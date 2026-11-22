I may be a self-prescribed coffee snob, and I may know a thing or two about how to use an espresso machine (they don't call me the Livingetc coffee expert for nothing; plus I am actually a former barista), but I'll be the first to admit that the world of gourmet coffee brewing has become a complex and convoluted place. As soon as you step beyond a simple drip, you find yourself browsing coffee grinders, knock boxes, milk frothers, and cold brew bottles. It's a lot. So, if the coffee fanatic in your life has put in a request this Christmas, and you are feeling a little in over your head, then please, allow me to help.

First of all, coffee gadgets and sleek coffee machine accessories are fabulous gift ideas — I'd be over the moon to receive a thoughtful addition to my caffeination station. However, if you don't know where to start, that's where this curated 'coffee snob' gift guide can help. Included in this list is everything from a cherry-picked selection of the best espresso machines (ones that are easy to use and will elevate your routine) to espresso chilling balls that enhance the flavor of a shot brewed for iced drinks (fancy, I know).

So, no matter what is on the coffee wish list this year, there is something for everyone to get excited about. Plus, every piece is a blend of form and function — this is a design-forward space after all. And you might even leave knowing a little more about coffee paraphernalia than when you arrived here. Happy shopping!

Plus, if you have a particularly troubling person to shop for this year, we do also have a new gift-finding service where our stylists can source gifts to suit your recipient and budget, and it's totally free.

The coffee-making world continually finds ways to enhance the brewing experience, so there are plenty of accessories and gadgets that the caffeine addict in your life will appreciate. Maybe it's time to plan a home cafe party and see what exactly it is they are missing.

In the meantime, you can shop Livingetc's extensive Christmas gift guide for all the other design-forward friends in your life. And for even more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.