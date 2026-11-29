It's a love-hate relationship that I have with my TV. I couldn't do without the comfort it provides me at the end of a long day, with its never-ending paths to escapism and entertainment. I could, however, do without the big ugly box taking up half of my living room wall.

Unfortunately, I'm not yet sophisticated enough to do without a TV entirely; I fear I wouldn't be able to get through the week without my dose of reality television. But I would quite like my home to create the illusion that I am, in fact, cultured enough to spend a night without the hum of enraged housewives. Call it performative, but I want my living room to at least appear as though I spend my nights engaged in intellectual conversations or rereading the classics. And it seems as though the designers have found a way to do exactly that.

These split-canvas artworks are cleverly designed to conceal your television, replacing the lacklustre black box with an artwork of your choosing. When guests are over, the diptych is kept together, completely covering your tech. But once everyone goes home and it's time for you to finally get a little 'me-time', the two panels pull apart, revealing your old friend, there to comfort you once again.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

Why Designers Love 'Split Artworks'

This bespoke design blends earthy warmth with bright pops of color. (Image credit: Natasha Lyon)

Unsurprisingly, no one is more keen to hide away the aesthetic buzzkill that is a TV than our expert interior designers. After thoughtfully designing and curating the perfect modern living room, the last thing they want is a black box on the wall distracting from all their hard work. Which is exactly why so many of them are turning to these creative split-artwork disguises.

Explaining her choice to use one in a recent project, Phoebe Hollond, from Studio Hollond, tells me: "TVs on the whole are ugly; they are not something you should have on your walls, so why not put them in a TV box and hide them with a piece of art."

She makes a strong point. Wall art and prints have long played a crucial role in setting the tone for your home; they are what establish the aesthetic sensibilities of your space, even more so than your furniture or paint color, and there's no reason why you can't make them as functional as they are decorative.

Using an artwork to disguise your TV is almost like killing two birds with one stone; yes, it hides away your television, but it also improves upon your space while doing so, adding a new statement piece of decor.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond the aesthetic reasons, this method of hiding your tech also speaks to a more wellness-led approach to design, embracing the trend of analog living, even if only temporarily.

This is what inspired designer Natasha Lyon to use this technique. As she explains it, "For most, life is quite stressful, and I have really started to take our mental health into consideration alongside functionality when designing a home."

As entertaining as our televisions can be, they can also be a real distraction, taking you out of the moment and filling your head with constant noise and motion. "Being able to shut out the noise and distractions has become quite crucial for many of us, and I wanted to take the idea and make it into something creative," says Natasha.

This celestial map adds a touch of whimsy to this cozy snug. (Image credit: Studio Hollond)

For both the designers, this isn't their first attempt at disguising TVs.

Some take a more practical approach, with more of an emphasis on hiding the TV rather than elevating the design.

"Previously, I have also made pieces of furniture with an automated lift button that opens and closes, allowing the TV to lift up and down for use and then move out of the way," shares Phoebe.

Others, however, simply take different routes around how to integrate more artistic solutions. For example, Natasha says, "I have designed a few different solutions for hiding away the TV over the last few years, from a bi-fold cabinet like this project, to sliding with large artwork on a fully designed media unit to tapestry wall-hangings."

And while single canvas works, or hanging tapestries can make beautiful covers, there's something about the drama and theatrics of a pull-apart, multi-canvas cover that feels that little bit more special.

The Design Process

Andrea's bold and vivid use of color made her the perfect fit for Natasha's project. (Image credit: Natasha Lyon)

When designing these installations, both Phoebe and Natasha went down a rather personal route, drawing inspiration from personal interests, passions, and those around them.

For Phoebe, the inspiration for her design came from a long-held fascination with astrological studies. "My love of Astrology really knows no bounds," she tells me. "I think that having a piece above your fireplace that looks like a map, or in this case a celestial map of the southern hemisphere, is alluring and enchanting."

For this bifold design, she opted for a print that "maps the positions of fixed stars relative to the ecliptic for the year 1730, which is pretty amazing, and I never tire of it." Having already fallen in love with this design, she then split the work in half, using each side to form one half of the pull-open cover.

In Natasha's case, the project took on more of a collaborative quality, working closely alongside Parisian artist Andrea Mongenie, to create eight bespoke artworks that come together to function as a striking TV cover.

Explaining the origins of their artistic collaboration, Natasha says, "I share my design studio with Kristin Vicari, the creative force behind curated vintage brand L’Absurde. Kristin shares my eye for color and the unique, and helped us collaborate with Andrea."

Immediately drawn to Andrea's unique use of color and her ability to blend earthy color schemes with bright pops, something Natasha often does in her own work, she knew she would be the right person to bring her vision to life.

"I sent Andrea our mood boards and the design of the room and simply asked her to be free and create something unique," explains Natasha.

The resulting eight-panel work became an anchor in the room, with dark reds complementing the tiled fireplace and a strikingly fluid composition, bringing movement to the space.

How to Bring this Style Home

This Studio Squire design adds some depth and darkness to this neutral living room. (Image credit: Christopher Horwood. Design: Studio Squire)

As these two contrasting approaches show, there are a number of ways to rework this style and make it your own.

In Studio Squire's recent project, they opted for a four-panel artwork, with the innermost panels folding inwards to reveal the television, though a simple two-panel piece can work equally well.

You also don't have to commission a bespoke piece of art to bring this style to life. There are plenty of ways to cut costs while still achieving a striking effect. For example, Phoebe recommends using wallpaper as a more affordable alternative, saying, "You can buy the wallpaper and have your builder apply it to the front of a piece of joinery that they have made."

Or, as Natasha suggests, you can try sourcing vintage pieces, too, for an equally unique effect, without the bespoke price point.

The one thing designers agree you shouldn't cut corners on is the installation process. Natasha emphasizes the importance of "finding a good joiner," while Phoebe adds, "Ensure the doors bi-fold so that when they are open the TV is in full display and when they are closed it's a piece of art."

But with these logistical elements covered, you should be set for a beautiful disguise, keeping your living room looking its best at all times.

Though this clever disguise would certainly elevate your living space at any time of year, it does feel like a particularly appropriate upgrade ahead of the festive season. It's one of the most effective ways to adapt your living room layout for hosting, and it will certainly impress your guests at your next Christmas party.

For more smart design tricks and ideas, subscribe to our newsletter.