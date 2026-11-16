This Brand New John Lewis Sofa Bed Looks So Modern and Unfussy, and It’ll Still Be Delivered Before Christmas If You’re Short on Sleeping Space
Minimalist and contemporary, this design looks just as chic as a bed as it does a sofa
Guests are coming. The twinkle of the holiday season is officially here, and as much as the sparkle of Christmas lights and decorations all around is absolutely joy-inducing, you might be in the camp of the 'panicked host', not quite sure where you're going to house your friends and family staying with you over the very fast-approaching festive period — in style and comfort, no less.
Fear not. A new sofa bed has just landed. John Lewis' Loft Chaise Sofa Bed is not only incredibly design-forward with its modern, block design, but it's also one of the sofas guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas (if you order it now, that is). And if you're unfamiliar with John Lewis' sofa beds, they're a top pick at Livingetc for small space-friendly designs, and this armless option is no exception. In fact, the Loft Sofa Bed was specifically designed for small spaces.
Yes, it's not budget-friendly. But you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this compact design — it's a stylish sofa in its own right, never mind an extra bed; plus, it has a sneaky secret... Hidden storage! This sofa bed is an organized minimalist's dream, and its neutral hue lends itself to any interior scheme, too.
Dimensions: H87.5 x W233 x D146.5cm
Extending to: 147cm
Storage compartment: H21 x W67 x L91cm
Now, I can't attest to the comfort of this sofa bed, having not tested it myself, and as it's brand new to the market, there are no reviews to date either — but I can attest to its style. With lounge-esque, multifunctional sofas defining some of this year's biggest sofa trends, this contemporary design ticks a lot of boxes, particularly for that organic, lived-in feel we so crave in our homes of late.
The 'textured latte' adds a lovely tactility to the sofa — you can also order a free sample to make sure you're happy with the fabric before purchasing — and, with its foam mattress, it transforms into a double bed when guests come a-calling. I personally think it looks incredibly chic in its bed form, too, and the storage compartment is ideal for housing your guest bedding. And, so long as you don’t leave it too much longer, this sofa has the ‘in time for Christmas’ tag, so you can rest easy knowing your stylish festive hosting plans are in hand.
"Sofa beds have a tendency to look super standard. However, this piece from John Lewis breaks that narrative, blending a classic form with a much more contemporary, armless design," says design writer Olivia Wolfe.
"It’s cozy, but still structured, and they even managed to include those practical hidden storage elements. Plus, I am so for the new wave of sofa beds extending fully out into a more accommodating width — it’s almost 2027, I don’t want my guest to feel like they are sleeping on a sofa anymore!"
And hey, even if you don't have guests coming to stay, what's to stop you from turning this sofa into your very own 'pit sofa'? Christmas movie nights = sorted.
Alternative Styles to Shop
Dimensions: H93 x W238 x D109cm
Another one of our favorite sofa bed designs, Habitat’s Julian Sofa Bed also looks just as chic in its bed form. The most-bought sofa bed of Livingetc’s readers last year, this fuss-free style features a simple pull-out mechanism for easy transitioning into a UK double bed. One customer shares it’s a “Really comfy deep sofa with a good quality fabric.” And if you’re worried about going for the Natural tone, it’s also available in Green and Navy, too.
Dimensions: H67 x W179 x D110cm
Very similar in style to the Loft sofa bed, though smaller, the Marla (which is currently 20% off) transforms into a 140x195cm bed to sleep two guests comfortably. The foam layers are described as being ‘hyper-soft’ and with ‘high-resilience’, and, constructed with individual pocket springs, pressure is distributed evenly for sitting and sleeping. The streamlined design is suited to any interior and is particularly ideal for small homes and guest bedrooms with its compact size.
Dimensions: H75 x W234 x D104cm
So chic as a sofa never mind as a sofa bed. And the best bit? This beauty transforms into a King-sized bed with a pull-out trundle. With a firm seat, its rich, dark olive hue commands presence in a room — and as it’s commercial grade, so it’s designed to last, too. The rounded edges add softness to a space and it lends itself to both contemporary and more traditional-leaning aesthetics. When you think of a sofa bed, I’ll bet this is not what comes to mind — I’d say guests would be queuing up to stay over.
Dimensions: H77 x W147 x D103cm
I’m a fan of Scandinavian design brand Innovation Living’s designs — and I’m not alone. This particular sofa bed has a 4.7-star rating from 100 reviews with customers sharing that “It's comfortable both as a sofa and as a bed, which isn't always easy to find,” and that “Very good size for small apartments.” With solid oak legs and folding out to a W140 x D200cm-sized bed, despite its compact size, it also has a zipped storage compartment to house your guest linen — it’s like the gift that keeps on giving.
Dimensions: H90 x W longer 225, shorter 55.5 x D154cm
Habitat’s Reagan sofa bed has hundreds of five star reviews that praise its comfort, practicality, and of course, style. It’s a timeless design with a pull-out trundle and the forever-coveted sneaky storage compartment that gives it added points for practicality. The chaise gives it a lounge-style vibe as a sofa and the easy-to-pull-out trundle (with handles) transforms the sofa into a double bed for guests. “Outstanding quality and super comfy,” shares one of its 514 reviewers and if you fancy it in a different color, there’s a few other hues to choose from, including a gorgeous Chocolate.
Dimensions: H89 x W232 x D89cm
One of IKEA's best sofa beds, the highly rated GRUNNARP is a simple yet stylish and multifunctional design. Featuring hidden storage, which is always a major bonus when it comes to sofa beds (or anything, in fact) it also transitions easily from sofa to bed by lifting out the underframe and folding down the backrest — “Extremely easy to switch between the two,” shares one reviewer. Like many of the styles in this list, the sofa itself is the bed, and it also comes in a pink and gray colorway, too, if natural feels too risky.
If none of these contemporary sofa beds are exactly what you're looking for, why not reach out to one of our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists for free, using our Find service — they'll be able to source a curated shortlist to suit your budget and style. And for more shopping advice and all the latest in design, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!