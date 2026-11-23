Interior designer and entrepreneur Sophie Paterson is best known for creating contemporary, elevated interiors that reflect the people she and her team design spaces for — the same approach she takes when curating her own Christmas displays at home. And we were keen to learn more.

We asked Sophie what Christmas decorating rules she swears by to achieve an effortlessly stylish scheme, room after room, and I love that, for the most part, they are very simple, achievable tips that anyone can use for their own homes — the only bit that doesn't fall into that category is the fact that she decorates eight trees, starting in October... but we'll get to that!

From her go-to Christmas decorations to ideas for setting the mood at the festive table, these are Sophie's seven rules for a successful Christmas decorating scheme at home this year.

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1. More Is More

From baubles and pinecones to bows and lights, including delicate ornaments that are like a game to find, Sophie's Christmas tree is a triumph of texture, cohesive color, and joy.

"Christmas is the season when more is more," she says. "Put a tree in every room. Last year, I had eight! The trick is to start decorating at the end of October so you can pace yourself a little. Do one a week. Keep them all a bit different from each other so you don't wear yourself out — there is nothing worse than becoming jaded in the middle of November.

"Just mix up the ribbons. I find cheap pre-tied ones all over the internet." I'm personally obsessed with these Twelve Slim Velvet Tree Bows on Cox and Cox — they come in a rustic mix of colors and are a lovely length.

2. Trees Should Be Full

Despite the array of different ornaments, textures, and colors, Sophie's tree is thoroughly cohesive and considered. (Image credit: Sophie Paterson Interiors)

"Trees should be as full as you can get them with decorations," advises Sophie, "and if 90% of the baubles are on point with the color scheme, the other 10% can be random collected memories from holidays or things the kids have made.

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"It's hard to know when to stop — I tend to over-decorate, then come back later and take off the things that make my eyes go funny, or my shoulders twitch a bit."

Never was a truer sentence spoken! When we first get the boxes down from the attic, the kids all dive in, and everything goes everywhere — I let them have at it until they get bored, then usually go back for some gentle editing... Though I'm vowing to be more maximalist with my decorating this year, so I may just leave it as is! As Sophie said, more is more...

3. Linen Napkins Are Best

Napkins can be a dealbreaker for successful Christmas table decor. Why go to all the trouble of curating a wonderful festive display, only to ruin it by chucking on a square paper napkin like an afterthought: it reads like one.

As Sophie says, "Napkins are best when they're pure linen — they seem elegant even when there is mayhem going on around you." Yes, they're a little pricier than cotton, and a whole lot more than paper (which is a no), but they're more durable, easy to style, and you can stick them in the wash for more sustainable hosting.

4. Tablescapes Should Be Playful

Simple, playful, and effortlessly chic — the delicate edging of the dinnerware is the icing on the cake. (Image credit: Sophie Paterson Interiors)

For Sophie, Christmas tables should be playful. And I wholeheartedly agree. She shares that she found a YouTube tutorial on folding napkins into a tree shape in under a minute.

"That impactful element is what sets the tone for the festivities, and putting a smile on the faces of guests the moment they walk in gets everyone in the right mood," she says.

We know a thing or two about folding napkins for Christmas here at Livingetc, and our guide explains how easy it is to fold not one, but four different types of festive napkin to elevate your tablescape.

5. Pull the Color Scheme From Your Space

For each tree Sophie decorates — which we've established is a lot — she pulls the color scheme from the room it's in. "I have orange and purple in the wallpaper in my dining room, so that informed the color of the ribbons I chose, which sat on the end of each branch," she explains.

The same can extend to your festive tablescape, too, where you can get creative with your Christmas table color palettes — depending on your room's color scheme, we've found some tried-and-tested combos that are anything but boring.

6. Bows, Bows, Bows

The bow detail on the end of the balustrade is a lovely touch — this Velvet Ribbon on Amazon looks chic in Copper, but also comes in Wine and Dark Green colorways if you're keen to replicate one of these long-length bow decorations. (Image credit: Sophie Paterson Interiors)

As someone who's bought into the Anthropologie bow tree topper trend, I am the first to suggest bows as one of the best decorations for multiple purposes within your festive displays (I also used it on my front door).

But as Sophie says, "Bows are the easiest way to keep costs down," and she suggests keeping the baubles the same, too. There are so many velvet and satin ribbons on Amazon, available in a range of colors, materials, and thicknesses to suit your space and decorating scheme — they're a great way to get creative without breaking the bank.

7. Embrace Faux Foliage

"Don't be afraid of faux foliage," suggests Sophie. "I use it everywhere, from my hallway to the trees. Sometimes I'll add in a bit of dried willow or extra ribbons, so it looks a little more personal, but Christmas is a time to take as much stress away as possible, and no one wants to be vacuuming pine needles."

Even die-hard real Christmas tree fans would have to agree. It was the bane of my life before I converted to faux trees — the years I spent picking needles out of my carpet that my hoover could never catch. Years...

But even if you can't be persuaded to go artificial for the tree itself, I'm sure you could be persuaded to bring in a faux garland or two; maybe a Christmas wreath? I have all of the above, and if Sophie thinks it's fabulous, then it's fabulous.

For more ways to get creative with your festive decorating this year, we asked four florists what they're doing with their wreaths — and we were impressed.

Now that your Christmas decorating is under control, let us help you with your gifts, too. With our new gift-finding service, our stylists can source gifts to suit your recipient and budget, and it's totally free.

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