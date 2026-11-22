What to Buy a Coffee Snob for Christmas If You Don't Know Your Knock Boxes From Your Milk Frothers — A Cheat Sheet From Our Coffee Editor
The coffee-making world has a lot of accessories and gadgets to navigate, but I'm here to help you find the perfect present for any caffeine lover in your life
I may be a self-prescribed coffee snob, and I may know a thing or two about how to use an espresso machine (they don't call me the Livingetc coffee expert for nothing; plus I am actually a former barista), but I'll be the first to admit that the world of gourmet coffee brewing has become a complex and convoluted place. As soon as you step beyond a simple drip, you find yourself browsing coffee grinders, knock boxes, milk frothers, and cold brew bottles. It's a lot. So, if the coffee fanatic in your life has put in a request this Christmas, and you are feeling a little in over your head, then please, allow me to help.
First of all, coffee gadgets and sleek coffee machine accessories are fabulous gift ideas — I'd be over the moon to receive a thoughtful addition to my caffeination station. However, if you don't know where to start, that's where this curated 'coffee snob' gift guide can help. Included in this list is everything from a cherry-picked selection of the best espresso machines (ones that are easy to use and will elevate your routine) to espresso chilling balls that enhance the flavor of a shot brewed for iced drinks (fancy, I know).
So, no matter what is on the coffee wish list this year, there is something for everyone to get excited about. Plus, every piece is a blend of form and function — this is a design-forward space after all. And you might even leave knowing a little more about coffee paraphernalia than when you arrived here. Happy shopping!
Plus, if you have a particularly troubling person to shop for this year, we do also have a new gift-finding service where our stylists can source gifts to suit your recipient and budget, and it's totally free.
Okay, let's start with machines. There are so many coffee makers and espresso machines on the market that it can be extremely hard to know what to look for. There are automatic machines, semi-automatic machines, and completely manual devices — so what do you choose? For someone who is just dipping their toes into the coffee-making world, I'd suggest this De'Longhi La Specialista Touch. It's technically semi-automatic (it requires a bit of hands-on action), but operates closer to an automatic (there's a touch screen display to select the kind of drink you want, and the milk frother does the work for you). So if you are after an all-encompassing machine that makes you feel like a home barista, but is still easy to use, then this is my top recommendation.
Or, if you are really feeling in over your head when it comes to coffee machines and all the bits and bobs, then there is no shame in keeping things simple. For that, I'd recommend the Sage Bambino coffee machine. This appliance is great for people with small spaces or who want the experience of brewing a fresh espresso and practicing milk frothing techniques without spending as much on a larger machine. There is a button for a single shot, double shot, steaming, and hot water. That's it. And it brews a tasty coffee.
Not all machines come with a built-in milk steamer. So if your latte-loving friend is lacking the spout to steam a silky milk-based beverage, then a milk frother is the perfect gift. That said, Smeg's milk frother is one of the best that I have tested, and £100 is a pretty good offer comparatively. It's slim, stylish, and makes a pretty decent foam. Plus, you have a few different drink and temperature options.
One thing every home barista can relate to is the mess that coffee making creates. After grinding, brewing, and steaming, you're usually left with grounds on the counter and a pile of used utensils. So, if you want to give a more general gift that will always be appreciated, then a chic station organizer like this is stellar. The lid comes off so you can store the utensils underneath, but there are grooves in the top that allow you to be more organized while you work as well. Plus, the marble finish? I mean, this is a Livingetc coffee station piece if I've ever seen one.
Giving someone a knock box for their coffee corner shows that you know ball. This is a coffee station addition that, admittedly, I don't even have yet, but I would still always argue it's a piece every coffee nook should have. Basically, a knock box helps you 'knock' the used grounds out of the portafilter into a streamlined container (rather than banging it directly over the bin...gross). And with a piece like this, it will even look nice sitting out on the counter.
Or, you could crank the knock box up a notch, technology-wise, and go for a puck sucker (I swear I am not making these terms up). A puck sucker essentially does the same job as a knock box, but more automatically. You put the portafilter with the used grounds over the top of this device, and an activated suction cup creates a rapid vacuum, which quietly releases the coffee puck from the portafilter in one swift action. It's a gift for the coffee geeks and clean freaks, like me.
Coffee adjacent products are the kinds of gifts you buy for the true coffee lover, the person who seemingly has everything already in their coffee nook. And I'm sorry, but who doesn't love an espresso martini? This kit gives you just about everything you need for a good espresso martini (the harder-to-find things, at least). It includes a shaker, two chic martini glasses, an elevated chrome tray, and (probably the best part) a quality cold brew concentrate that will elevate the flavor. If any of my loved ones are reading this, you know what to do.
Anyone who has a coffee pod machine definitely struggles with how to dispose of their coffee pods sustainably and conveniently — which's why brands are starting to switch to 100% coffee pods. However, if you're a coffee pod loyalist, I get it. So why not give the gift of convenience to a loved one this holiday season with this genius, and dare I say stylish, coffee pod capsule crusher? It's a more practical gift, but it's thoughtful, and definitely something that not everyone wants to have to buy for themselves!
Grind has a cult-like following in the coffee world, especially for trendy, design-led coffee pieces. And this cold brew and iced coffee maker is for people who are always taking their caffeine fix on the go. You can prepare your brew (just add water and your favorite ground coffee), then stick the bottle in the door of your fridge (8-24 hours is recommended by the brand) so that when you wake up, you can have a tasty, refreshing cup whenever you please.
Pour-over coffee and drip coffee makers are definitely having a little moment in the coffee world. They go hand-in-hand with the analog craze, and I must say, they make a great cup of joe (if you like black coffee). This is the kind of present to get someone who loves the basics. It's simple to use, and the pour-over top brews the coffee right into the cup! You can always count on Fellow to make a quality coffee product. And if you want to splurge a little more on your loved one, then the Fellow coffee grinder would make a great addition to this piece.
Full disclosure, I only learned of espresso chilling balls recently, but I am already obsessed. As we know, the list of clever coffee gadgets is seemingly endless, and this is a piece for the iced coffee fiend in your life who seemingly has everything. So what is it? It's for increasing flavor balance while making a cold or iced coffee: You freeze the ball, then rest the prongs on the top of your mug and let your espresso shot pour over the frozen ball. The result is highlighted sweetness and clarity while reducing bitterness in your brew.
To round things off, a nice coffee grinder is one of the best things to buy for someone who wants to upgrade their coffee, both in flavor and quality. I tried this Smeg grinder myself when I tested Smeg's espresso maker and cold brew machine, and I still rank this appliance high on the best coffee grinders list. It's easy to use, has a stylish, retro look, and it's rather slim compared to other luxurious grinders. So if you or a loved one's coffee-making routine is without a grinder, then consider this piece the ultimate upgrade.
The coffee-making world continually finds ways to enhance the brewing experience, so there are plenty of accessories and gadgets that the caffeine addict in your life will appreciate. Maybe it's time to plan a home cafe party and see what exactly it is they are missing.
In the meantime, you can shop Livingetc's extensive Christmas gift guide for all the other design-forward friends in your life. And for even more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.