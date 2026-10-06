IKEA Designed This ‘Anti-Stress’ Chair 50 Years Ago — It's a Modern Design Classic That Sells Millions Every Year

While there are some icons of IKEA that everyone knows the name of (here's looking at you BILLY bookcase), there are some designs you see year after year, perhaps even buy for your own home, but don't necessarily know the name, or providence of. And one such of those pieces, in my opinion, is the POÄNG Armchair — an underrated IKEA classic that turned 50 years old in 2026.

Designed in 1976 and originally known as the 'POEM chair', IKEA has produced over 30 million of these iconic chairs, with an average of 1.5 million sold per year. So, why has this chair, particularly, survived so long? As Luis Gómez Barquín, a product developer for IKEA, puts it, "Its longevity comes from the fact that it was never designed around trends. Instead, it was created to solve everyday needs through comfort, functionality, and affordability."

With the Scandinavian design brand's 'democratic design' as the driving force, this chair, conceptualized by Japanese designer Noboru Nakamura and IKEA's former design director, Lars Engman, was ultimately created for luxury comfort at an accessible price point.

An original catalogue clipping for the design, then known as the POEM chair. (Image credit: IKEA)

"Japanese designer Noboru Nakamura fundamentally shaped IKEA's brand identity by creating the iconic POEM armchair (now POÄNG) in 1976, which proved that premium Scandinavian design and human-centered comfort could be made accessible at a low price point," explains Luis.

The POÄNG, or POEM chair, was designed to create the most relaxing experience possible for the sitter, with a U-shaped cantilever frame that provides a subtle swinging motion, not unlike a rocking chair. In a 2016 interview, Noboru explained that the image of a rocking chair was "the initial inspiration for the POEM."

Noboru was inspired to create a chair that "enriches your sensibilities," rather than simply a surface to plop down on, which is why motion was so essential to the design. "Swinging in it helps reduce stress and generates a sense of wellbeing," the designer explained — and there's always a need for things that de-stress us in our fast-paced, ever-changing world.

The design has been reinvented with new features over the years. (Image credit: IKEA)

In the 90s, the POÄNG underwent a series of adjustments that led to a 20% price reduction; even today, it's still available for less than £70. This was made possible, in part, by material advancements the brand used. Swapping the tubular steel seat frame for a wooden model meant it could be sold flat-packed and assembled at home, while maintaining the design's quality.

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"The chair delivers substantial comfort while using materials efficiently, can be easily dismantled and reassembled, and allows customers to refresh its look simply by changing cushions. Its flat-pack construction and modular design help keep costs low while extending the product's lifespan," says Luis. Simplistic enough to work alongside any interior design style, this chair finds its elegance and longevity in restraint.

"The fact that a chair designed almost 50 years ago remains relevant in homes around the world is a testament to the IKEA belief that products should be designed not only for today, but for tomorrow as well."

With an enhanced swinging motion, IKEA went on to launch this POÄNG Rocking Chair. (Image credit: IKEA)

"While POÄNG's iconic bentwood silhouette has remained remarkably consistent, the chair has continuously evolved through technical and material improvements. The original POEM chair was introduced in 1976 and later succeeded by POÄNG in 1991/1992, while retaining the characteristic cantilevered frame that made it unique," explains Luis.

"Over the years, IKEA has refined the construction and production of the chair. Updates have included a more compact knock-down version in 2010, a scratch-resistant UV surface treatment in 2014, strengthened connection points in 2018, and a redesigned space-saving rocking chair in 2020," says Luis.

And more recently, newer finishes and materials have been applied, offering modern interpretations of a design classic. These are a few of our favorites.

Despite IKEA's dedication to honoring its rich history, the brand never fails to innovate and surprise. Perhaps the best example of its commitment to design innovation is its recent IKEA PS Collection, with its viral inflatable armchair and other stylish, problem-solving designs.

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