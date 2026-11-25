An icon of 1970s Italian design, the Maralunga is one of few sofas that hide their ingenuity so well. Designed by Vico Magistretti for Cassina in 1973, the design piles generously padded cushions into a low, relaxed frame, with headrests that move from high to low thanks to a mechanism developed from a simple bicycle chain.

With its chic 1970s aesthetic and clever engineering, this iconic sofa is a hedonistic design hero of the postmodern design movement, and one that remains as popular today as when it was first unveiled at the time.

The Maralunga is still made by Italian-founded furniture brand Cassina, a brand renowned for its pioneering industrial designs, and today, it feels like it once again captures an important moment in design. In reaction to a glut of rounded, 'plump' sofas peaking in popularity, designers are now buying sofas with creases, folds, and drapes instead, bringing more of a sense of movement to a piece of furniture that can feel inherently static.

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So, I'm taking a closer look at its history, why it’s such a sought-after piece, and speaking to the designers who like to include it in their interior projects today.

History and Engineering

The sofa has been reimagined in many ways over its 50 year plus history. (Image credit: Mario Carrieri© Cassina Historical Archives)

Clever as well as comfortable, the Maralunga’s story begins with a bicycle chain. In 1973, Magistretti developed the hidden bike chain mechanism that lets the headrest glide from high to low. His original drawing shows the chain picked out in green, with a question mark scribbled beside it.

The result was a sofa that looked reassuringly simple and soft, with its cleverness tucked out of sight. “My intention with Maralunga,” Magistretti said of the design, “was to design an object that represented a whole range of interior architecture with a familiar feel.”

Vico Magistretti's original sketches show exactly how the Maralunga's headrest works. (Image credit: Vico Magistretti ©Archivio Studio Magistretti)

The Maralunga is in fact a family of pieces, with an armchair, two-, two-and-a-half-, and three-seat sofas and an ottoman. Cassina says it made its mark on the international market straight away, and it went on to win a Compasso d’Oro in 1979. In 2024, following research with the Fondazione Magistretti, Cassina enhanced the internal mechanism further to add a further 7 degrees of backrest inclination, increasing its support and comfort.

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Aesthetic and Appeal

Interior designer Edwina Glenn found this vintage leather Maralunga which was perfect for the living space of a renovated 1980s house in Melbourne. (Image credit: Sharyn Cairns. Design: Edwina Glenn)

Part of the Maralunga’s lasting pull is how little it dates. Interior architect Edwina Glenn, who has specified it in her projects, puts it simply, suggesting that it “still looks as effortless and contemporary as it did when it was first designed”.

It’s also a piece that tends to look its best in dynamic company. Interior designer Rachael Gowdridge, who brings pieces in this “playful” shape and form into her projects, says, “Something like the Maralunga can look perfect alongside antiques, contemporary artwork or more traditional pieces. I think it’s often those unexpected combinations that make a room feel interesting and personal”, Rachael explains.

For Christian Warren, founder and principal designer of The Warren, who chose to include a Maralunga armchair in their Brixton (Pasadena) project, pictured below, the design is about bringing more than simply a piece of furniture; it’s that rare element of something that appears to go further. “For me, Maralunga has a very human or anthropomorphic quality. It is expressive, playful, and requires interaction. When you want to lounge in it, you must manipulate and fold the appendages to accommodate your form and create the hug/ support you need,” she explains. “In this way the chair becomes an interactive sculpture, something you contend with and are in relationship to. That’s what art is meant to do: affect us; I think that makes Magistretti’s Maralunga a piece that blurs the line between art and design”.

Range and Usability

In this project by LA-based studio The Warren, the Maralunga lounge chairs act as a soft contrast to the mid-century-inspired sofa by Modernica. (Image credit: Kort Havens. Design: The Warren)

The Maralunga is a family of pieces. The sofa, which is available in different sizes, came first. The Maralunga armchair design followed. This makes the Maralunga an appealingly adaptable range of designs. Which option you choose might depend on the space you’re intending it to be used and seen in. For example, Edwina says, “I love the deeper Maralunga in a family room setting, but the original shallower specifications work perfectly in a study environment or where space is at a premium, such as apartment living.”

The design is available in two distinct sofa depths — a standard depth of 95 cm and a deeper "Maxi" depth of 105 cm — alongside multiple width configurations. Whichever specification you select, Edwina highlights, “The adjustable back offers great flexibility for making a space feel convivial.”

Meanwhile, for Rachael, the Maralunga holds usability appeal not just in residential projects, but for hospitality projects too. Again, its benefit lies in that all-important comfort and convivial combination factor Edwina has also alluded to. “In hospitality, we look to create spaces that feel comfortable and relaxed, rather than overly designed, and furniture with the Maralunga’s sort of character really helps to achieve that”, says Rachael.

Vintage vs New

This vintage Maralunga sofa was reimagined in Liberty fabrics by Vinterior for a campaign earlier this year. (Image credit: Vinterior x Liberty)

Because the Maralunga has been so cherished since the day it launched, it’s possible to track down and pick up an older, original example of the design. Edwina sees the benefit of buying one both ways — vintage and brand-new. She tends to source an original because “new leather just doesn’t have the same aesthetic as a time-worn leather piece. And where possible, I enjoy using vintage pieces from a sustainability perspective.” In this sense, an older Maralunga in time-worn leather might be the strongest option if you want the space to carry that authentically older, vintage feel.

However, Edwina also heralds the advantage of buying a brand-new Maralunga: “My preference would always be to order a new Maralunga if I am specifying fabric on the sofa. Recovering is of course an option but often very costly.” Before you buy one, then, think not just about which size will suit your space, but also what style nuances you want your Maralunga to deliver.

Where to Buy the Maralunga

For anyone tempted to bring a Maralunga home, Rachael’s advice is to relax about it: “don’t feel you need to design the entire room around it, or fill the space with furniture from the same period.”

So lean into the Maralunga’s strength of character and don’t be deterred by its distinctive retro charisma. Edwina describes the Maralunga as a “timeless beauty” and one “which perfectly captures 1970s Italian design and innovation.”

For Down The Warren’s Christian, its popularity says something bigger about where we are now as an industry: “We are emerging from the beige mindset in search of self-expression and joy. Maralunga’s popularity proves that.” In this sense, Maralunga’s relevance is arguably stronger than ever.

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