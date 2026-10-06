As a (mostly) reformed people pleaser, I can attest to the fact that my past spaces often catered to the likes of others more than they did to my own. I only truly understood how deeply this trait infiltrated my design eye after hearing from Amy Roebuck, founder of AIRE Studio, a psychology-informed design practice.

Overthinking can impact your home. And in this case, safe colors, a socially-led living room arrangement, good tableware saved for hosting, a guest room nicer than the primary, and pockets of trends and tastes that feel impersonal to you while suited to the mainstream are just a few signs your home is people-pleasing.

And after hours (and hours) of therapy, I've learnt that it isn't all bad. A controlled sense of charming others allows you to balance the scales — and the same should go for your home. So, if your home relates to these characteristics, maybe it's time to invite pockets of your personality into each space and create lore in your home.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

Warm, Easy to Live With Colors

Easygoing palettes driven by neutral color schemes are one of the first things to spot. (Image credit: Erik Bernstein Photo. Design: Jessica Gould)

"You might find warm neutrals, soft terracottas, and gentle blush tones in a people pleaser's home, as these colors feel approachable and easy for other people to be around," says Amy Roebuck, founder of AIRE Design Studio.

"As a color psychology practitioner, I find the more interesting question is not which color, but who it was chosen for. Did they pick it because they love it, or because it was the shade nobody could object to, or because it was on trend?"

Even introverts and extroverts choose different paint colors. So your home's color reveals more than you'd expect.

Lick Purple 03 £51 at lick.com Gothic romance has been my obsession of late. And shades like Purple 03 from Lick are inspiring my home to tap into personal taste.

Amy Roebuck Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Amy Roebuck is the founder of AIRE Design Studio, a psychology-informed residential interior design practice in London. Drawing on more than 20 years of designing luxury hotels, spas and residences, she brings together neuroaesthetics, environmental and colour psychology, salutogenic design and her own Parts-Informed Design approach to shape homes around how people think, feel and live.

A Living Room Arranged Around Everyone Else

A hosting-led living room that serves the sole purpose of entertaining others is another clue. (Image credit: Ryan Mcdonald. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

Amy tells me that in a people pleaser's living room, you'll often find generous seating arranged for conversation, soft rounded forms, and light that makes people want to stay.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The tell with this furniture placement is where the owner sits. The best chair, with the view or the warmth of the fire, may be quietly kept for guests while they perch on the end of the sofa," she notes. "I'd always give that chair back to the person who lives there."

Westwing Armchair Bobi £719 at Westwing Reserving a cushy chair with a great view for yourself is an indulgence you can (and should) afford. Personally, Westwing's Bobi would be my spot of choice.

The Good Tableware, Saved for Guests

This is a sign to bring out your favorite serving platters for a regular solo dinner in. (Image credit: Riley Snelling. Design: LN Studio. Builder: Agrigento Luxury Homes)

People-pleasing homes are notorious for skimping on the owner and going all out for the guest. "You might see plenty of beautiful tableware, more place settings than the household needs, and an extending table so nobody is left out," Amy notes.

"Picture a curated tablescape for a gathering where the best plates and glasses only come out for the visitors, while everyday meals happen on the chipped set. Using the good things for yourself on an ordinary Tuesday is a small but meaningful shift."

HAY Barro Round Terracotta Plates Set of Two £39 at Selfridges Even if you want to save your fine china for truly special occasions, dishing up your picky bits on a cool plate is a step in the right direction.

A Guest Room Nicer Than Their Own

Putting some TLC into your own bedroom is the best thing you can do for your home. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio)

"Twenty years of designing luxury hotels have taught me to recognize hotel-level hospitality, and in a people-pleaser's home it often lives in the guest room," Amy points out.

"The best linen, fresh flowers, thoughtful extras. You might find their own bedroom is the last room to be finished, or becomes the place everything else gets put. I'd reserve that priority, because the room you recover in every night deserves the most care."

Rise & Fall Soft & Smooth Cotton Sateen Duvet Set – Umber Deep Clay Piping £180 at Rise&Fall Rise & Fall's new sateen bedding is something I'd typically save for guests. However, after a week of sleeping in it, I'm afraid I've been missing out.

Everyone's Taste Except Their Own

Take the time to avoid copycat interiors and decorate your home in a way that feels genuine to your taste. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Atelier Bond)

If you look closely at a people pleaser's home, Amy says you may find gifts displayed out of obligation, compromise pieces chosen to keep the peace, and the things they truly love tucked away in a drawer or a room no guest enters.

"The home can end up reflecting everyone else's taste. I'd bring those personal pieces out and create at least one corner that is unapologetically theirs," she advises. It's a small step to reclaim your taste and give it pride of place.

Anthropologie Pattern Drench Frame £32 at Anthropologie If your people pleasing home leans pared-back and minimalist, then a patterned frame that tugs at your attention is a simple way to enliven a gallery wall.

"At AIRE, I use an approach I call 'Parts-Informed-Design'. We all carry different, sometimes competing needs, and our homes tend to be shaped by whichever is loudest. The people-pleaser's side of us values warmth and hospitality, and I would never design that out," she explains.

"Instead, I'd pair it with a salutogenic lens, an idea from health research that asks whether a space genuinely supports the person who lives in it, day to day and under pressure. A people-pleaser's home can work beautifully for everyone who visits, but not quite as well for the person who actually lives there. The message I want the home to give back is simple: 'You are also someone who lives here'."

And if you're having trouble finding your way back to a home that feels personal, Design Lab by Livingetc offers styling consultations that could help you feel connected to your space.