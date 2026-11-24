There is something rather refreshing about a beautifully designed home where nothing feels too precious to touch. Especially when its owners have four grandchildren, a love of collectible design, and absolutely no intention of sacrificing one for the other.

For a couple of seasoned real estate developers who divide their time between Palm Beach, Southampton, and Roslyn, New York, creating a home that could accommodate both their appreciation for beautiful things and the realities of a large family was particularly important. Having already designed their other two residences, interior designer Vanessa Rome was once again entrusted with bringing their vision to life. This time, however, the starting point was a rather dated 1990s property in a private golf course community on Long Island.

Built in 1990, the 3,600-square-foot house was far from the quietly sophisticated retreat the owners had in mind. While many modern homes embrace clean lines and pared-back finishes, Vanessa had something altogether more atmospheric in mind. Over the course of a year, she and her team stripped the interiors back, replacing the floors, kitchen, and bathrooms while introducing a completely different design language. Inspired by the understated elegance of Belgian interiors, the transformation favors tactile materials, sculptural furniture, and a rich, restrained palette, creating a home that feels intimate and sophisticated without losing the warmth of family life. The result is an interesting lesson in how to live with beautiful design, rather than simply admire it.

The oversized abstract artwork was sourced with the help of Heather Gaudio Fine Art, following an extensive search for a piece that would suit the scale and mood of the living room. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff Richly veined stone takes center stage in the powder room, complemented by an organically shaped mirror and earthy wall finishes. The contrast between the dramatic stone and the softer surfaces reflects Vanessa's approach to balancing sculptural forms with natural materials. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff The kitchen was completely redesigned as part of the year-long renovation, with warm timber cabinetry, richly veined stone, and a built-in breakfast nook introducing a more relaxed atmosphere. Vanessa designed the millwork throughout the home to give the interiors a distinctly custom feel. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff

For the homeowners, surrounding themselves with beautiful things was never supposed to mean living in a house where everyone had to be careful. With grown children and four grandchildren, the couple wanted interiors that reflected their appreciation for art but could also accommodate the realities of family gatherings.

As Vanessa explains, the brief was to make the home "sophisticated and chic by using collectible design mixed with more practical and comfortable furnishings," allowing the couple to entertain their large family without worrying too much about their grandchildren running around.

That balance is immediately apparent in the living room, where a generous olive-green sofa sits beneath an oversized abstract artwork, creating a space that feels carefully curated but equally inviting. The artwork itself was an important decision, with Vanessa spending considerable time finding a piece that would complement both the proportions and atmosphere of the room.

The beauty of the space lies in the contrast between its more sculptural, collectible pieces and the generous, comfortable furnishings that surround them. Nothing feels overly precious or arranged simply to be admired, which is precisely what the homeowners had hoped to achieve.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a philosophy that extends into the kitchen and dining spaces, where the materials and atmosphere change, but the emphasis on bringing people together remains.

"We created that feeling through a restrained palette, layered textures, limewash on walls and ceiling, sculptural furnishings, and a mix of soft and strong contrasts," explains Vanessa. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff An abstract artwork, sculptural wall light, and carefully arranged decorative objects bring personality to the dining room's dark cabinetry. The bespoke millwork was part of Vanessa's wider approach to making the interiors feel more architectural and individual. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff

"The home was inspired by Belgian interiors, but also by the feeling we wanted the house to evoke — calm, layered, and quietly sophisticated," says Vanessa. "We were drawn to a palette that felt earthy and restrained, with natural textures, softened surfaces, and sculptural forms that brought a sense of depth without ever feeling heavy or overdesigned."

It's an approach that becomes particularly interesting in the dining room, where dark walls create a much moodier atmosphere than the lighter, more relaxed kitchen. A substantial timber table is surrounded by black chairs, while a sculptural pendant introduces movement overhead. The result is a room that feels intimate and inviting, rather than unnecessarily formal.

Throughout the house, Vanessa worked with earthy neutrals, olive tones, warm wood, and black accents, allowing the materials themselves to bring depth and interest. Perhaps the most transformative decision, however, was the use of limewash paint across the walls and ceilings, softening the dated architecture and giving the interiors an almost timeworn character.

"The limewashing of every wall throughout the home best captures my point of view," Vanessa explains. "It infuses the spaces with an organic warmth and subtle patina that softens architecture into something timeless and soulful."

The curved staircase is one of the home's defining architectural features, with warm herringbone flooring introducing movement and texture to the entrance. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff The cascading alabaster light fixture follows the curve of the staircase, introducing an organic, sculptural element to the center of the home. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff Previously an underused area, the upstairs landing was transformed into a cozy lounge and workspace. As Vanessa explains, the space is now "perfect for working or just hanging out," giving the homeowners another place to retreat beyond the main living areas. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff

Beyond the furnishings, some of the home's most distinctive moments come from the way Vanessa approached its existing architecture. The curved staircase, for instance, became a sculptural focal point, with herringbone timber flooring adding warmth at its base and an alabaster light fixture drawing the eye through the house's center. "The alabaster light fixture cascades elegantly down the curved staircase, infusing the home's core with a luminous, organic presence," Vanessa says.

Rather than leaving the upstairs landing as little more than a passageway, Vanessa transformed it into a cozy lounge, adding a place to sit, relax, or enjoy a quieter moment away from the larger living spaces. It's a relatively small intervention, but one that speaks to the thoughtful way the house has been reimagined for its owners.

The renovation was never simply about replacing dated finishes with something more contemporary. It was also about recognizing the potential in the spaces that already existed, finding opportunities to introduce comfort, character, and a little more purpose into the everyday experience of the home.

Designed by Vanessa and crafted in Spain, the bespoke bar combines rounded black cabinetry with sculptural shelving, creating a piece that is as decorative as it is functional. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff An asymmetrical mirror introduces an unexpected shape against the limewashed wall. Vanessa used limewash throughout the house to bring what she describes as an "organic, timeworn patina" to the once-dated interiors. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff

The homeowners' appreciation for collectible design is also reflected in the smaller decorative moments. A custom home bar, designed by Vanessa and crafted in Spain, brings a sculptural quality to a functional piece of furniture, while carefully chosen mirrors and objects add personality to the spaces between rooms. These details give the home a sense of individuality that goes beyond its architectural transformation, revealing an interior that has been designed to be enjoyed at every scale.

An oversized upholstered headboard, warm timber bedside tables, and chocolate-brown textiles create a restful bedroom scheme. The palette continues Vanessa's preference for earthy neutrals and natural textures, with the softly finished walls adding depth without the need for additional decoration. (Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff)

Upstairs, the bedrooms offer a quieter interpretation of the home's design language. Softly upholstered beds, tactile textiles, and warm timber furniture replace the darker contrasts found in the dining room, creating interiors that feel restful without becoming overly minimal.

In one bedroom, an oversized upholstered headboard is paired with simple pendant lights and a warm brown bedspread, while the gentle texture of the walls adds depth to an otherwise restrained palette. It's an example of how Vanessa has used materials and subtle tonal differences to create atmosphere without relying on decorative excess.

A generously upholstered bed sits alongside a curved seating area, creating a softer interpretation of the home's Belgian-inspired aesthetic. Natural textures and tonal layering give the room its warmth, while the sculptural furniture introduces a more contemporary feel. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff "We chose natural, tactile materials to evoke serenity and durability, ensuring the home feels welcoming for family gatherings," Vanessa explains. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff

The attention to detail continues in the guest bedroom, where Vanessa introduced a custom feature that connects the headboard and bench, creating a seamless architectural gesture rather than two separate pieces of furniture. An adjoining sitting area, with its curved upholstered seating and sculptural coffee table, offers a comfortable place to unwind.

These quieter rooms reveal another side of the project. While much of the house has been designed to accommodate the pleasures of family gatherings, there is equal consideration given to creating intimate spaces for rest, where the materials and furnishings do much of the work in shaping the atmosphere.

Pale stone, warm timber, and softly rounded cabinetry give this bathroom a more understated feel. The bathrooms were completely renovated as part of the year-long transformation, replacing the home's dated finishes with a more contemporary material palette. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff Dramatically veined gray-and-white marble envelops the bathing area, turning the natural movement of the stone into the room's defining feature. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff The pale stone vanity, circular mirror, and understated wall lights create a softer counterpoint to the home's more dramatic marble bathroom. Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff

The bathrooms are perhaps where Vanessa has been a little more adventurous with the materials. In the master bathroom, dramatically veined marble covers the walls and floor, turning the entire space into a statement, while a freestanding bathtub and pared-back fittings allow the natural pattern of the stone to take center stage.

Built-in bunk beds with burgundy upholstered niches and mustard-yellow bedding introduce a more playful palette, while textured floor cushions and a small children's table create space for younger visitors. (Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff)

For a couple with four grandchildren, creating a home that could accommodate the whole family was just as important as finding the right pieces of collectible design. The bunk bedroom speaks to that side of the brief, with built-in beds, burgundy upholstered niches, mustard-yellow bedding, and playful furnishings creating a space with a personality of its own.

It's also where the homeowners' priorities become particularly clear. Beautiful interiors were never meant to come with rules about who could enjoy them, and even in a house filled with carefully chosen art and sculptural furniture, there was always going to be room for the youngest members of the family.

Interior designer Vanessa Rome, founder of Vanessa Rome Interiors, has designed all three of the homeowners' residences in Roslyn, Southampton, and Palm Beach. For this Long Island project, her approach centered on balancing collectible design with the comfort and practicality of family life. (Image credit: Design: Vanessa Rome Interiors, Photography: Kirsten Francis, Styling: Katja Greeff)

What makes this Long Island home so interesting is the way it challenges the idea that sophisticated interiors have to be treated with caution. For homeowners who appreciate collectible design but also have a growing family to welcome, the two were never meant to be mutually exclusive.

Having already designed the couple's homes in Palm Beach and Southampton, Vanessa Rome was familiar with their appreciation for beautiful design and the importance of creating spaces that work for the way they live. Here, she's brought those priorities together through a thoughtful mix of collectible pieces, tactile materials, and comfortable furnishings, proving that a home can be beautifully curated without ever feeling too precious to enjoy.

Get the Look

For more house tours like this, sign up to the Livingetc newsletter and you'll have them delivered straight to your inbox.