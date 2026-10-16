I Went All the Way to Munich to Test Westwing's New-to-the-UK Sofa Collection — These Were My Big Style and Comfort Winners

Looking for a new sofa is hard. I know because I've been on the hunt for one myself for longer than I'd care to admit, in what feels like an almost endless research quest — not to mention the inspiration that floods my inbox every day. It's one of the major furniture pieces in a home, so it requires careful consideration, but with so many brands, styles, materials, and colors to choose from, it can feel nearly impossible to know where to start. But, thankfully, I feel I am nearing the end of my sofa-hunting journey.

When scouring the best places to buy a sofa, I landed on Westwing. If you're not familiar with the German brand, it was founded in 2011 by Delia Lalanche, a former editor at ELLE and ELLE Decoration Germany, with four co-founders, originally as a curated "shoppable magazine" of home and living products and the latest trends and stories. It launched its exclusive in-house product brand 'Westwing Collection' in 2018 and opened its first physical store in 2022. Launching in the UK in February 2026, it now operates in 28 European countries, offering premium home decor and furniture from well-known design brands alongside its own collection. And, safe to say, I'm a fan.

I'm also a particular fan of its sofas. The only trouble is that there's not — as yet — a physical store in the UK. So I traveled all the way to Munich to visit its new flagship store and put Westwing's sofa collection to the test. I had a good, proper sit on each sofa, some of which were rather longer 'sits' than I realized...! There's also no commercial relationship to disclose, other than the brand may pay us a commission if you buy one of Westwing's products via a link from this page. These are my honest thoughts on Westwing sofas — the highlights and drawbacks — and the ones that were particularly Livingetc in style.

Melva

From expansive sofas to compact two-seaters, the MELVA Collection has something to suit any size and style of space. (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

The MELVA sofa was the first I tested, and I was immediately enamored — it looks better in real life than in pictures, and it remained my favorite of all the sofas, too. Contemporary and elegant, with soft, rounded edges, it effortlessly blends form and function, feeling as good to lounge in as it is a statement piece in your space — the Westwing representative at the store also shared that she has the MELVA in her own living room and how well it's fared since she bought it.

The chenille fabric on the store's sample felt lovely and soft, and I found it incredibly comfortable. With a wood frame and foam padding, I would describe the sofa as medium-firm — not too firm, but not too soft — though some customers note it's on the firmer/harder side in their reviews; as is the way with these sorts of things, personal opinion will vary when choosing a sofa.

This sofa is perfect for lounging; it has a generous seat depth, with wide armrests that you could pop a small tray on for drinks and snacks, and/or place a bolster cushion on top of the backrest if you plan on positioning it against a wall to add extra height to it for further support. Like many of Westwing's sofa range, the MELVA is also endlessly modular, with shapes and configurations to suit any space, small or large, from compact two-seaters to large corner sofas with matching footstools.

It's also available in a wide range of colors and fabrics — what was great about the store visit was that I could test out the different colors and fabrics and see how they paired with Westwing's cushion collection, too. I've now got my heart set on the MELVA sofa in olive green, available in a woven fabric, so not quite as soft to the touch as the chenille, but still perfectly soft enough.

Westwing Collection Sofa Melva (2-Seater) £1,299 at Westwing Martindale Abrasion Test Score: 45,000 (in the featured fabric)

I loved being able to compare different fabrics and colors directly on the sofa to see how it would look — and playing with the vast choice of throw pillows, too. Image credit: Future / Debbie Black I also loved that each sofa had a miniature setup of modular components that you could reconfigure to suit your style and the space you're working with. Image credit: Future / Debbie Black

Tayla

The TAYLA Collection is iconic, and includes an array of statement pieces that will elevate your modern living room. (Image credit: Future / Debbie)

TAYLA was the sofa I went into the store thinking I'd love the most, and while it's absolutely a statement-making design, I personally didn't find it super comfortable. It was quite firm and a little too deep for my liking, and the upholstered bubble elements were very noticeable when sitting on it. For that reason, I wouldn't recommend it for an everyday lounging sofa. But a firm, deep sofa might be exactly what you're looking for; plus, if you want a showstopper design, this definitely ticks the box.

Best suited to contemporary homes, this sculptural sofa, with its modular design, is a style we're seeing pop up a lot in the latest sofa trends — it's all about shape and versatility. And this style offers endless versatility, from single modules to full-blown conversation pits; you can combine them into a wide variety of forms. Available in multiple colors and fabrics, I think the terracotta bouclé option would be particularly striking — but it's a statement piece in and of itself, so any color or fabric would be eye-catching.

It reminds me of Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda sofa — a truly iconic sofa that is defined as much for its adaptability as its aesthetics.

Westwing Collection Modular Teddy-Bouclé Sofa Tayla (2-Seater) £2,099 at Westwing Martindale Abrasion Test Score: 80,000 (in the featured fabric)

Lennon

The LENNON Collection has a range of sofa designs for a cozy living room, no matter the size of space. (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

The LENNON sample in store was HUGE — but, again, as with most of Westwing's sofas, you can buy single and chaise modules up to XL modular sofa options, which you can add to and reconfigure into almost endless arrangements, including super-size options, if you wish.

This low-slung sofa also features soft, extra-deep seating for that 'sink-in' feel, as well as a tailored shape — the sewn-in foam padding has a pocket-spring core to retain its shape — so you get that comfortable lounging vibe, but in a style that won't require endless 'zhuzzing' (though a regular fluff is advised). It's deeper and a tiny bit firmer than the MELVA, but not by much, and I found it very comfortable. The defined fabric seams add a nice touch to the structured, minimalist Scandinavian design, and it's the most modular of all the sofas.

From linen to leather, there are multiple fabric and colorways to choose from — you can even mix-and-match — and the olive green woven fabric on this store's sample is the one I have my eyes on for the MELVA. The LENNON is slightly too low profile for me (and definitely for my husband, who is Mr. High-Back all the way!). It does, however, add a lovely relaxed feel to a space, without ever veering into overly slouchy territory.

Westwing Collection Modular Sofa Lennon (3-Seater) £2,399 at Westwing Martindale Abrasion Test Score: 115,000 (in the featured fabric)

Alba

For organic curves and wave-like flow, the ALBA Collection might be the one for you. (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

The ALBA (and the SOFIA, which we'll get to shortly) is the firmest of the sofas I tested, but still super comfortable, making it a good choice if you're looking for a stylish design with added support (though it does still feature a low-slung backrest). The modern, organic silhouette is Westwing's interpretation of the classic kidney sofa, and we've been talking a lot about the design qualities of bean-shaped sofas at Livingetc lately.

This wave-like sofa type can make a room flow more naturally compared to a more angular, structural L-shaped sofa, plus, sometimes it pays to go for something a little bit different, too. The ALBA also has a floating look, thanks to its hidden legs, giving it a more contemporary feel, and its wood frame and durable fabric make it a long-lasting option, too.

While not a modular sofa, it's available in 2-4 seaters, and also armchairs and ottomans. Plus, true to the Westwing sofa range, the ALBA comes in a range of fabrics, including bouclé, teddy, and woven patterned fabrics, as well as a great choice of colors — I particularly love the look of the ALBA in ochre teddy bouclé.

Westwing Collection Teddy Bouclé Sofa Alba (2-Seater) – Right – Teddy Bouclé Beige £1,299 at Westwing Martindale Abrasion Test Score: 100,000 (in the featured fabric)

Wolke

The WOLKE Collection is a bestseller for a reason. (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

One of the Westwing Collection's bestsellers, the contemporary, cloud-like WOLKE sofa is another iconic design in the sofa range. Firmer than the MELVA and deeper, but not as firm as the ALBA, this organic-shaped design has an elegant, sculptural quality. The wine-red fabric is a bold, trending sofa color, but there are plenty of other hues (and fabrics) if you want a more pared-back tone.

The teddy bouclé of the in-store sample was incredibly soft, and the sofa was definitely comfortable to sit on, but the curves of the already low-profile backrest make it feel even lower, so I wouldn't recommend it to someone looking for a sofa with ample back support. However, it's certainly a showstopper that will bring abundant character to any space.

Westwing describes the WOLKE sofa as being designed with a "sensorial focus on shape, form, and tactile experience", and I can agree with that. Plus, in 2026, sofa shape is more important than color. And while you can still make a statement with color, the WOLKE sofa proves that even without a bold color, its form speaks volumes about its presence in a space, large or small.

Westwing Collection Modular Teddy Bouclé Corner Sofa Wolke (3-Seater) – Corner Left – Teddy Bouclé Wine Red £2,549 at Westwing Martindale Abrasion Test Score: 100,000 (in the featured fabric)

Sofia

The SOFIA Collection was awarded the environmental label "Blue Angel". (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

I found the SOFIA similar in feel (firm) and style to the ALBA, though the SOFIA hugs you with its armrests while the ALBA sofa is more open. This design, like many in the Westwing sofa range, is complemented by its throw pillow collection for added support and comfort, and is just as versatile with its many available compositions.

SOFIA's rounded shape adds softness to a space and, especially in some of the sofa's larger configurations, creates an epic curved sofa design that will anchor a space in an inviting, welcoming embrace. Customer reviews share how easy the 'click system' is for assembling the modular parts and that, while the sofa feels hard to begin with, it gets a little softer over time.

SOFIA has also been awarded the "Blue Angel", which is the environmental label of the German government for low-emission and health-conscious furniture. Westwing explains: "It reduces the environmental impact throughout its life cycle and contributes to a healthy living environment by controlling emissions and adhering to strict chemical regulations." So you can feel as good about the planet with this sofa as you do when lounging on it.

Westwing Collection Modular Sofa Sofia (2-Seater) £1,449 at Westwing Martindale Abrasion Test Score: 30,000 (in the featured fabric)

Tribeca

The TRIBECA Collection has a more traditional sofa style. (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

While I don't think the showroom's sample of the TRIBECA sofa does it justice, and my photo even less so, it didn't have the same wow factor as the other sofa styles and also leans more traditional. It was very comfortable though, and provided ample back support, too.

There are fewer colors and fabrics to choose from in the TRIBECA range, but still six options in total, and I personally find the neutral hues look the most elevated. With firmer armrests and softer seating and backrests, it's designed for lounging. And what's great about this sofa is that the pillow covers are easily removable and washable, taking the stress out of family movie night!

One customer shared in a review of the sofa: "Great sofa! Now 1.5 years in use, with 2 children, like new! Stains are easy to wipe out. Just perfect! Would buy it again in a heartbeat!"

I also think it's great that Westwing offers free fabric swatches if you're undecided about which color or material will work best in your space, so that you can explore them with the rest of your furniture and decor and against the changing light throughout the day.

Westwing Collection Bouclé Sofa Tribeca (2-Seater) £1,549 at Westwing Martindale Abrasion Test Score: 100,000 (in the featured fabric)

Some of Westwing's extensive throw pillow range to test out on all the sofa styles. Image credit: Future / Debbie Black An easy and stylish way to get a feel for the different materials on offer. Image credit: Future / Debbie Black

FAQs

Are Westwing Sofas Good Quality?

The good quality of Westwing sofas was evident when testing the range in the store, the design, feel, craftsmanship, as well as in its customer testimonials; plus, as part of the brand's commitment to quality, it also offers a 10-year Commercial Warranty, which provides replacement or repair of eligible items. This warranty is for Westwing Collection furniture purchased on or after the 1st September 2025.

The products also undergo rigorous testing in collaboration with Intertek, a leader in quality certification, and are crafted from carefully selected materials with durability and longevity at the forefront.

Westwing is also committed to sustainable product design, supporting responsible consumption and material sourcing, and considering everything from packaging and interchangeable parts to the recycling of finished products.

While not all of the brand's sofa offering was available to test in-store (and some of the sofas I tested are unavailable in the UK), there were still plenty of options to try — notably the ones I already had my eye on! If you want to explore another brand's sofa offering in depth, our editor, Hugh Metcalf, went in-store to test and rate John Lewis' sofas, who has also owned one of the brand's sofas.

If you need a bit more help on your sofa-buying journey, reach out to our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists — send them exactly what you're looking for, and they'll source pieces that fit your space and style.

And if you're interested in more of what Westwing has to offer, its latest tableware collaboration with Victoria Beckham is the "'little black dress' equivalent for your table", says our interiors editor, Emma Breislin.

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