Yellow is everywhere right now, from butter to ochre, but when decorating in the home, many people mistakenly think the only option is to pair these sunny shades with neutrals. According to designers, however, the best colors to go with yellow are actually equally bold, impactful shades.

"I think yellow really comes into its own when you put it alongside something equally strong," says interior color consultant Harriet Slaughter. "On its own, it can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, but richer, bolder colors help to balance that brightness and draw out its more subtle undertones."

So, what are the most stylish colors to use when decorating with yellow? The good news is that there are plenty of options, from pale flaxen hues with powdery blues to brighter canary yellow with cobalt. Here, designers reveal five more unexpected shades they often turn to, proving that sometimes the most successful color schemes are also the most surprising.

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1. Rich Burgundy

Farrow & Ball's India Yellow brings a sense of warmth and coziness to this bedroom, while the rich burgundy furnishings add depth. (Image credit: Christopher Horwood. Design: Studio Squire)

Pairing yellow with other warm tones creates a cozy and cocooning scheme, but the key to making this look sophisticated and not overwhelming is to choose the right shades. Rich yellow paints that lean towards ochre feel more grounding than anything too bright, while deep shades of plum and burgundy add depth.

This combination works especially well for bedroom color ideas, where it creates an elevated, cozy feel. "Rich ochres and deep, sumptuous burgundy tones create an incredible restful feeling," says interior designer Jenny Luck. "The undertone and strength of these two shades work really well given their warmer undertones, which have a similar depth."

Layering in interior design is important when using this color combination, helping to add balance. "When pairing such strong colors, I find creating a strong contrast in the textures and materials used can enhance the combination rather than overwhelming the space," adds Jenny. "Opt for smooth, clean finishes with heavier textures."

Soho Home Margeaux Cushion £225 at Soho Home Ltd If you're channeling this combination in a bedroom, go for this aubergine-colored cushion to add contrast to yellow walls.

Jenny Luck Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jenny Luck is a London-based interior designer and the founder of Jenny Luck Interiors. While her interior design schemes radiate with color, character, and luxury, they always begin with her clients’ particular lifestyles, tastes, and aspirations. Whether it’s a full renovation of a house or restyling a series of individual rooms, her practice covers all the bases, from initial concept to every last touch that brings her spaces to life.

2. Tomato Red

The butter yellow walls in this living room were painted with Farrow & Ball's Hay, along with Backdrop's Bada Bing! on the window trim, a similar shade to Benjamin Moore's Salsa. (Image credit: Olivia Nadel. Design: Daniela Araya)

Another warm-on-warm color combination for yellow that designers turn to is soft butter yellow with vibrant tomato red. Fun and unexpected, this combination celebrates the vibrancy of both colors.

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Designer Daniela Araya used the combination in this colorful living room. "I knew I wanted the space to feel cozy and somehow still visually stimulating," she explains. "I knew that if I chose something too high in vibrancy, like a school bus yellow, I'd risk making the room feel overwhelming, so I landed on a warm, butter yellow."

"When I'm designing a space, I love finding duality between colors to keep things interesting," she adds. "The yellow in this room feels calm and cozy, but the red trim adds a bit of punch and creates a nice tension."

But how do you pull off this daring combination? "My trick to getting it right is balancing saturation and tone across the colors in a space," advises Daniela. "Because the shade of yellow I chose felt neutral and easy to work with, I felt comfortable making a bolder move by choosing a fire-engine red for the trim."

Make sure your yellow paint is soft enough to color-drench the space, which "really helps you get that enveloping feel, like the room is hugging you," says Daniela.

Benjamin Moore Salsa 2009-20 £5.95/Sample at Benjamin Moore Paint shades as vibrant as 'Salsa' can feel like a bold move, but when used sparingly, such as on trim details, they can add just the right amount of warmth and energy to a room.

3. Mint Green

Mint green is elevated with pops of mustard yellow in this small bathroom — an unexpected pairing that feels fun and design-led. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

There's an old saying that yellow and green should never be seen together, but designers disagree. Balancing warm and cool tones, this combination manages to feel both fun and calming. When looking for specific tones, designers recommend mustardy yellows and fresh mint greens.

In the space pictured above, design studio Owl Design embraced this joyful combination with the bathroom wall tiles. "The mint green and yellow were chosen to bring a sense of optimism and playfulness to the bathroom, while still feeling considered within the wider home," says designer Sophie van Winden. "The combination feels fresh and uplifting, creating a space that is energetic and joyful without becoming overly bright or childish."



"Green and yellow work naturally together because they sit close to each other on the color spectrum, so there is an inherent harmony between them," she adds. "The coolness of the mint green balances the warmth of the yellow, creating contrast without feeling jarring."

When decorating with these hues, look to soft variations rather than anything too saturated, the designer warns: "Choosing slightly softened or chalkier versions of bold colors can also make an adventurous combination feel more timeless and elevated."

Understated design can also help this pairing to feel balanced. "Keeping the forms and materials simple allows the color to do the work, while repeating small details elsewhere in the space helps create cohesion," says Sophie.

Bert & May Square in Ribbit £120.29/Square meter at Bert & May Take inspiration from this bathroom and use mint green wall tiles as your base color, teamed with vibrant pops of yellow for extra flair.

Sophie van Winden Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sophie van Winden is the co-founder of Owl, an interior design studio known for creating thoughtful, characterful spaces with a strong focus on craftsmanship, materiality, and sustainability. With a background in interiors and product design, Sophie brings a warm, considered approach to residential and commercial projects, balancing timeless design with playful, contemporary details.

4. Electric Blue

The yellow joinery in this kitchen was painted with Ressource's La Lueur, a similar shade to Lick's Yellow 06. (Image credit: @BCDFstudio. Design: @epicene.architecture)

It's easy to think that a bright, lemon yellow needs to be tempered with an otherwise restrained color palette, but adding in an equally vibrant shade, like electric blue, packs a punch and adds contrast to a room.

Designer Isabelle Heilmann, founder of design studio Épicène, opted for this bold pairing in this modern kitchen, inspired by 1980s design. "The blue works as a counterpoint: a cool color of equal intensity, used on much smaller areas," she says. "Yellow and deep blue sit almost opposite each other on the color wheel, so the contrast makes the yellow appear even brighter and more luminous."

When using this color combination, use each color in different proportions. "Choose one color to lead," says Isabelle. "Here it is the yellow, warm and vibrant, and we surrounded it with a tonal layer of softer warm materials: the apricot floor, the pink terrazzo top, the honey-toned oak cabinetry. The blue is kept to a few accents, repeated at least twice so it feels intentional rather than accidental."

Decorating with neutrals plays an important role in these colorful schemes. "Give the eye somewhere to rest: white walls and ceiling and plenty of natural light let the colors sing without overwhelming the room," says Isabelle.

ARKET Stoneware Vase £29 at Arket UK You don't need to use accent colors in large amounts; even a small piece of decor like this vase can bring the right amount of contrast to a yellow scheme.

5. Warm Caramel

Yellow teamed with caramel is perfect for spaces where you want to embrace warmth while maintaining a fairly neutral, sophisticated feel. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra / @gem_boner of @restaries)

The most stylish yellow color pairings aren't all overly colorful; neutrals work equally well, but designers recommend leaning into rich, deep tones rather than anything too light.

"Yellow and caramel are rather lovely together because they share those warm, golden undertones, so there's a natural harmony between them," says Harriet Slaughter. "But it's a combination that needs a little care, otherwise you can quite easily find yourself in your granny's bathroom, and not necessarily in a good way!"

To ensure yellow and caramel feel modern rather than dated, Harriet recommends adding contrast between tones. "I think the trick is to play with the depth of the colors rather than having everything in a similar tone," she says. "In this bathroom, the slightly earthy yellow works beautifully with the richer caramel tiles, and I particularly love the dark, reddish wood of the mirror, which gives the whole scheme a bit more character."

A blend of old and new decor works wonders when decorating with this palette. "I think a bit of age and character can actually make a scheme like this feel much more contemporary than trying to make everything look terribly new," Harriet says. "The crisp white porcelain is important too, giving the eye a little breathing space amongst all that warmth."

Ca' Pietra Maroc Ceramic Khaki £78.60/Square meter at Ca'Pietra These wall tiles are an elevated neutral, but when paired with yellow in a bathroom, the combination takes on a more playful but livable feel.

Yellow is one of those colors that is a lot more versatile than you might first think, working as a 'neutral' base for even richer, more vibrant accent colors. The key to pulling off these combinations is to choose the right shade of yellow, and designers are especially loving decorating with ochre right now for a slightly moodier look.

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