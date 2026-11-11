This Expensive-Looking Coffee Table Hides Your Clutter in Plain Sight — It’s Italian Chic, but With Secret Storage

Designed by Emmanuel Gallina for AM.PM, this coffee table has not one storage compartment, but two...

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A walnut coffee table with storage underneath and a sliding ceramic table that reveals more hidden storage, with a book stand, a marble decorative tray and a green sofa in the background
(Image credit: AM.PM)

A key component of your living room, a coffee table anchors the space and offers a taste of the aesthetic you might find throughout the rest of the home. Whether it's the table's design or how it's styled (or a bit of both), these multipurpose pieces act as a window into a home's story — so the last thing you want your guests to see is a table overflowing with clutter.

If you're looking for a coffee table that reads 'I've got it together', I think I've found just the piece: AM.PM's Cuadro Walnut Veneer and Ceramic Coffee Table, designed by Emmanuel Gallina on La Redoute, is a design lover's — and clutter-lover's — dream. With a sleek profile and elevated style, the table not only includes under-table shelving for neatly displayed books; it has a sneaky secret, too: it's a coffee table with hidden storage, for those less 'neat' moments, shall we say.

I'm talking about the cacophony of remote controls, mismatched coasters, half-read magazines — whatever your Achilles' heel, this coffee table's ceramic top slides back to reveal a well-sized hidden storage compartment for the bits and pieces we don't all need to see (but that are so important to have close at hand when lounging on your sofa). And the very best part? It's currently almost 50% off.

But if this coffee table isn't quite what you're after, why not let our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists hunt down the perfect style for you — for free — by submitting a Find request; these pros will source a curated shortlist to your taste and budget.

"I can't get enough of this table," says our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Miaad Latoof. "The combination of materials is beautifully considered, especially the way the marble veining echoes the warm tones of the walnut veneer. It's those little details, like the softly rounded corners and recessed edge, that give it such an elevated, almost floating appearance.

"It's also a clever problem solver. You've got concealed storage for the things you'd rather keep out of sight, with an open shelf for displaying your favorite books and objects. It looks way more expensive than its price tag suggests, which I always appreciate."

Coffee table trends are ever-evolving, and today there is a greater focus on multifunctional designs that add flexibility to living spaces, preserving an elevated look while being inherently practical with discreet storage. The mixing of materials, such as wood and marble, has also steadily been on the rise, as a way of adding more texture to spaces — so this coffee table ticks a lot of boxes. It's an affordable way to create the designer look without having to fork out for real marble — plus, you can never have 'too much' storage.

Alternative Styles to Shop

Another obsession of mine of late? Burl coffee tables. Our edit includes options for every price point that will elevate your space.

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Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!