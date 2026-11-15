This Festive ‘Front Door Kit’ Solves My Biggest Problem With Outdoor Christmas Lights That Makes Them Always Look Messy

Decorating the exterior of your home for Christmas is great, but it's also a faff. Tangles of wires stretching to their limits to find the nearest plug? It's not easy. And a common pain point with trying to do something neat like frame your front door is that you’re often left with reels of leftover lights.

To solve this problem, Cox & Cox have launched this clever Front Door Light Kit for just £40. It’s the ideal length to frame most front doors, so you won’t be left with wires that you are forced to try and hide underneath a window or behind a potted plant.

It offers an easy solution to adding festive flair to your garden lighting without going overboard and lighting up your whole home. What’s also great about this kit is that it can be used both indoors and outdoors. So, if you live in an apartment and don’t have an exterior front door to decorate, you can still use this stylish lighting kit on internal doors, too.

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Cox & Cox Indoor Outdoor Front Door Lights Kit Shop at Cox & Cox Warm white Christmas lights are timeless and will forever be the sophisticated option. The Front Door Kit from Cox & Cox features 440 two-tone warm white LED bulbs and will give the exterior of your home a cozy, welcoming ambience. It has eight different settings, including static and flashing options, so you can choose a function that you like at any given time. If you’re wondering how you’re going to hang these festive lights, the kit actually comes with stick on hooks, making decorating a quick and easy task.

Alternative Festive Outdoor Lighting

Garden Trading Outdoor Light Up Arch Frame Micro Led 1440 Bulbs Shop at Garden Trading Frame your front or backyard beautifully this Christmas with this outdoor light up arch from Garden Trading. You can place it over a gate or anywhere in your garden to create a striking festive feature. The twinkly warm LED lights are simply gorgeous. IKEA SVARTRÅ Led Lighting Chain With 20 Bulbs Shop at IKEA If you'd prefer festoon-style lights to decorate your outdoor space this year, these ones from IKEA are super affordable at just £29. They are 3m long and can easily be hung up using the loops that are already on the chain. Hang above your front door or around a window for a warm welcome. Cox & Cox Light Up Hanging Sphere Shop at Cox & Cox Add some magic to your front yard with one or two of these whimsical hanging spheres. The copper frame and warm white LED lights create a glowing ambience that will transform your garden into a festive wonderland. I think a pair would look wonderful hung either side of a front door. John Lewis 400 Micro LED Gold Shimmer Star Shop at John Lewis This gold shimmer star decoration is designed to be hung either indoors or outdoors. Consider hanging this on your front door as an alternative to a traditional wreath. It's fitted with 400 static warm white LEDs that will give a soft glow to any space. Habitat Battery Warm White Rattan Stag Head Christmas Light Shop at Habitat There's no need to be near a socket with this stag head Christmas light because it is battery powered, meaning you aren't restricted where you can hang it. Adorn the front of your house with this statement light with the hooks that are supplied with it - it can literally be hung in minutes! Graham & Greem LED Outdoor Tree Light Shop at Graham & Green Try something new this year and opt for a contemporary outdoor tree light instead of a traditional indoor tree. All you need to do when this lighting fixture arrives is insert the poles together, fix the ground spike to the bottom of the pole, then insert it into the ground.

Make sure your front yard has bundles of curb appeal this holiday season by investing in either this front door lighting kit or another stylish outdoor light that requires minimal effort and can be reused year after year.

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