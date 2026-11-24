This Couple Limewashed Every Wall of Their Dated 1990s Home — It Looks Expensive, but With Four Grandchildren, It's Meant to Be 'Touched'
Once a dated 1990s property, this Long Island home has been transformed by Vanessa Rome Interiors into a moody, Belgian-inspired retreat where sculptural design and everyday family life go hand in hand
There is something rather refreshing about a beautifully designed home where nothing feels too precious to touch. Especially when its owners have four grandchildren, a love of collectible design, and absolutely no intention of sacrificing one for the other.
For a couple of seasoned real estate developers who divide their time between Palm Beach, Southampton, and Roslyn, New York, creating a home that could accommodate both their appreciation for beautiful things and the realities of a large family was particularly important. Having already designed their other two residences, interior designer Vanessa Rome was once again entrusted with bringing their vision to life. This time, however, the starting point was a rather dated 1990s property in a private golf course community on Long Island.
Built in 1990, the 3,600-square-foot house was far from the quietly sophisticated retreat the owners had in mind. While many modern homes embrace clean lines and pared-back finishes, Vanessa had something altogether more atmospheric in mind. Over the course of a year, she and her team stripped the interiors back, replacing the floors, kitchen, and bathrooms while introducing a completely different design language. Inspired by the understated elegance of Belgian interiors, the transformation favors tactile materials, sculptural furniture, and a rich, restrained palette, creating a home that feels intimate and sophisticated without losing the warmth of family life. The result is an interesting lesson in how to live with beautiful design, rather than simply admire it.
For the homeowners, surrounding themselves with beautiful things was never supposed to mean living in a house where everyone had to be careful. With grown children and four grandchildren, the couple wanted interiors that reflected their appreciation for art but could also accommodate the realities of family gatherings.
As Vanessa explains, the brief was to make the home "sophisticated and chic by using collectible design mixed with more practical and comfortable furnishings," allowing the couple to entertain their large family without worrying too much about their grandchildren running around.
That balance is immediately apparent in the living room, where a generous olive-green sofa sits beneath an oversized abstract artwork, creating a space that feels carefully curated but equally inviting. The artwork itself was an important decision, with Vanessa spending considerable time finding a piece that would complement both the proportions and atmosphere of the room.
The beauty of the space lies in the contrast between its more sculptural, collectible pieces and the generous, comfortable furnishings that surround them. Nothing feels overly precious or arranged simply to be admired, which is precisely what the homeowners had hoped to achieve.
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It's a philosophy that extends into the kitchen and dining spaces, where the materials and atmosphere change, but the emphasis on bringing people together remains.
"The home was inspired by Belgian interiors, but also by the feeling we wanted the house to evoke — calm, layered, and quietly sophisticated," says Vanessa. "We were drawn to a palette that felt earthy and restrained, with natural textures, softened surfaces, and sculptural forms that brought a sense of depth without ever feeling heavy or overdesigned."
It's an approach that becomes particularly interesting in the dining room, where dark walls create a much moodier atmosphere than the lighter, more relaxed kitchen. A substantial timber table is surrounded by black chairs, while a sculptural pendant introduces movement overhead. The result is a room that feels intimate and inviting, rather than unnecessarily formal.
Throughout the house, Vanessa worked with earthy neutrals, olive tones, warm wood, and black accents, allowing the materials themselves to bring depth and interest. Perhaps the most transformative decision, however, was the use of limewash paint across the walls and ceilings, softening the dated architecture and giving the interiors an almost timeworn character.
"The limewashing of every wall throughout the home best captures my point of view," Vanessa explains. "It infuses the spaces with an organic warmth and subtle patina that softens architecture into something timeless and soulful."
Beyond the furnishings, some of the home's most distinctive moments come from the way Vanessa approached its existing architecture. The curved staircase, for instance, became a sculptural focal point, with herringbone timber flooring adding warmth at its base and an alabaster light fixture drawing the eye through the house's center. "The alabaster light fixture cascades elegantly down the curved staircase, infusing the home's core with a luminous, organic presence," Vanessa says.
Rather than leaving the upstairs landing as little more than a passageway, Vanessa transformed it into a cozy lounge, adding a place to sit, relax, or enjoy a quieter moment away from the larger living spaces. It's a relatively small intervention, but one that speaks to the thoughtful way the house has been reimagined for its owners.
The renovation was never simply about replacing dated finishes with something more contemporary. It was also about recognizing the potential in the spaces that already existed, finding opportunities to introduce comfort, character, and a little more purpose into the everyday experience of the home.
The homeowners' appreciation for collectible design is also reflected in the smaller decorative moments. A custom home bar, designed by Vanessa and crafted in Spain, brings a sculptural quality to a functional piece of furniture, while carefully chosen mirrors and objects add personality to the spaces between rooms. These details give the home a sense of individuality that goes beyond its architectural transformation, revealing an interior that has been designed to be enjoyed at every scale.
Upstairs, the bedrooms offer a quieter interpretation of the home's design language. Softly upholstered beds, tactile textiles, and warm timber furniture replace the darker contrasts found in the dining room, creating interiors that feel restful without becoming overly minimal.
In one bedroom, an oversized upholstered headboard is paired with simple pendant lights and a warm brown bedspread, while the gentle texture of the walls adds depth to an otherwise restrained palette. It's an example of how Vanessa has used materials and subtle tonal differences to create atmosphere without relying on decorative excess.
The attention to detail continues in the guest bedroom, where Vanessa introduced a custom feature that connects the headboard and bench, creating a seamless architectural gesture rather than two separate pieces of furniture. An adjoining sitting area, with its curved upholstered seating and sculptural coffee table, offers a comfortable place to unwind.
These quieter rooms reveal another side of the project. While much of the house has been designed to accommodate the pleasures of family gatherings, there is equal consideration given to creating intimate spaces for rest, where the materials and furnishings do much of the work in shaping the atmosphere.
The bathrooms are perhaps where Vanessa has been a little more adventurous with the materials. In the master bathroom, dramatically veined marble covers the walls and floor, turning the entire space into a statement, while a freestanding bathtub and pared-back fittings allow the natural pattern of the stone to take center stage.
For a couple with four grandchildren, creating a home that could accommodate the whole family was just as important as finding the right pieces of collectible design. The bunk bedroom speaks to that side of the brief, with built-in beds, burgundy upholstered niches, mustard-yellow bedding, and playful furnishings creating a space with a personality of its own.
It's also where the homeowners' priorities become particularly clear. Beautiful interiors were never meant to come with rules about who could enjoy them, and even in a house filled with carefully chosen art and sculptural furniture, there was always going to be room for the youngest members of the family.
What makes this Long Island home so interesting is the way it challenges the idea that sophisticated interiors have to be treated with caution. For homeowners who appreciate collectible design but also have a growing family to welcome, the two were never meant to be mutually exclusive.
Having already designed the couple's homes in Palm Beach and Southampton, Vanessa Rome was familiar with their appreciation for beautiful design and the importance of creating spaces that work for the way they live. Here, she's brought those priorities together through a thoughtful mix of collectible pieces, tactile materials, and comfortable furnishings, proving that a home can be beautifully curated without ever feeling too precious to enjoy.
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.