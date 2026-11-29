Have you given any time to the soft, purplish walls popping up recently? If you have, you’ll have noticed that rather than the smoky coolness of lavender, the sugary sweetness of lilac, or the inky depth of violet, the purple tint du jour is that of mauve, a soft, dusty pinkish purple with hints of blue, gray, and/or brown. As Livingetc's color expert — and as someone whose life revolves around color — I’ve been talking (and thinking) about it more and more of late.

Taking its name from the mallow flower (la fleur de mauve, as the French call it), mauve brings a similar delicacy, romance, and elegance to a home, while also introducing a warm earthiness. It straddles the neutral realm with its organic, aged plaster feel, while possessing a pigment combo interesting enough to cause a stir and an is-it-pink-is-it-purple-is-it-something-else-entirely guessing game. “We’re seeing mauve become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional neutrals — it has more personality than a classic beige or brown palette, bringing a soothing and ethereal energy into spaces,” says Helen Shaw, Benjamin Moore UK’s color expert.

Mauve’s aura? Comforting, quiet and inward, with none of the sweetness of pink or the spectacle of purple. “Mauve can feel quite soft and serene, making it a wonderful choice for spaces where comfort is a priority,” says Cathryn Sanders, head of creative at Earthborn. “Unlike decorating with purples that are stronger and can sometimes be dramatic, it has a gentler quality that creates a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.”

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It can also imbue a room with a sense of gentle, understated drama. “Muted mauve feels soothing and enveloping,” says Lishan Tham, founder of Studio Shan. “A dusty, earthy mauve that leans towards cocoa and clay gives the walls a quiet, velvety depth and a calm, cocooning mood. It shifts through the day, softer and pinker in morning light and moodier by evening.”

“It’s highly versatile in terms of how much it changes in different lights,” agrees Louise McGarry, creative director of Studio Braw. “On a bright sunny day it can be very much a backdrop, but on a dark winter’s evening it can be incredibly atmospheric.” That chameleon quality runs through mauve's backstory, too. Settle in as we trace the color through time, from accidental history-book-making dye to modern new neutral.

THE DISCOVERY OF MAUVE — 1856

This modern kitchen's ceiling is painted in Benjamin Moore's Soul Mate 1179 for an added pop of visual interest and a serene vibe. (Image credit: Maxwell Attenborough)

Unlike most of its color wheel compadres, those that came from nature and developed gradually, mauve has a very specific birthday.

It’s early 1856, and 18-year-old Royal College of Chemistry student William Perkin decides to spend his Easter holidays in a self-styled lab in his parents’ London attic, attempting to synthesize quinine, the leading treatment for malaria. In the process of experimenting with coal tar, he produces a not-very-useful-looking black gunk, but upon cleaning a gunk-covered flask with alcohol, he notices an intense purple color. A few secret experiments and a patent application later, the age of the synthetic dye is ushered in. By accident, by a teenager.

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It's worth noting that Perkin’s mauve and what we know as mauve today are not quite the same shade — the original color was vivid and bold, akin to royal purple, amethyst, or grape. However, as the years passed, the name came to encompass the paler, dusty tone we recognize as mauve, which took its place in the color hall of fame.

MAUVE’S FASHION TAKEOVER — 1860s

This endlessly chic cozy bedroom is cocooned in warmth by its mauve walls. (Image credit: Studio Shan)

The affordable dye went stratospheric. Initially used for silk and textiles (and produced in the now very wealthy Perkin’s newly opened dye works), throughout the 1860s mauve — or mauveine — set the fashion world alight. Almost overnight, everyone who was anyone had to be seen wearing it. Style icon Empress Eugénie of France decided that it matched her eyes, and after Queen Victoria wore an extravagant mauve gown to her daughter Victoria’s wedding in 1858, its fashion fate was sealed. Consumers flocked to it, and just a year later Punch magazine declared that the “mauve measles” had set in, and thus the 1860s became known as “the mauve decade”.

By the 1890s, it was well and truly over, with the color having completely oversaturated Victorian society (and faded into the milder hue we recognize today). It was still worn by some of the fashionistas who’d originally loved it, except they were now — horror of horrors — “older ladies”, with Oscar Wilde quipping in 1891’s The Picture of Dorian Gray: “Never trust a woman who wears mauve... It always means they have a history.” This reputation still clings to the color circles today, with ‘menopausal mauve’ often seen as a shade for aging women (and is apparently eschewed by older royals to this day) — but thankfully in the home, it’s another story.

THE DECORATING HISTORY OF MAUVE

Edward Bulmer's Jonquil paint adorns the walls of this banquette seating area with mauve accents echoed throughout the space. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow. Design: Studio Braw)

THE VICTORIAN ERA (1837–1901)

As mauve rose then faded from the fast world of Victorian clothing, in the home it had a longer shelf life.

A noteworthy — even contentious — mauve room of the era was in St. Petersburg, that of Queen Victoria’s granddaughter Alexandra, who had married Tsar Nicholas II in 1894. “In 1896 the Tsarina redecorated a suite in the Alexander Palace, culminating in the Mauve Boudoir,” explains Lucy Armstrong Blair, a cultural history curator at the National Trust. “The walls and upholstery fabric were a gentle opaline mauve, recalling her life in Victorian England, with her grandmother. She chose mauve to create a comfortable domestic space, meant to aid the Tsar in unburdening his mind and participating happily in family life.” The Russian court was not happy with the decision, criticizing its coziness as a rejection of formal imperial grandeur, but regardless, the family met there every day for tea, reading, and games.

Where the height of society goes, others follow, and the color swiftly made its way down the layers of the Victorian class system. “Due to its association with European royalty, other Mauve Rooms were created in the early 20th century, such as the fashionable Mauve Room in Ireland’s Castle Leslie in the late 1890s, which hosted Queen Margaret of Sweden (and later Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull),” says Lucy Armstrong Blair. “The ‘fabulous’ 5th Marquess of Anglesey also had mauve velvet curtains all over his bedroom at his house Plas Newydd around the early 1900s (before he bankrupted himself buying jewels and putting on extravagant theatrical performances).”

And so, mauve found itself creating an airy sense of peace in bedrooms, parlors, and smaller domestic spaces — spaces it still frequently inhabits today. “Mauve works beautifully in a bedroom or snug, where you want a restful, intimate feel,” says Lishan Tham. “Muted mauve is revered for its calming properties,” agrees Helen Shaw. “It’s a strong choice for the bedroom as it gives a feeling of being enveloped in soft tranquility.”

Lucy Armstrong Blair Cultural Heritage Curator, National Trust Lucy is a cultural heritage curator with the National Trust and has specialized in interiors for around 20 years, and she looks after a portfolio of properties across the Midlands and East of England. She cares for their collections, the buildings themselves and the landscapes around them, researching their histories and advising on their presentation and changes that could be made, as well as digging deeper into the properties’ stories.

EARLY 20th CENTURY

After a long period of relative obscurity, mauve resurfaced around the world in the era of Art Deco, when pastel tones and smoky, subdued shades took to the stage. It was particularly prevalent in middle- and upper-class bedrooms, lauded as the height of modern, feminine sophistication — walls were painted in hues named “Old Mauve” or “Lavender Gray”, and it decorated the home on ruffled curtains, silk eiderdowns, fringed silk lampshades, ceramic tiles (often framed by black) and glass panels (in the stained-glass trend). Accent colors centered around gray to set it all off nicely.

In the 1950s, as we bid goodbye to the drab brown of rationing, mauve popped up once again (often under names such as Heather or Parma Violet). “The color was revived by John Fowler during his partnership with Sybil Colefax,” Lucy Armstrong Blair explains. “As the business took off post-war, Fowler bought the Hunting Lodge at Odiham in 1947 (later bequeathing it to the National Trust), and he painted the parlor mauve, lightened with white woodwork and splashes of yellow. His elegant, simple designs there made a huge impact in terms of interior decorating.” Wallpapers were launched bedecked in florals or abstract motifs against a mauve backdrop; bathroom sanitaryware suddenly came in mauve tones, and floury mauve accents softened spaces all over the house.

LATE 20th CENTURY

The 1980s saw mauve reenter the scene, when it was embraced to back up the period’s magnolia and pastel overflow — it’s easy to imagine it here alongside retro peach, grayed pink, lilac and powder blue. “Mauve enjoyed another resurgence during the 1980s, when soft and dusty purple tones became popular in coordinated interiors,” says Cathryn Sanders. “At that time, it was often used across walls, upholstery, floral prints and matching decorative accessories to create a cohesive look.” Especially in America, mauve was to the ’80s what avocado green was to the ’70s — it was a second mauve decade 120 years after the first.

Cathryn Sanders Head of Creative, Earthborn Paints As head of creative at British eco-friendly paint brand Earthborn, Cathryn’s role includes overseeing color creation and trend direction. She has worked for the brand for 14 years and believes color is vital for transforming a house into a home, enabling people to show their personality and create an individual style, and fostering positivity within a space.

21st CENTURY

Mauve-esque tones rematerialized in 2018 as Dulux’s Color of the Year was proclaimed Heart Wood, a warm neutral “with a hint of heather” which sat between a dusky mauve and a smoky taupe (and remains well-loved), and we decided that a pinkish mauve was a twist on the Millennial Pink we were all a bit bored of.

In 2023, British Vogue forecast “romantic mauve” as a color to watch and sales of purple paint took an upward turn. “Mauve is now having a refreshed moment as a color that feels refined and easy to live with,” says Helen Shaw. “Paired with something like contemporary olive greens, it seems vibrant and energetic; matched with dusty blues it offers a look that’s intentional and composed, and a set of mauves also lends itself beautifully to tonal color capping, as the deepening of the hue is still soft and timeless rather than overly bold.”

In possibly its biggest color evolution so far, mauve has somehow morphed into a neutral. “Recently, designers are embracing mauve in a more understated way,” adds Cathryn Sanders. “They’re using complex, muted versions of the color as sophisticated alternatives to traditional neutrals.”

Today's mauve is a quieter, more subdued version of its many predecessors. “The more muted forms of mauve feel most contemporary,” says Lishan Tham. “Its warmth can be characterful without being too jarring, and is now most appealing in a tempered or pastel form.”

Mauve may have a long lineage, but it’s a color that’s grown to be surprisingly at home circa now. “As a warm, earthy color, it absolutely works with a contemporary design sentiment and can be particularly effective when used in a more modern aesthetic to warm up spaces and add interest to architectural details,” says Louise McGarry. “It’s a timeless color.”

It seems mauve's moment at the top may be cobweb-covered Victorian memories, as it evolves into an under-the-radar organic neutral. “There is something both calming and familiar about mauve. It has reappeared in interiors across multiple decades, but its complexity allows each generation to reinterpret it in a fresh way,” concludes Cathryn Sanders. “Its enduring appeal also comes from its ability to balance warmth and coolness — it has remarkable versatility.” So, are we due another mauve decade in the foreseeable? Best to keep an eye out.

If you're hungry for more historical color deep dives, then our history of sage green in interiors will feed your appetite.

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