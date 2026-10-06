The 'People Pleaser’s' Guide to Decorating — From Safe Wall Colors to How You Arrange a Living Room to Keep Everyone Happy
According to a psychology-informed designer, these are the signs your home serves you second
As a (mostly) reformed people pleaser, I can attest to the fact that my past spaces often catered to the likes of others more than they did to my own. I only truly understood how deeply this trait infiltrated my design eye after hearing from Amy Roebuck, founder of AIRE Studio, a psychology-informed design practice.
Overthinking can impact your home. And in this case, safe colors, a socially-led living room arrangement, good tableware saved for hosting, a guest room nicer than the primary, and pockets of trends and tastes that feel impersonal to you while suited to the mainstream are just a few signs your home is people-pleasing.
And after hours (and hours) of therapy, I've learnt that it isn't all bad. A controlled sense of charming others allows you to balance the scales — and the same should go for your home. So, if your home relates to these characteristics, maybe it's time to invite pockets of your personality into each space and create lore in your home.
Warm, Easy to Live With Colors
"You might find warm neutrals, soft terracottas, and gentle blush tones in a people pleaser's home, as these colors feel approachable and easy for other people to be around," says Amy Roebuck, founder of AIRE Design Studio.
"As a color psychology practitioner, I find the more interesting question is not which color, but who it was chosen for. Did they pick it because they love it, or because it was the shade nobody could object to, or because it was on trend?"
Even introverts and extroverts choose different paint colors. So your home's color reveals more than you'd expect.
Gothic romance has been my obsession of late. And shades like Purple 03 from Lick are inspiring my home to tap into personal taste.
Amy Roebuck is the founder of AIRE Design Studio, a psychology-informed residential interior design practice in London. Drawing on more than 20 years of designing luxury hotels, spas and residences, she brings together neuroaesthetics, environmental and colour psychology, salutogenic design and her own Parts-Informed Design approach to shape homes around how people think, feel and live.
A Living Room Arranged Around Everyone Else
Amy tells me that in a people pleaser's living room, you'll often find generous seating arranged for conversation, soft rounded forms, and light that makes people want to stay.
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"The tell with this furniture placement is where the owner sits. The best chair, with the view or the warmth of the fire, may be quietly kept for guests while they perch on the end of the sofa," she notes. "I'd always give that chair back to the person who lives there."
The Good Tableware, Saved for Guests
People-pleasing homes are notorious for skimping on the owner and going all out for the guest. "You might see plenty of beautiful tableware, more place settings than the household needs, and an extending table so nobody is left out," Amy notes.
"Picture a curated tablescape for a gathering where the best plates and glasses only come out for the visitors, while everyday meals happen on the chipped set. Using the good things for yourself on an ordinary Tuesday is a small but meaningful shift."
A Guest Room Nicer Than Their Own
"Twenty years of designing luxury hotels have taught me to recognize hotel-level hospitality, and in a people-pleaser's home it often lives in the guest room," Amy points out.
"The best linen, fresh flowers, thoughtful extras. You might find their own bedroom is the last room to be finished, or becomes the place everything else gets put. I'd reserve that priority, because the room you recover in every night deserves the most care."
Rise & Fall's new sateen bedding is something I'd typically save for guests. However, after a week of sleeping in it, I'm afraid I've been missing out.
Everyone's Taste Except Their Own
If you look closely at a people pleaser's home, Amy says you may find gifts displayed out of obligation, compromise pieces chosen to keep the peace, and the things they truly love tucked away in a drawer or a room no guest enters.
"The home can end up reflecting everyone else's taste. I'd bring those personal pieces out and create at least one corner that is unapologetically theirs," she advises. It's a small step to reclaim your taste and give it pride of place.
"At AIRE, I use an approach I call 'Parts-Informed-Design'. We all carry different, sometimes competing needs, and our homes tend to be shaped by whichever is loudest. The people-pleaser's side of us values warmth and hospitality, and I would never design that out," she explains.
"Instead, I'd pair it with a salutogenic lens, an idea from health research that asks whether a space genuinely supports the person who lives in it, day to day and under pressure. A people-pleaser's home can work beautifully for everyone who visits, but not quite as well for the person who actually lives there. The message I want the home to give back is simple: 'You are also someone who lives here'."
And if you're having trouble finding your way back to a home that feels personal, Design Lab by Livingetc offers styling consultations that could help you feel connected to your space.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.