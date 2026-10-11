Don't Put Your Desk Against the Wall — This 'Bean Desk' Is How the Design Crowd Is Making the Most of Their Small-ish Spaces

Considering WFH spaces have taken on a more haute role lately, far from their once disjointed, temporary reputation, we've noticed a standout element in most contemporary studies of late: bendy 'bean' desks.

Since the trend takes on a curved silhouette, your desk no longer awkwardly kisses the wall. Instead, designers seem to be floating this anchor, and in turn, easing the rigidity of traditional home offices.

I asked three designers who have featured this legumed silhouette in recent projects what the hype is all about. And if you're left wishing for one of your own, there's a collection of sleek bean desks waiting to be checked out...

These bean desks also get functional points for gently surrounding your peripersonal space. (Image credit: Stephan Juilliard. Design: Félix Millory Architecture)

"We used the Mahogany Dark Brown Boomerang Desk from Ethnicraft because we needed something without edges due to the compact size of the space we had to furnish," says designer Félix Millory.

"And that's when we realized that the trendy bean shape was perfect to allow the flow and the movement in the space," he adds. And it's true — this fluid form soothes the energy in your home, helping you avoid 'poison arrows' according to Feng Shui principles.

Félix Millory Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Félix Millory is a prominent French architect and interior designer based in Paris. Tinged with extreme simplicity, his work reveals a forgotten heritage, sublimating the brutality of the materials and giving an identity, a history, and an obvious meaning to the space. His work appeals to both institutional and private clients, including Vanessa Paradis, Armani, L'Eclaireur, Jason Briggs, Hardware Club, Harrods, and Fnac.

Who knew all it took was an irregularly oblong desk to elevate your stuffy home office? (Image credit: Studio Bosko)

Kasia Kronberger, founder of Studio Bosko, says she favors bean desks for their soft form. "If you look closely, the office is built on rounded shapes, including the chair, lamp, and bookcase," she points out.

"Bean or kidney-shaped desks are also adept at breaking the geometry of a squarish floor plan. As typically structured rooms, rectangular silhouettes are often common in these spaces. However, a more relaxed desk makes it less rigid and more inviting."

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She adds that the 'bean' shape happens to be a very ergonomic one, which works particularly well in smaller spaces. She ended up styling The Eclipse Desk from Audo Copenhagen with a natural oiled oak finish in her client's office (pictured above).

Kasia Kronberger Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Led by Kasia Kronberger, Studio Bosko brings together structured precision and intuitive curation. Her work is shaped by a global sensibility layering modern craftsmanship, historical references, and joyful tension into interiors that are worldly and authentically evocative. She is recognized for creating spaces that start conversations: rooms rich with personality, intentional clashes, and emotional resonance, without ever feeling staged or overworked.

Even placed in the corner of a room, it feels less awkward than a rectangular desk. (Image credit: Tim Williams. Design Laurie Blumenfeld Design)

Interior designer Laurie Blumenfeld tells me she fell in love with the shape so much that she designed a bespoke bean-shaped desk with a custom ombre stain especially for her client.

"I wanted this shape for a small study because her desk area is within her primary bedroom. We nestled it into a corner with killer views of Manhattan, creating a soft, organic moment in an angular space," she says.

"The wood is the perfect juxtaposition to the glass windows, and the bean shape enabled us to keep it tucked into the corner, allowing for more room in her proper bedroom space."

If this feels like the ultimate way to power dress your home office, here are some of my favorite styles right now.

Laurie Blumenfeld Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Laurie Blumenfeld is an interior designer creating highly personalized residences throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Connecticut, and beyond. Rooted in art, travel, architecture, and bespoke design, her studio creates globally inspired interiors that are elegant, layered, and deeply individual. Her work has been featured in AD Italia, ELLE Decoration España, Wallpaper*, and more.

I firmly believe a gorgeous bean desk deserves on-par company in the form of a stylish office chair. And if you don't believe such a thing exists, or you can't seem to find the right fit for your space, sign up for a free 'Find' consultation via Design Lab by Livingetc. And do you know what else a bean shape works well for? Sofas. And this bean-shaped sofa idea is our favorite.

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