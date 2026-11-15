This Festive ‘Front Door Kit’ Solves My Biggest Problem With Outdoor Christmas Lights That Makes Them Always Look Messy
A perfectly neat idea for making your home feel festive from the first moment
Decorating the exterior of your home for Christmas is great, but it's also a faff. Tangles of wires stretching to their limits to find the nearest plug? It's not easy. And a common pain point with trying to do something neat like frame your front door is that you’re often left with reels of leftover lights.
To solve this problem, Cox & Cox have launched this clever Front Door Light Kit for just £40. It’s the ideal length to frame most front doors, so you won’t be left with wires that you are forced to try and hide underneath a window or behind a potted plant.
It offers an easy solution to adding festive flair to your garden lighting without going overboard and lighting up your whole home. What’s also great about this kit is that it can be used both indoors and outdoors. So, if you live in an apartment and don’t have an exterior front door to decorate, you can still use this stylish lighting kit on internal doors, too.
Warm white Christmas lights are timeless and will forever be the sophisticated option. The Front Door Kit from Cox & Cox features 440 two-tone warm white LED bulbs and will give the exterior of your home a cozy, welcoming ambience. It has eight different settings, including static and flashing options, so you can choose a function that you like at any given time. If you’re wondering how you’re going to hang these festive lights, the kit actually comes with stick on hooks, making decorating a quick and easy task.
Alternative Festive Outdoor Lighting
Frame your front or backyard beautifully this Christmas with this outdoor light up arch from Garden Trading. You can place it over a gate or anywhere in your garden to create a striking festive feature. The twinkly warm LED lights are simply gorgeous.
If you'd prefer festoon-style lights to decorate your outdoor space this year, these ones from IKEA are super affordable at just £29. They are 3m long and can easily be hung up using the loops that are already on the chain. Hang above your front door or around a window for a warm welcome.
Add some magic to your front yard with one or two of these whimsical hanging spheres. The copper frame and warm white LED lights create a glowing ambience that will transform your garden into a festive wonderland. I think a pair would look wonderful hung either side of a front door.
There's no need to be near a socket with this stag head Christmas light because it is battery powered, meaning you aren't restricted where you can hang it. Adorn the front of your house with this statement light with the hooks that are supplied with it - it can literally be hung in minutes!
Try something new this year and opt for a contemporary outdoor tree light instead of a traditional indoor tree. All you need to do when this lighting fixture arrives is insert the poles together, fix the ground spike to the bottom of the pole, then insert it into the ground.
Make sure your front yard has bundles of curb appeal this holiday season by investing in either this front door lighting kit or another stylish outdoor light that requires minimal effort and can be reused year after year.
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Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.