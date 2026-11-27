"Over the past few years, we've watched home espresso go from a niche group of passionate coffee drinkers to a much larger culture of its own," Dave Bise, global director at La Marzocco Home, tells me. We've seen Instagram reels of people making cold foam cold brews, Pinterest boards full of design-forward espresso stations, and even the rise of breakfast parties with cafe themes — the ritual of making coffee is becoming a universal experience for homeowners who love a specialty drink in the morning. We are living in the era of the home barista.

But the home barista phenomenon has grown into an equally strong 'prosumer' sensation — people who want to invest in the best espresso machines and professional-quality coffee machine accessories. This is because the 'prosumers' and home baristas are the "people who first fell in love with specialty coffee in their local café or from a trip to Italy decades ago now want to recreate that experience at home, and they're investing in it with the same care," explains Dave.

Interior design and coffee content creator Nick Lowery says, "For me, it started during the pandemic. Living and working in NYC, I had phenomenal access to coffee shops, but when that changed, I started looking into brewing at home." If you can't access the café, the question becomes: how can you bring café home? Well, owning professional equipment (top-of-the-line espresso machines, knock boxes, coffee scales, etc.) is the best place to start, as it recreates the beloved café experience without leaving the house.

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The coffee prosumer, then, can be defined by their pursuit to elevate that coffee-making moment, seeking a daily analog habit and investing in products that deliver quality.

Current Deals on the Best Prosumer Machines

The Rise of the Home Barista and 'Prosumer' Machines

Nick says, "I love making my morning coffee. It's more intimate than buying coffee out. I get to pick the producers and roasters I want to support, and dial in recipes that bring out the best in the beans for my palate." Image credit: Nick Lowry "It started as part of daily life and has grown into a deeper hobby," Nick adds. Image credit: Nick Lowry

Listen, I am probably the poster child for an amateur barista setup at home. Nothing beats rolling out of bed and making a tasty cup of joe before you've even changed out of your pajamas. But what's fascinating is watching this mindset grow into a culture that impacts even interior design trends. Suddenly, a simple drip coffee maker tucked on the kitchen counter isn't enough; a dedicated, design-forward coffee bar turns brewing a coffee into a moment. How did we get here?

Content creator Nick Lowry says, "I think it's three things. First, the pandemic sparked a renaissance in coffee content, taking what was niche forum knowledge and putting it on everyone's feeds." How many home café parties have you saved in the past couple of years? "Second, in an increasingly digital world, people are drawn to craft, ritual, and a connection to what they consume," says Nick. And it's true: making espresso by hand is a ritual, and in an increasingly demanding world, people crave moments that are slow, tactile, and intentional. Dave Bise adds, "Dialling in a shot, steaming milk, and pouring latte art ask for your full attention, and that's part of the appeal. It's a small daily act of craftsmanship."

"Third, the math works," says Nick. "Café-quality drinks that cost £6-7 out the door with tax and tip can now be made at home without spending a month's rent on a setup, so the unit economics of home specialty coffee started to make sense for a lot of people." And though top-of-the-line espresso machines, like the Ninja Luxe Café Premier and Luxe Café Mini, have a high price tag, it's a buy-once, buy-well situation.

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So, the urge to become a home barista is about more than simply wanting a fancy machine on your counter. It's about investing in life's little luxuries and creating a daily ritual that's both design-forward and delicious. It starts small, perhaps an elevated pour-over coffee maker, then it snowballs into shopping for a semi-automatic espresso machine where you can grind your own beans, weigh out each shot, and practice milk frothing techniques.

What Makes a Home Coffee Bar a 'Prosumer' Space?

Good equipment elevates every part of the process. Image credit: Nick Lowry From the machine itself to the scales, jugs, and grinders, there is so much to unlock about the coffee-making process. Image credit: Nick Lowry

Professional gear designed for the home is where the coffee world has seen the most obvious change in the last few years. Nick explains, "Great single-dose, large-burr coffee grinders have gone from thousands of dollars to the mid-hundreds in just a few years." Espresso machines are in an early swing of innovation too, "with features like PID temperature control and dual boilers, once reserved for high-end machines, now showing up at far more accessible prices. Add creators sharing knowledge and education, and you can now compete with the best cafés from your own kitchen," says Nick.

On a trip to the La Marzocco factory in Italy, I even learned that this professional-grade coffee machine company (cafés and restaurants are its biggest customers) was seeing its biggest increase in home machines in the past year. And this is all great news for the coffee connoisseur; it's never been easier to upgrade your coffee bar ideas.

David says, "Demand for the La Marzocco Home range has grown significantly, and the biggest shift is in who's buying. Our customers are no longer only coffee professionals. They're design-conscious people who want a machine that performs like the ones in their favorite café and looks beautiful on the counter. People want to understand what they’re buying." So, what machines and coffee-related things should your coffee nook have, as a home barista?

A good-looking machine, like this one from La Marzocco, becomes the center point of your set-up and decor, like cups and mugs, can follow. (Image credit: La Marzocco)

Well, of course, a good machine is where it all starts. Something user-friendly, but with technology that ensures a well-made espresso shot (Sage's Barista Touch Impress is a customer favorite, or I'm partial to the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch). Nick shares, "I use a Rocket Espresso Appartamento, an E61 group head machine."

Beyond the machine, a quality grinder is essential for consistency. Add a good set of coffee scales, a milk pitcher, and a tamper, and you have everything you need to get started. Full disclosure: "Accessories can become a rabbit hole, but my must-have is a good compact scale (I like the Bookoo Themis Mini), because it keeps your dose and timing consistent so you can actually replicate great shots." Plus, you'll need "A solid WDT tool and tamper for prepping your puck," Nick adds. The list of cool coffee accessories is nearly endless.

David says, "The best advice is to try before you buy." But if you can't make it to a professional coffee counter, you can see how we test coffee machines and products here at Livingetc and get an idea of what's best for your space.

Below are a few top-of-the-line prosumer coffee machines and gadgets, along with a few recommendations. Shopping for a coffee snob this Christmas? Here's a quick-hitting list to get your gift ideas started.

A home espresso setup quickly becomes the heart of the kitchen. It's where the day starts with a warm beverage or where friends gather when they come over (an espresso martini, anyone?).

"We see people designing their spaces around it, creating dedicated coffee corners with the machine as a centerpiece." It changes your routine too. Mornings become something to look forward to, and "many of our customers tell us that making their home coffee is the most peaceful ten minutes of their day," adds David.

And the latest emerging trend in the coffee world? An 'upstairs coffee station'.

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