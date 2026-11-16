This Brand New John Lewis Sofa Bed Looks So Modern and Unfussy, and It’ll Still Be Delivered Before Christmas If You’re Short on Sleeping Space

Minimalist and contemporary, this design looks just as chic as a bed as it does a sofa

Debbie Black&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
A cream structured sofa with cushions on top of a jute rug in a neutral living room
(Image credit: John Lewis)

Guests are coming. The twinkle of the holiday season is officially here, and as much as the sparkle of Christmas lights and decorations all around is absolutely joy-inducing, you might be in the camp of the 'panicked host', not quite sure where you're going to house your friends and family staying with you over the very fast-approaching festive period — in style and comfort, no less.

Fear not. A new sofa bed has just landed. John Lewis' Loft Chaise Sofa Bed is not only incredibly design-forward with its modern, block design, but it's also one of the sofas guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas (if you order it now, that is). And if you're unfamiliar with John Lewis' sofa beds, they're a top pick at Livingetc for small space-friendly designs, and this armless option is no exception. In fact, the Loft Sofa Bed was specifically designed for small spaces.

Yes, it's not budget-friendly. But you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this compact design — it's a stylish sofa in its own right, never mind an extra bed; plus, it has a sneaky secret... Hidden storage! This sofa bed is an organized minimalist's dream, and its neutral hue lends itself to any interior scheme, too.

"Sofa beds have a tendency to look super standard. However, this piece from John Lewis breaks that narrative, blending a classic form with a much more contemporary, armless design," says design writer Olivia Wolfe.

"It’s cozy, but still structured, and they even managed to include those practical hidden storage elements. Plus, I am so for the new wave of sofa beds extending fully out into a more accommodating width — it’s almost 2027, I don’t want my guest to feel like they are sleeping on a sofa anymore!"

And hey, even if you don't have guests coming to stay, what's to stop you from turning this sofa into your very own 'pit sofa'? Christmas movie nights = sorted.

Alternative Styles to Shop

If none of these contemporary sofa beds are exactly what you're looking for, why not reach out to one of our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists for free, using our Find service — they'll be able to source a curated shortlist to suit your budget and style. And for more shopping advice and all the latest in design, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

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Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!