This Festive ‘Front Door Kit’ Solves My Biggest Problem With Outdoor Christmas Lights That Makes Them Always Look Messy

A perfectly neat idea for making your home feel festive from the first moment

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front door christmas lights
(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Decorating the exterior of your home for Christmas is great, but it's also a faff. Tangles of wires stretching to their limits to find the nearest plug? It's not easy. And a common pain point with trying to do something neat like frame your front door is that you’re often left with reels of leftover lights.

To solve this problem, Cox & Cox have launched this clever Front Door Light Kit for just £40. It’s the ideal length to frame most front doors, so you won’t be left with wires that you are forced to try and hide underneath a window or behind a potted plant.

It offers an easy solution to adding festive flair to your garden lighting without going overboard and lighting up your whole home. What’s also great about this kit is that it can be used both indoors and outdoors. So, if you live in an apartment and don’t have an exterior front door to decorate, you can still use this stylish lighting kit on internal doors, too.

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Alternative Festive Outdoor Lighting

Make sure your front yard has bundles of curb appeal this holiday season by investing in either this front door lighting kit or another stylish outdoor light that requires minimal effort and can be reused year after year.

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Becca Cullum-Green
Becca Cullum-Green
Freelance writer

Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.  