advice I got from an interior designer friend was never to leave something behind just because you couldn't immediately picture where it would go. If you love it, take it home. You'll find a place for it. Take the damn thing home and thank me later. I'm not saying you should buy everything you see. That's a different problem entirely. I'm saying give yourself permission to experiment, to trust your eye, and to let your home evolve. A good object doesn't always reveal its potential immediately. Sometimes it needs to sit in a corner for a week before you realize it was exactly what the room was missing.

Decorating on a budget is mostly about having a good eye, a little patience and absolutely no shame in checking Gumtree for the 15th time that day. Some people meditate … I look for second-hand furniture.

It also means accepting that your home will take time to come together, especially when you've spent most of your money on a deposit. Personally, I don't see that as a disadvantage; it forces you to be resourceful. You learn to make things yourself, hunt for bargains, and look at objects differently. There is something satisfying about a room that has come together through a hundred small decisions rather than one expensive shopping trip. Put on a good playlist, do some manual work, and celebrate with a bottle of wine. Not everything needs to happen by next weekend (reminding myself, again, after writing this!).

The Table Is Never Just a Table

In Raissa's kitchen, bargain glazed tiles, open shelving, and a few eccentric touches inject play into daily life. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc From hand-drawn calendars to one-off collectibles, the apartment is an extension of the creative's research and inspirations. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc

One of the first things I wanted to change after Jet arrived was the breakfast bar in my kitchen. I wanted a proper dining table, even though the space was tiny. I'm Italian, and growing up, the table was where everything happened. You sat down to eat, obviously, but it was also where you talked about your day, asked for advice, or simply spent time together. I wanted Jet to have that, too. A little moment every day that says: Hey, I'm here, I'm listening, tell me everything.

I found a round table from CULT Furniture that seemed a little too big for the kitchen, but I went for it anyway. With a bench tucked into the corner by the window, it works beautifully. Sometimes you just have to commit. The perfect piece doesn't always exist at the right price, and waiting for it can mean never getting anywhere.

It's funny how changing furniture can change the way you live. The table isn't simply somewhere to put a plate. It gives us a reason to sit together. That's what I find interesting about interiors. We tend to talk about how things look, but the real question is what they allow us to do.

"I'm Italian, and growing up, the table was where everything happened. You sat down to eat, obviously, but it was also where you talked about your day, asked for advice, or simply spent time together. I wanted Jet to have that, too. A little moment every day that says: Hey, I'm here, I'm listening, tell me everything." (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

The rest of the kitchen is about making use of every centimeter. Shelves go wherever they can, pans, and plates are on display, and glasses get to be the protagonists of the room. The green tiles were a proper bargain I found on Gumtree. I couldn't decide which color to use, so I went looking at what was available instead. Sometimes the best design decisions happen when you stop overthinking and work with what you find.

Jet has his own way of getting involved, too. His STEP'n'SIT helper tower-table convertible from Ette Tete lets him climb up to counter height and “help” me in the kitchen, which usually means supervising very important activities. He also uses it to reach the bathroom mirror when brushing his teeth. I love giving him little ways to participate in everyday life rather than making everything a separate children's activity.

A Small Apartment Doesn't Need Fewer Ideas

Before Jet arrived, Raissa used to think that the bedroom was too big, and was considering splitting it into two separate environments. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc Now, the room generously accommodates both her and her son, along with quirky artwork, vintage finds, and, of course, plants. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc It doesn't take pointing out its patterned walls or sculptural decor to see why this is one of the apartment's environments with the most character. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc

The bedroom is probably my favorite room. Before Jet arrived, I thought it was too big and even considered changing the layout to create another room. Then I had a baby, and suddenly the space made perfect sense. I could have his cot beside my bed when he was tiny, and as he's grown, he's had room to sleep independently while still being close to me.

A big, cosy rug has made the bedroom a lovely place for Jet to play, without making the whole room feel like a nursery. And don't forget to look up! People spend so much time thinking about walls and floors, but the ceiling is sitting there waiting to have some fun. A playful lampshade can completely change a room, and it doesn't take up a single centimeter of precious floor space.

Storage has been essential. The bed lifts up, and I replaced a huge IKEA wardrobe that took up an entire wall with two built-in ones nestled into the spaces on either side of the original fireplace layout. The living room had a similar problem, with awkward nooks beside the fireplace layout that were difficult to use. Instead of fighting them, I turned them into storage for my records and books.

A look at Jet's dedicated space in Raissa's bedroom. The environment retains the multidisciplinary designer's signature aesthetic while giving way to her son's own repose and discoveries. (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

Built-in work was probably the most expensive decision I made in the apartment, but it was worth it. I tried other ways to store my records, books, and clothes, and none of them worked. Eventually, I asked a friend to help me build the shelves from scratch. The black-and-white moulding details are inspired by Bauhaus and Dada, and give the room a personality that would have been difficult to achieve with a standard piece of furniture.

Even as a Mother, Social Life Still Needs Space, Too

For Raissa, records and books are non-negotiable: "they're a huge part of how I am, think, and get inspired, and I need to be able to reach them easily," she explains. (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

I love finding ways to take something traditional and make it feel new again. You don't always need to buy something different. Sometimes you just need to look at what you already have differently.

The living room was the real challenge. My records and books are non-negotiable. They're a huge part of how I am, think, and get inspired, and I need to be able to reach them easily. Building shelves across the wall was the obvious solution, even though it meant saying goodbye to my big modular sofa.

I also wanted a proper desk, not a sad little corner pretending to be an office. My big table from CULT Furniture gives me room to spread out and work properly, even in a apartment where every centimeter counts.

From curated tunes to the coolest coffee table books, the apartment is stacked with inspiration. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc In the picture: a spread from a design book part of her collection, spotlighting Gufram's pioneering furniture making and craftsmanship. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc

I still needed somewhere for family to stay, somewhere to sit with friends, and somewhere to work — too many requests for one little room. The answer was a convertible seat, with side tables that are easy to move around when the room needs to do one of its 17 different jobs. I also swapped a television for an Openhagen projector, which might be my favorite small-space trick. No big black screen dominating the wall, and watching a film suddenly feels like a bit of an event.

Somewhere in the process, I have become slightly obsessed with getting cables out of sight, visually clean. Nothing ruins a lovely corner quite like a spaghetti situation behind the furniture. My USB rechargeable LED lights from Glowright help keep things flexible without cables trailing everywhere. Small detail, big difference.

There Is a Place for Everything, or Almost

A work station of dreams, Raissa's desk is a portrait of the creative in a plethora of pieces. (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

I think about a room a little as I think about a graphic. There needs to be contrast, rhythm, and a reason for things to sit next to each other. If everything is shouting, nothing gets heard. The most important thing in a room is what you decide not to put in it. And maybe just trust your eyes, too.

A price tag tells you what something costs, not whether it's interesting. I'd rather have a slightly odd object with a story than an expensive one that looks like it's been chosen because somebody told me it was tasteful. I'm quite happy to disagree with the person who made that list.

Living in a small apartment means becoming very good at negotiating with objects. That plant wants the corner, the chair needs to open into a bed, and somehow I still need somewhere to put my coffee. Everyone has to earn their place here.

A Family Home Starts From the Ground Up

A whimsical, inflated-looking wall composition marks up the wall of Jet and Raissa's bedroom. (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

With Jet crawling around, the floor became the most important part of the home. That meant thinking carefully about what lived at ground level, where things were stored, and how much room he had to himself.

His books are within reach, and his toys have their own boxes that he can access. When he's finished, it's easy to put things back. But I've never wanted toys to take over the apartment. I'm more interested in giving him the freedom to discover things around him than constantly offering him something new.

This has also made me think about my own relationship with objects. I'm a maximalist, but I'm not someone who thinks every surface needs filling. There is a difference: I love objects, but I don't need 12 versions of the same thing. The space around an object matters just as much as the object itself.

Posters, paintings, and ephemera... Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc Raissa's home office is a work of art in its own right. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc

I don't want to live in an empty space, but neither do I want my home to become a storage unit for things I bought and forgot about. Too many things competing for attention can make it harder to appreciate the ones you really love.

Keeping things tidy is particularly important when you're a single mom and there isn't much time to spare. Ten minutes of tidying a day works wonders. I'm not talking about becoming one of those people who irons their underwear. I don't even own an iron. I have a travel-size steamer, which tells you everything you need to know about my relationship with ironing. I just want to be able to see the floor, find my keys, and sit down without moving a thousand things first.

Plants Also Deserve the Spotlight, or a Pedestal

"Decorating on a budget is mostly about having a good eye, a little patience, and absolutely no shame in checking Gumtree for the 15th time that day. Some people meditate … I look for second-hand furniture." (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

Plants are another way to bring life into a space, but in a small apartment, size really matters. I've filled the apartment with plants from Patch, but I've had to get creative about where they live. If you love a big plant, you need to think about where it can live without taking over the room. Sometimes that means lifting it off the floor, like my Strelitzia in the bedroom or the cheese plant sitting on top of the corner seating area in the kitchen. Other times, letting a plant hang from the ceiling is the answer, like the one in my living room. Floor space is precious, but there's a whole world above our heads. Use it!

The trick is to understand the space you have before deciding what goes where. A plant that looks beautiful in a shop might be completely impractical in your apartment, and that's fine. It doesn't mean you can't have it. It means you need to get creative. I probably spend five times longer thinking about where something will go than actually buying it, but that's part of the fun. Good design isn't always about finding the perfect thin, it's about finding the perfect place for the thing you already love.

Make Room for Life, Not Just the Photographs

The bathroom, too, features its own accents, bringing the apartment's bold aesthetic into an even more intimate realm. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc Throughout the home, a mixmatch of vintage finds and contemporary twists imbues the rooms with a distinctive atmosphere. Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc Because who said you have to give up on your own style the moment you have a child? Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc

I never wanted the apartment to look too serious, but I didn't want it to become a space designed entirely around a child, either. There had to be a balance between what Jet needs and what makes me happy. For me, that's where the fun of interior design comes in. You experiment, move things around, get things wrong, and try again.

A washing machine and dryer in one, a gift from my mom, has also changed my life. London apartments can be damp little places, and having clothes hanging everywhere was never going to work for me. Practical decisions like these might not be the most glamorous part of decorating, but they can make a huge difference to how you feel at home.

Ultimately, I've learned that making a home work for a baby doesn't mean stripping it of everything you love. It means being honest about how you live, what you need, and what matters most. For me, it was having a safe floor for Jet, a table where we could sit together, and enough space for him to discover things while I could still surround myself with the objects that make me who I am.

Memories accumulate on every surface, whether family or friends-related. (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

I think we sometimes put too much pressure on homes to look finished. A home is not a showroom, and life is not a styling session. Things will move, children will grow, your needs will change, and the corner you spent three hours getting right might need to be rearranged tomorrow. That's not a failure of design. That's design doing its job.

I've always believed that the things around us influence how we see the world. The objects we choose, the colors we live with, the space we leave empty, they all say something, even when we're not paying attention. And now that I'm sharing this space with Jet, I love the idea that he's growing up surrounded by things I've chosen with care, but with enough freedom for him to make his own discoveries, too.

I don't want a home that dictates how we should live. I want one that gives us ideas, makes us curious, and lets us change our minds. One that works for the life we're living now, without losing sight of who we are. My apartment still looks like me. There's just a little more crawling, a few more books at floor level, and, occasionally, something in a completely different place from where I left it. I'm learning to live with that, mostly.

"Ultimately, I've learned that making a home work for a baby doesn't mean stripping it of everything you love. It means being honest about how you live, what you need, and what matters most." (Image credit: Jamie Salmons for Livingetc)

In the mood for reading? Discover how Tamineh Dhondy opened up her beautifully curated London house to home swapping, and what she earned in return, or dive into our The Meaning of Home archives for more hyper-personal stories.

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