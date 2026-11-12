Lamp tables are a simple way to make a surprisingly big difference to the way your living room feels. Rather than roll the dice on whether you should give up a square of space to a table lamp or a side table, this style checks both boxes.

It's the kind of idea that is just as clever as it is cool. You could style it by a reading corner for a cozy ambiance or right by your sofa for when your guests need a place to rest their drinks.

Either way, I'm head over heels for this multi-tasking decor as a way to light a room. And anyone who's had to make the most of a tight hosting zone will understand exactly why. So, here's why it's a genius micro-trend for the season, along with 12 of the most stylish lamp tables around.

Lamp Tables

Soho Home's Winona Floor Lamp was the first design to pique my interest. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Miaad Latoof, stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, finds lamp tables clever, especially as they create a little zone within one footprint. "In a smaller space, combining the surface and light source into one piece can actually make the room look calmer than having a separate side table and lamp competing for space. You still have somewhere for a book, drink, or glasses, but with a much cleaner footprint," she says.

"Styling-wise, I’d put one beside a cozy armchair or the chaise of the sofa, or use it with a rocking chair near a window or in a corner close to bookshelves. They’re especially good if you have a bit of a routine around where you sit. The table surface keeps the essentials within reach, while the light is already positioned exactly where you need it. They don’t just save space; they make a corner feel purposeful and do most of the work."

No matter whether you place them — in a living room to host champagne coupes mid-soirée or by a digital detox zone where you curl up with your journal and a warm cup of tea — these lamp tables make a definite impact. And if you're as hooked as we are, these are the designs to shop.

If you need some help with your overhead lighting, these pendant lights will bring shape, character, and a little drama to your room. For more shopping advice and design ideas, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for what's hot in the design world.