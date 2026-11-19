We have a theory about color: most people aren't actually afraid of it; they're afraid of getting it wrong. So they play it safe — white walls, beige sofas, maybe a sage green rug if they're feeling particularly adventurous. And listen, there's nothing inherently wrong with that, but there is also nothing particularly interesting about a home that's decorated 'safely'.

At House of Honey, we have zero interest in playing it safe, and that's where our projects are born. We like decorating with color, a lot of it. We like unexpected combinations, unapologetic saturation, and the occasional color choice that makes someone stop and say... 'Really?' It's those moments that bring a home to life.

That said, we don't necessarily believe every room needs to be colorful, or that more is always more (although, usually it is), but we do believe that color should be considered...not just selected because it goes with the sofa. The right color changes how a room feels, how you experience the space, and whether you actually remember it once you've left.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

So, we have a few color rules that guide our process. They're not particularly strict, and we're certainly not above breaking them, but if you're going to use color, you might as well have a little fun with it.

1. Color Is Unapologetic

This blue is incredibly bold, but it was used with confidence in this space and balanced with the other hues and decor throughout the room. (Image credit: Yoshihiro Makino. Design: House of Honey)

First and foremost, if you're going to use color, use the color and use it proudly.

One thing we see far too often is someone falling in love with a beautiful, bold color trend and then immediately watering it down because they're worried it might be too much. They introduce the color, then pull back, add some Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter, and before you know it, the original idea has completely disappeared. What was the point?

We like commitment, especially when decorating with saturated colors. If you love a deep burgundy, paint the walls burgundy. If you're drawn to a rich cobalt, don't just introduce it through a cushion and call it a day. Give it some room to breathe. The room starts to feel more realized when you commit.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Obviously, consider the light, the architecture, and what else is happening in the space. But don't let the fear of making a statement talk you out of a good one. You can always repaint.

2. Beige Could Never

There is a lot of color in this bedroom, but it doesn't feel overwhelming. It proves that neutrals aren't the only way to create a calming space. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: House of Honey)

Look, we know beige room ideas have their place. Somewhere between boring and slightly less boring...perhaps?

Okay, that's unfair. There are some truly beautiful, warm neutrals, and we absolutely use them in our projects. However, there are ways to use similar colors to neutrals, but with a little more personality. A dirty pink, a muddy ochre, a rich tobacco, a deep olive — opting for these shades over a 'safe' beige creates more depth and shows you aren't afraid to experiment.

The trick is finding shades that feel interesting without necessarily being loud. For instance, we love a neutral that has an unexpected undertone or changes throughout the day depending on the light. Think mushroom instead of cream, dusty rose instead of blush, or a beautiful caramel instead of oatmeal.

You don't have to paint every wall red to make a statement. But if your entire house is beige, perhaps it's time for an intervention. Decorating with neutrals, and specifically beige, isn't going anywhere...but neither is color.

3. Never Shy Away From Monochrome Moments

The burgundy, deep blue, and dark wood all add to the mood that this room communicates. Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: House of Honey Even high gloss doesn't have to feel overwhelming when paired with the right balance of materials. Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: House of Honey

Sometimes you find a color you love, and the obvious thing to do is use it once and move on. We find that the more successful space takes it a little further; actually, a lot further.

So, obviously, we're big believers in color drenching. Take one color and carry it throughout the entire room — the walls, the ceiling, the drapes, the joinery...hey, even reupholster your sofa in the color (there's been some wonderful sofa color trends this year). These moments are what both stand out and bring the room together. Don't stop halfway.

Choosing blue for every aspect of this space gives it a distinct character and mood. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: House of Honey)

Seriously, the beauty of a monochromatic color scheme in a room is that it creates a sense of cohesion and atmosphere that's difficult to achieve when everything is competing for attention. It also gives you the opportunity to play with texture and finish. A matte painted wall, a velvet sofa, silk drapes, and a glossy, lacquer furniture piece can all exist in the same color family without feeling flat or overly coordinated.

The key to success is variation — mixing different textures, different depths, different finishes. Think chocolate brown from floor to ceiling, with a little caramel leather and walnut thrown in. Or an entire room in shades of pink, from the palest plaster to the deepest rose. It's a commitment, yes. But a very good one.

4. Clash, Don't Match

You may never think that blue, chartreuse, burgundy, and pink would go together, but they converse beautifully in this dining room. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: House of Honey.)

Another 'rule' that can be harder to commit to is that we don't need everything to get along. In fact, some of the best rooms come from things that really shouldn't be styled together. Kind of like the jolie-laide decorating trend and all that...

So what does this mean? We're talking about pairing oxblood and blush, cobalt and chocolate, chartreuse and burgundy. Unexpected color combinations that might sound a little questionable until you actually put them together. Then suddenly, they're the best thing in the room.

The secret is understanding undertones and knowing when to push and when to pull back. Two colors don't need to be similar to work together. Sometimes they just need a little common ground, whether that's their warmth, their intensity, or the way they interact with the materials around them. A lot of this is color theory, but it also comes from a gut feeling of what you like and don't like.

We also love using unexpected color pairings beyond just the walls, in upholstery, artwork, rugs, and accessories. A contrasting chair, an unexpected painted detail, or a piece of art that brings together colors you wouldn't necessarily have thought to combine.

Please don't spend hours trying to make everything match; you're designing a home, not choosing bridesmaid dresses. A little tension and a few risky colors are a good thing.

5. The Ceiling Is the Fifth Wall

Extend color from the walls to the trim to the ceiling — your room will thank you. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: House of Honey)

Finally, can we talk about ceilings for a minute? We spend so much time thinking about the walls, the floors, the furniture, the lighting, and then we get to the ceiling and paint it white. Why? It's an entire surface just sitting there, waiting to be included.

Use a decorated ceiling or interesting ceiling color to bring a room together. It can make a space feel more intimate, create a sense of enclosure, or completely change the atmosphere of a room. And when you carry the wall color overhead, sometimes extending it across the cornices and trim, it creates a beautiful, uninterrupted effect.

We're particularly fond of a darker ceiling in a dining room or study, where a little drama goes a long way. In a bedroom, a softer tone can make the whole space feel more enveloping. And in a powder room? Well, that's probably where we'd have the most fun. Why not try out a high-gloss ceiling?

So next time you're choosing paint colors, look up. The ceiling is part of the room, too. It would be rude to leave it out.

Even in a room that is meant to cocoon and envelope the senses, the ceiling benefits from a bit of color and pattern — it becomes more interesting and design-forward. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: House of Honey)

Learning the rules of the color wheel helps familiarize yourself, but the most successful rooms are the ones where you let loose and lean into the unexpected.

For more inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.