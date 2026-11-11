This Expensive-Looking Coffee Table Hides Your Clutter in Plain Sight — It’s Italian Chic, but With Secret Storage
Designed by Emmanuel Gallina for AM.PM, this coffee table has not one storage compartment, but two...
A key component of your living room, a coffee table anchors the space and offers a taste of the aesthetic you might find throughout the rest of the home. Whether it's the table's design or how it's styled (or a bit of both), these multipurpose pieces act as a window into a home's story — so the last thing you want your guests to see is a table overflowing with clutter.
If you're looking for a coffee table that reads 'I've got it together', I think I've found just the piece: AM.PM's Cuadro Walnut Veneer and Ceramic Coffee Table, designed by Emmanuel Gallina on La Redoute, is a design lover's — and clutter-lover's — dream. With a sleek profile and elevated style, the table not only includes under-table shelving for neatly displayed books; it has a sneaky secret, too: it's a coffee table with hidden storage, for those less 'neat' moments, shall we say.
I'm talking about the cacophony of remote controls, mismatched coasters, half-read magazines — whatever your Achilles' heel, this coffee table's ceramic top slides back to reveal a well-sized hidden storage compartment for the bits and pieces we don't all need to see (but that are so important to have close at hand when lounging on your sofa). And the very best part? It's currently almost 50% off.
But if this coffee table isn't quite what you're after, why not let our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists hunt down the perfect style for you — for free — by submitting a Find request; these pros will source a curated shortlist to your taste and budget.
Size: W120 x H31.5 x D80cm
Storage dimensions: • Compartment: 77 x 39 x 19cm • Inside cupboard: 35 x 77 x 21cm
Designed exclusively for AM.PM by Emmanuel Gallina, with serious 'Italian chic' vibes, this coffee table is as design-forward as it is functional. With an open storage compartment under the table and a hidden storage compartment under the sliding ceramic tabletop, there's plenty of space for both curated and non-curated pieces to be housed. Storing items neatly away in the hidden space keeps your coffee table styling looking elevated and considered at all times.
Crafted from walnut-veneered MDF with a nitrocellulose varnish finish, matte iron legs, and a 1 cm-thick marble-effect ceramic top, the ceramic element not only conceals storage, but it also elevates the overall design and creates visual contrast with the walnut veneer. Better yet, the ceramic is stain- and heat-resistant, and the design is also available in natural oak if you prefer a lighter color.
"I can't get enough of this table," says our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Miaad Latoof. "The combination of materials is beautifully considered, especially the way the marble veining echoes the warm tones of the walnut veneer. It's those little details, like the softly rounded corners and recessed edge, that give it such an elevated, almost floating appearance.
"It's also a clever problem solver. You've got concealed storage for the things you'd rather keep out of sight, with an open shelf for displaying your favorite books and objects. It looks way more expensive than its price tag suggests, which I always appreciate."
Coffee table trends are ever-evolving, and today there is a greater focus on multifunctional designs that add flexibility to living spaces, preserving an elevated look while being inherently practical with discreet storage. The mixing of materials, such as wood and marble, has also steadily been on the rise, as a way of adding more texture to spaces — so this coffee table ticks a lot of boxes. It's an affordable way to create the designer look without having to fork out for real marble — plus, you can never have 'too much' storage.
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Alternative Styles to Shop
Size: H39 x W98.5 x D98.5cm
If you decide you want to opt for the real deal, this marble coffee table from Soho Home might just be the perfect pick — particularly if you prefer a round versus a square coffee table (it's also on sale right now, too). Crafted with oak burl and Napoli green marble, this table features two drawers in addition to the storage space underneath the tabletop for a practical, statement-making piece.
Size: W122 x D61 x H44cm
Crafted from eucalyptus wood and engineered wood with a walnut veneer, this mid-century modern furniture design has a similar vibe to the Cuadro table. With a slimmer tabletop and more elevated feet, plus sneaky storage that reveals itself in the form of a pop-up tabletop, the table also features a shelf underneath the marble slab for displaying books and decorative objects.
Size: H35.5 x W95 x D95cm
This Scandinavian-style oak coffee table features both hidden and display storage, with two gliding drawers and two integrated open shelves, so you can showcase your favorite decorative items while hiding away life's necessary clutter. With soft, rounded edges and a sculptural silhouette, this table is both a practical piece and a design feature.
Size: W120 x D60 x H38cm
Part of DUSK's highly rated Marnie range, this Walnut-hued coffee table features two open shelves for display storage and a central drawer for hiding away everyday clutter. Also available in Light Wood or Burnt Orange, this design adds tactile warmth to a modern living room, and the gold-tone handles add a nice, contemporary touch.
Size: H38 x W152 x D81cm
Contemporary style meets vintage charm with Anthropologie's Omari Carved Oak Coffee Table. You'd never know the middle section glides out to reveal a concealed storage drawer, making it as functional as it is a design statement. The carved wood brings a lovely textured look and feel to the table, and both reviews to date give it a solid 5 stars — it "elevates my living room," one customer writes.
Size: W120 x D60 x H35cm
This clean-lined, mid-century modern-style coffee table comes in a range of colorways and features four pull-out drawers for concealed storage, creating a completely clutter-free zone. Suited to any living room aesthetic, this timeless piece has a 4.8-star rating from 67 reviews that praise its quality and good looks — particularly its rich walnut hue.
Another obsession of mine of late? Burl coffee tables. Our edit includes options for every price point that will elevate your space.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!