This Brand New John Lewis Sofa Bed Looks So Modern and Unfussy, and It’ll Still Be Delivered Before Christmas If You’re Short on Sleeping Space

Guests are coming. The twinkle of the holiday season is officially here, and as much as the sparkle of Christmas lights and decorations all around is absolutely joy-inducing, you might be in the camp of the 'panicked host', not quite sure where you're going to house your friends and family staying with you over the very fast-approaching festive period — in style and comfort, no less.

Fear not. A new sofa bed has just landed. John Lewis' Loft Chaise Sofa Bed is not only incredibly design-forward with its modern, block design, but it's also one of the sofas guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas (if you order it now, that is). And if you're unfamiliar with John Lewis' sofa beds, they're a top pick at Livingetc for small space-friendly designs, and this armless option is no exception. In fact, the Loft Sofa Bed was specifically designed for small spaces.

Yes, it's not budget-friendly. But you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this compact design — it's a stylish sofa in its own right, never mind an extra bed; plus, it has a sneaky secret... Hidden storage! This sofa bed is an organized minimalist's dream, and its neutral hue lends itself to any interior scheme, too.

John Lewis Loft Chaise Sofa Bed - Textured Latte £1,199 at John Lewis Dimensions: H87.5 x W233 x D146.5cm

Extending to: 147cm

Storage compartment: H21 x W67 x L91cm Now, I can't attest to the comfort of this sofa bed, having not tested it myself, and as it's brand new to the market, there are no reviews to date either — but I can attest to its style. With lounge-esque, multifunctional sofas defining some of this year's biggest sofa trends, this contemporary design ticks a lot of boxes, particularly for that organic, lived-in feel we so crave in our homes of late. The 'textured latte' adds a lovely tactility to the sofa — you can also order a free sample to make sure you're happy with the fabric before purchasing — and, with its foam mattress, it transforms into a double bed when guests come a-calling. I personally think it looks incredibly chic in its bed form, too, and the storage compartment is ideal for housing your guest bedding. And, so long as you don’t leave it too much longer, this sofa has the ‘in time for Christmas’ tag, so you can rest easy knowing your stylish festive hosting plans are in hand.

Image 1 of 3 It's not often that a sofa transforms into a guest bed and remains looking this chic. (Image credit: John Lewis) The 'textured' latte fabric adds a lovely, cozy vibe to the design. (Image credit: John Lewis) You can't beat a sofa bed with hidden storage — win, win, win. (Image credit: John Lewis) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

"Sofa beds have a tendency to look super standard. However, this piece from John Lewis breaks that narrative, blending a classic form with a much more contemporary, armless design," says design writer Olivia Wolfe.

"It’s cozy, but still structured, and they even managed to include those practical hidden storage elements. Plus, I am so for the new wave of sofa beds extending fully out into a more accommodating width — it’s almost 2027, I don’t want my guest to feel like they are sleeping on a sofa anymore!"

And hey, even if you don't have guests coming to stay, what's to stop you from turning this sofa into your very own 'pit sofa'? Christmas movie nights = sorted.

Alternative Styles to Shop

If none of these contemporary sofa beds are exactly what you're looking for, why not reach out to one of our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists for free, using our Find service — they'll be able to source a curated shortlist to suit your budget and style. And for more shopping advice and all the latest in design, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

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