There’s a reason prehistoric caves featured painted animals and people all those years ago, and why these murals — artworks drawn or applied directly to walls — have remained popular throughout history. As well as a way of telling stories, they create warmth, add interest, and provide a decorative feature — yes, even in a cave.

More recently, such illustrations have been in the spotlight thanks to British artist Emily Powell, who painted her entire home with murals, while The Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration opened this summer to celebrate the medium’s dynamism. It’s making its way into our homes, too, driven perhaps by the move away from minimalism and the rise of more personalized spaces? Just call it the mural renaissance.

“Murals have a wonderful ability to bring a room to life, layering on personality, imagination and a sense of story that feels both unexpected and deeply personal,” explains Kit Kemp, the creative director behind her eponymous studio and founder of Firmdale Hotels with a design-led portfolio in London and New York. “They can transform the character of a space and create an atmosphere that goes beyond what can be achieved with furnishings or wallpaper alone. There’s something particularly lovely about the sense of immersion a mural can bring — whether taking its inspiration from a landscape, celebrating the work of an artist or capturing a particular memory — drawing you into the room and making you feel part of its story.”

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From wrapping all four walls of a room to zoning just a small corner and even using wallpaper ideas rather than hand-painted designs, we show why a mural is one of the most creative decisions you can make in your home.

1. Wrap the Room

This bold landscape mural repeats around the entire room. (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: Kit Kemp)

To fully commit to a mural and create a truly immersive space, take your style cues from Kit Kemp by wrapping all four walls in your design — go big and go bold! This bedroom at Crosby Street Hotel in New York features a hand-painted mural depicting a landscape scene in a natural palette.

The interior designer has paired the design with equally busy patterns in the headboard, curtains, upholstery, and even lampshades to continue the narrative.

Earthy colours tie the whole thing together, while moments of calm through the neutral carpet and green paint stop it from being overwhelming. Talk about a balancing act.

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2. Zone the Space

Cleverly, by keeping the painted scene to the walls around the breakfast nook, the design carves out a dedicated space for the designer's special moments. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Designed by Woulfe)

Interior designer Brian Woulfe liked the idea of a mural so much that he commissioned American muralist Liz Alison for three bespoke designs at his Georgian country home in Oxfordshire.

“In the breakfast nook, where we spend our time with the dogs and gather people around the table, the mural brings color, charm and a little bit of the countryside indoors," he explains.

Inspired by the stonework, gardens, and surrounding landscape, a painterly technique and natural palette were combined to create a design that’s connected to the house and looks like it’s always been there.

3. Make It Personal

In Emily Powell's home, murals take over the walls, ceilings, floors, and even the dining table. (Image credit: Alun Callendar. Design: Emily Powell)

While you might think the takeaway from Emily Powell’s home in Brixham is to go ‘all-in’, we actually think the learning is to make it personal.

Having finally bought a place after years of renting with the money she saved up from her painting career, the British artist inadvertently turned the tiny house into a giant painting by using the walls to depict scenes from her travels — from a street in Paris to the mountains of the Arctic and the bays of Scilly. It’s like a large-scale photo album that evolves with Emily and her family.

4. Make an Entrance

In this hallway, a wall mural sits alongside art by the likes of Fergus Hilton and Tracey Emin. (Image credit: Mark Anthony Fox. Design: Studio Vero)

Romanos Brihi, co-founder of London-based design practice Studio Vero, turned an otherwise ordinary staircase into a statement moment by commissioning an illustrated mural.

Giving muralist Jonny Randoll creative freedom, the contemporary design pops off the neutral wall and provides a warm welcome at the bottom of the stairs. A lesson in restraint.

5. Make a Focal Point of the Ceiling

Folk art murals set the tone for the entrance of this Kelly Wearstler-designed hotel. (Image credit: Proper Downtown LA)

American designer Kelly Wearstler was enlisted for the stylish interiors of Proper Hotel Downtown L.A. As part of the scheme in the lobby, she covered the vaulted ceilings in colorful murals by Los Angeles-based Abel Macias.

The illustrations are inspired by folk art from the artist’s childhood in Mexico and create a vibrant scene that welcomes guests as they step through the entrance. It’s a masterclass in using a painted ceiling as a canvas to create a spectacular focal point.

6. Bring the Outside in

Traditional elements like the furniture and mural design, are given a fresh twist with the ombre curtains. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Studio Indigo)

Inspired by the dramatic landscape, Studio Indigo commissioned decorative artist Tess Newall to create a delicate mural that draws on the rugged hills surrounding Glenrothes Manor on the grounds of Speyside Distillery.

With a painterly style in deep blues that nod to the water around the estate, incidentally a key ingredient in the whisky being made, the mural features hills, trees, and the manor itself. A beautiful design that’s rooted in a deep sense of place.

7. Go Big in Small Rooms

It might look like wallpaper, but this mural is actually painted directly on the walls. (Image credit: Will Foster)

Former set painter, stylist, and designer Will Foster, who now has his own decorative painting studio, brings cinematic flair to this cozy bathroom.

Painted directly onto the walls, the fantastical mural features a jungle moonscape in dark and moody colors that create an impactful and cocooning space. Proof that tiny can, indeed, be mighty.

8. Fake It With Wallpaper

(Image credit: Darren Chung)

Good news: a mural doesn’t always have to be painstakingly hand-painted directly onto the wall. In this period space, mural wallpaper from ALFA Tiles was used to accentuate the architectural curves of the bathroom and complement a centerpiece brass tub by BC Designs, while fiberglass styles such as this can be used to add pattern to your shower without it being damaged by water.

Not only does the large-format design draw the eye and play with perspective, but creates an enveloping and cozy scheme that’s conducive to rest and relaxation.

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