"We don't have a very precise idea of our style," says Soizic Fougeront, who founded Paris studio Claves Architecture in 2022 with Laure Gravier, after several years together at Pierre Yovanovitch’s studio, where Gravier served as artistic director and Fougeront headed up furniture development. Though their work is recognizable for its narrative-led interiors steeped in nostalgia and period references, their starting point is never purely aesthetic. "What we know is that we have a contextual approach to interior design," they explain.

Just last year, that meant a 1920s house in Montmartre, once home to a composer, reimagined through Art Deco architecture and the work of avant-garde artists and musicians of the era. This time, the brief was different: a classic Haussmannian apartment for a couple in their forties who split their time between Singapore and Paris and wanted their modern home to feel quintessentially Parisian.

The catch? Almost nothing original had survived. "We couldn't really keep anything," says Fougeront. "It was either in a bad state or it had been replaced." The floors, moldings, fireplaces, and virtually all the finishes are new, recreated to look as though they had always been there.

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"The decorative woodwork is typically French. We found the inspiration in old drawings of kitchens." Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture "We wanted to bring in more playful details and color through the decoration and artistic curation." Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture

Buzz in at the door in the 7th arrondissement and you cross a courtyard to a grand stairwell that winds its way up to the third floor. Inside, the entrance hall is classically symmetrical, but what lies beyond is more fluid than the original plan.

"In the 19th century, every place had a function," says Fougeront. "You had a separation between every room." Rather than doing away with this distinction altogether, Claves introduced generous arches, opening up sightlines while retaining a sense of separate rooms.

The duo shortened the entrance hall to reclaim valuable living space. To the right is the kitchen, with a small banquette for reading or drinking an espresso. Its decorative woodwork was inspired by drawings of traditional French kitchens found in old books. To the left, along a succession of tall windows, a dining area flows into a sitting room with a fireplace. The principal bedroom occupies what was once the kitchen on the street-facing side of the apartment.

"We wanted to create a beautiful floor pattern that reflects what’s happening on the ceiling, giving the entrance a character of its own." Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture "The color palette was conceived with the art collection in mind." Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture

Underfoot, patterned tiles in the entrance and kitchen give way to warm parquet elsewhere, as was customary in traditional Parisian apartments. "When you enter a house, you have your shoes on, and the kitchen needs to be cleaned easily," explains Gravier. Practical considerations aside, the duo devised an ornamental floor pattern that echoes the decorative plasterwork overhead.

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Part of the pleasure of wandering through the apartment is discovering just how much lies beyond the main living spaces. A meandering corridor leads to two guest suites, each with its own bathroom and dressing room. Its unusual shape was partly dictated by the need to accommodate the air-conditioning system. Softly curving walls, decorative cornices and changes in ceiling height lend rhythm to the passage, while a trio of ceramic sculptures by Samantha Kerdine gives you a reason to pause along the way.

Image 1 of 2 "The owners wanted somewhere peaceful and calm, so we introduced soft, neutral tones, with carefully selected furniture and artworks to break up the palette." (Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture) "It was important for the owners to be able to host, and for everyone to have their own bathroom." (Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

For all the painterly washes of color throughout the apartment, the owners initially wanted restraint. Having seen some of Claves’ more expressive interiors, they were keen on somewhere peaceful to retreat to when in Paris. "But we don't really like just white interiors," says Gravier. The duo settled on a palette of soft grays and beiges, punctuated by gray-green joinery in the dining room, an aubergine rug in the living room and a glorious mustard yellow in one of the bathrooms.

The furniture brings a sense of age to the newly crafted architecture. When asked how much of it is vintage, Gravier replies, "Almost everything." Even the books were sourced. Alongside bespoke and contemporary pieces, the duo worked with Désuet, a vintage furniture and decorative objects specialist in northern France, and scoured auctions, where they found the kitchen chairs, among other pieces. Rugs by Toulemonde Bochart introduce warmer tones and playful patterns throughout.

"The new layout creates a more fluid sequence of spaces, with sightlines that naturally draw the eye from one room to the next." (Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture)

With the apartment situated just steps from the Musée Rodin and its gardens, the idea of bringing nature indoors came quite naturally. "It’s all about the garden," says Fougeront. "Living with the garden when you are in the city."

For the presentation of the apartment, Claves invited around ten contemporary artists to take part in an exhibition entitled A Garden to Live In. Drawing on the tradition of floral still lifes, from Flemish paintings to Fantin-Latour’s bouquets and the interiors of Pierre Bonnard, the curation explores nature through the eyes of a new generation of artists.

There are painted bouquets by Jules Bertin, botanical compositions by Melissa Sinapian, and photographs by Hubert Marot. Others evoke the natural world through texture and form: Manon Daviet’s tapestries bring together vegetation and animals, while ceramic sculptures by Samantha Kerdine and Victor Levaï recall roots, seeds and mineral formations. "We picked different works that, joined together, are interesting and work well together," says Fougeront, "and also with the architecture."

"Pieces like the large oak dining table were chosen to bring warmth and create a more inviting atmosphere." (Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture)

Perhaps the most charming historical references, however, are found in the bathrooms. For Gravier, who trained at the École Camondo, the inspiration was particularly personal. During her studies, she frequently visited the Musée Nissim de Camondo, the former home of art collector Moïse de Camondo, whose outbuildings once accommodated the school. The early 20th-century mansion, with its exceptional collection of 18th-century French decorative arts, also houses beautifully tiled bathrooms with delicate colored borders.

A cozy yet elegant bathroom, with much more to it than meets the eye. Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture A typically French kitchen, done in both an elegant and a contemporary way. Image credit: Alice Mesguich. Design: Claves Architecture

"We found it really interesting to have this Parisian vibe, to reinterpret this language," she says. Rather than sourcing standard tiles, Claves worked with a craftsman to develop their own, specifying colors and dimensions and drawing the decorative ceramic trims themselves.

"I really love the bathrooms," says Gravier. "A bathroom can be really cold." Here, the rhythm of the ceramics and the gentle colors make them feel unexpectedly cozy.

For all its historical references and meticulously recreated details, the apartment never feels like a period interior. Instead, it feels like a Parisian home that has been furnished and loved over time — quite a feat considering how recently it all came together.

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