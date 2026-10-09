I Sat at Every John Lewis Dining Table in the Store — These Are the Styles That Balance Quality, Comfort, and Good Looks the Best

I went into the store with a fairly simple question in mind: What is John Lewis' best dining table? I pulled our chairs, checked how much room there was underneath, and paid attention to the details that can be hard to judge from a product photo online (the finish of the wood, the shape of the legs, even how smoothly an extending table opens). Even as a confident online shopper, when it comes to choosing the right dining table, there are so many things to consider, from materials and durability to shape and style.

I spent hours in the store. Some of John Lewis' dining tables caught my eye immediately — others won me over once I sat down. There are plenty of soft curves and natural materials on offer, which tie in neatly with the dining table trends we’re seeing right now. But the designs I’d actually consider are the ones that balance style with the way you really live — hosting friends, squeezing in an extra chair, or simply sitting down to dinner after a long day.

Overall, I really rate John Lewis' dining tables based on what I saw and sat on in store, and below are my honest impressions of the pieces I tried — the positives and the things I’d think about before buying. With all that in mind, I also focused on the tables that felt particularly Livingetc — stylish, elevated pieces that I could genuinely see working in a well-designed, contemporary home.

Reviewed by Reviewed by Iokasti Sotirakopoulou Social Links Navigation Interior Stylist Iokasti is an interior stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, where she helps people find pieces that balances style with everyday practicality. Her work has trained her eye for the details that can make a piece feel just right — from the finish of the wood to the shape of its base. At 175cm tall, she also pays close attention to table height and legroom when trying dining tables in person.

Mira 4-8 Seat Extending Dining Table

The Mira is the kind of dining table that could easily slip under the radar in a showroom — until you notice how much care has gone into its design. The light American white oak and oak veneer feel warm, while the matte finish and softly curved edges take the form away from anything too boxy. Then there are the angular legs, which give this otherwise minimal design just enough character.

I tried the extending mechanism, and it moved so smoothly that I could easily imagine using it pre-dinner without turning my space into a construction site. There’s enough room underneath for chairs to tuck in properly, too. My only hesitation is whether you’ll use the extension often enough to make it worthwhile. If you regularly need the extra space, this feels like a practical table that hasn’t sacrificed its looks.

Standard delivery costs just £19.95, and you can get it assembled at home for you for an additional £50. To complete the look, there's also the Mira 3-Seater Dining Bench by Ebbe Gehl for John Lewis.

John Lewis Ebbe Gehl for John Lewis Mira 4-8 Seater Extending Dining Table £999 at John Lewis

Solace 8-Seater Fixed Dining Table

The Solace makes its strongest impression from underneath. Its two sculptural legs give the oval table a distinctive look, and the top has a lovely natural character — the surface you see and touch is genuine pine, with visible grain, knots, and color variations. It feels slim, but still sturdy.

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I’d give the chair choice some real thought here. The legs angle outward, so although the table is described as seating eight, I think eight chairs could feel tight — especially if they’re wide or have arms. Slimmer chairs would leave more room and let the base remain part of the design. With bulkier chairs, you could end up seeing mostly the tabletop, which would be a shame when the sculptural legs are such a big part of the appeal.

It currently has five reviews online, four of which are 5/5-stars. There is one 3-star review, however, that mentions that although it's a stylish and sturdy table, the veneer had unfortunately splintered and was grabbing lint whenever you wiped it down. The customer was recommended by John Lewis' support team to get a stain and fine brush to fix it.

John Lewis Solace Cracked Oak 8 Seater Fixed Dining Table, Mid Tone Oak £1,349 at John Lewis

Stave Marble-Top 4-Seater Round Dining Table

The Stave was one of my favorite John Lewis dining tables in-store. The polished marble top and rounded wooden base feel like a lovely pairing — elegant, but not overly showy. I noticed small green details in the veining of the gray marble, and because each piece of natural stone is different, the table you bring home will have its own unique pattern.

It’s listed as a four-seater, but I think you could fit six slim chairs without arms around it comfortably, which gives it more flexibility than you might expect. At 77cm high, it also felt particularly comfortable for me as a taller person. The only thing I’d flag is the broad base, which takes up quite a bit of legroom underneath. I did find myself shifting around — though that may say more about my inability to sit still than the table.

John Lewis Stave Marble Top 4 Seater Round Dining Table, Natural £799 at John Lewis

Sculpt Ceramic-Top Dining Table

The dark-stained oak, oak veneer, and ceramic top make the Sculpt one of my favorite material combinations when it comes to John Lewis' dining table range. The dark wood feels elegant, and I like the way it frames the ceramic surface. It gives the table a more finished look, while the ceramic makes it feel like a durable and practical choice for everyday dining.

The legs are the other thing you notice straight away — they’re bold and extend quite far out, so I’d plan for six seats rather than trying to squeeze in more. Even so, I found there was enough room underneath to move my legs comfortably. The table felt a little lower than some of the others I tried, but it was solid and had a more intimate feel than its statement base might suggest.

It's available in both an Oak and Walnut finish, and currently has all 5/5-star reviews online. One reviewer, who had owned it for six months at the time of writing, says: "It's beautifully designed — the curved shape gives it a lovely softness... The ceramic top looks stunning, especially when the sunlight hits it... The surface is also super practical: heat-resistant, scratch- and stain-resistant, and non-absorbent."

John Lewis Sculpt 6 Seater Ceramic Top Dining Table, Walnut £1,199 at John Lewis

Ritz 4-Seater Dining Table

The Ritz was the most elegant dining table I saw at John Lewis. The polished marble and wood feel especially well matched, and its weight gives it a sense of quality as soon as you get close. I can easily imagine this being the piece that makes a dining room feel finished — and it has the elevated, design-led look I think many Livingetc readers would be drawn to.

Its substantial base spreads outward, so I’d treat this as a four-seater only. For me, the Ritz wins on material combination, shape, and overall presence; the Stave wins on flexibility, since its base makes it easier to add a couple of extra chairs. So it comes down to what you need more — a beautiful, intimate table for four, or a little room for those unexpected extra guests.

The Ritz dining table currently has 11 reviews, nine of which are 5/5-stars. The only complaints were to do with issues with assembly (it's heavy and has fiddly bits), but it's nice to know you can pay £60 to get someone to do it for you.

John Lewis Ritz Marble Dining Table in Brown £749 at John Lewis

Croft Collection Iona 4-Seater Dining Table

The Iona dining table has a slim, minimal shape and a Scandinavian feel that could work well in a smaller dining area. It’s made from solid oak and oak veneers with a matte black lacquered finish. It requires some self-assembly, though from what I could see, it looked manageable.

I liked how light and practical it felt compared with some of the more substantial tables. The black finish does come with a small caveat — it will show dust, and pale scratches may be more noticeable than they would be on a lighter wood.

My only thought? It didn’t feel as solid as some of the others I tried, but its easier-to-move design could be useful if you need to rearrange your space from time to time.

It's also worth noting that the Iona Dining Table is currently reduced to clear (down from £499), so if you like the look of this John Lewis dining table... act fast.

John Lewis Iona 4 Seater Round Dining Table £374.25 at John Lewis



I came in looking for a dining table that was both beautiful and practical, and left with a few still on my mind — especially the round dining tables, which may have won me over with the marble tops.

If you’d like help pulling the whole room together, the Design Lab by Livingetc⁠ stylists can help you find the right pieces and make them feel at home. For more interior ideas in your inbox, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter⁠.