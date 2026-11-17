A single painting or print can thread a narrative through your space, introduce an unexpected color, add contrast to a quieter scheme, or even set the direction for an entire room. Art, whether it’s a wild abstraction or a quietly poetic portrait, doesn’t need justification. If you love it, that’s reason enough.



Now, when it comes to displaying art, there's a little more to consider than finding an empty wall to hang it on. I'd say, scale, proportion, and sightlines make all the difference. Where does your eye naturally settle as you step into a room? Sometimes a dramatic, oversized piece is all you need above the sofa, while a petite framed artwork can breathe life into overlooked nooks and crannies. (And yes, if you need a little extra confidence, our guide to hanging art is full of clever tips to get the placement just so.)



Something I always love doing is mixing styles. Don’t be afraid to pair a moody photograph with an abstract canvas, or let a delicate pencil sketch sit next to a bold graphic print. That’s how you create a collection that feels genuinely layered and tells your story. At the end of the day, there’s really just one rule: choose pieces you adore and art that brings you joy every time you see it.



If you have a certain style, a favorite color palette, or even an artist you admire but you haven’t found just the right piece, let’s chat. At Design Lab by Livingetc, our free Find service helps you discover something special. Just share what you’re after, and I’ll send you three sourced pieces. Yes, I can help you find a vase, or a sofa, but I can even look for one-of-a-kind original artwork if that’s what you’re dreaming of.



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