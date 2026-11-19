Mirrors are often underestimated when planning a room, but their impact can be specific and transformative. Historically, mirrors have been used to alter perspective, amplify light, and create drama within interiors. Today, a thoughtfully positioned mirror can visually expand a small entryway, brighten a dark alcove, or highlight a striking architectural feature. Rather than focusing only on size, consider how a mirror’s shape, frame, and placement can address a specific need or focal point in your space, just as you would with wall art or even wall lights.

Unusual and unexpected mirror designs can serve a distinct purpose in a room. The smartest ways to decorate with mirrors also think about what appears in the reflection. A mirror may blur where the room begins and ends, creating that slightly cinematic, almost dreamlike feeling, which is why placement matters so much. Let it catch a favorite artwork, a window view, or an architectural detail instead of whatever happens to sit opposite it. Over a mantel, a fireplace mirror can also easily become the centerpiece that draws every eye the moment you enter the room.

For this edit, we’ve curated mirrors with enough character to become wall statements in their own right. If you’ve been searching for the perfect one but can’t find something that works with your space, send us a Find request through Design Lab by Livingetc. It’s our free product-sourcing service, where we’ll curate options for your room, style, and brief.

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