When I’m looking at the ideas emerging in living room trends for 2026⁠, I keep coming back to accent chairs as one of the easiest ways to bring personality into a scheme. And honestly, this is where the fun starts — when I’m sourcing pieces for clients through FIND at Design Lab by Livingetc, accent chairs are my favorite part. They're the room's little plot twist — a playful silhouette, an unexpected color or texture that makes you want to reach out and touch it.

Interior designer Krysten Ledet says an accent chair can do “something magical” for a living room, with the ability to “inject style, color, texture, and personality.” I know exactly what she means — sometimes one chair is all it takes to make a scheme feel more interesting, and yes, I’ll admit I’m very easily persuaded by a chair with a good sense of humor. Krysten's advice is to think about the arrangement before deciding where it goes. I’d look for a spot where it complements the existing furniture and brings in a little bold character, rather than squeezing it into the nearest empty corner.

An accent chair is also a lovely place to experiment if you’re ready to step slightly outside your comfort zone. "White brightens and adds a fresh feel, while black offers sophistication and depth,” says interior designer Floss Kelly. For something sunnier, she suggests yellow, green, pink, or orange to bring energy to a neutral room or complement a color scheme. Floss also recommends choosing a chair that relates to the room’s overall style — a mid-century silhouette can feel at home in a retro-inspired space, while a cleaner, more minimal design may suit a contemporary one. If your living room has a sofa and coffee table but still feels like it’s missing something, an accent chair can anchor the seating area and create a more intimate corner.

In this edit, you’ll find a mix of accent chairs that feel very Livingetc — cool, stylish, and full of character — from more budget-friendly finds to those that will burn a little more of a hole in your wallet, these are my picks.

I’ll always have a soft spot for the chair that brings a little surprise to a room — ideally one that’s comfortable enough to keep you there for a second cup of coffee. If you’d like help finding the right pieces for your space, take a look at Design Lab by Livingetc⁠ and for more ideas and inspiration, sign up to the Livingetc newsletter⁠.

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