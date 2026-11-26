If there's one overarching theme I've noticed in kitchen designs lately, it's the desire to return to tradition. From bronze pot-filler taps to gorgeous European range ovens, these features signal a heightened interest in artistry and craftsmanship, a pushback from the ultra-modern all-white designs that dominated the 2010s, and this new trend is no different.

In the past, the kitchen island was seen as little more than an opportunity to squeeze as much marble as possible into your kitchen design. They were showy, ostentatious, and at their worst, even a little bit tacky. But this is anything but. Taking inspiration from the woodworking traditions of the past and the detailed legs of antique furniture, this design swaps the heavy, bulky island finishes for a more delicate, crafted finish. These furniture-style legs help elevate your surface, bringing some character and decoration to your kitchen.

In a world that is so dominated by mass-made designs and AI, we're increasingly drawn to designs that bear the mark of human touch, and these wooden legs, with all their craftsmanship and detail, do exactly that.

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Why Designers Love This Feature

These detailed features bring some elegance and tradition to your kitchen. (Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Studio No. 33)

There's something quietly nostalgic about this design feature, a sense of tradition and history that can help counteract an overly modern kitchen design, which is exactly what designers love about it so much.

It's a style Annie Burrows, from Blakes London, chose to use in a project where the client wanted to "bring a little sense of nostalgia and heritage into her new London home." With the image of a kitchen that operated as the family hub, "drawing the family together for breakfast, homework, casual meals and everything in between," these decorative wooden legs help bring some more warmth and character into the otherwise modern design.

There's something a little more relaxed about these legs when compared to the styles used on more modern pieces. The softness and intricacy of these details make the overall island design feel more akin to furniture than a sometimes stark, modern kitchen.

There's so much repetition in kitchen trends today, leaving many designs feeling rather similar. This kind of feature is what distinguishes your space, setting it apart from the monotonous spaces we've become so familiar with.

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For designer Chloe Goldberg, from Studio No. 33, it's this sense of originality that made the feature a perfect fit. Tasked with designing the kitchen for a luxury condominium development sales center, she wanted to create a space that made prospective buyers feel as though "they were stepping into their future home rather than a traditional sales center." Careful to move away from the classic, overused features we see in every modern development project, Chloe says, "The idea was to create a warm, welcoming kitchen where they could imagine gathering with family, entertaining friends, and spending time."

Not only can they help bring some character to new-builds and modern designs, but these features are also a beautiful choice when un-updating an ugly modern kitchen in a period home, as designer Sabrina Barazin discovered when redesigning a 1932 Arts and Crafts home. Though much of the home had retained its original character, the kitchen had undergone a complete makeover in the early 2000s, leaving the space with "no relationship to the rest of the home."

Keen to reinstate some of this pre-war character and artistry, Sabrina took inspiration from traditional kitchen designs before the advent of built-in, fitted cabinetry. "We designed the island as a freestanding piece in that spirit, with deep drawer fronts set on four turned-oak legs, so it reads like an old working table that has always belonged to the house," she says.

Similarly, Chloe explains, "We approached the island as a piece of furniture, taking inspiration from traditional furniture design with details like reeding, tapered legs, and subtle moldings. These details helped give the kitchen a more personal, collected feel."

Why Islands With Furniture-Style Legs Work So Well

A dark timber frame brings warmth and depth to this kitchen design. (Image credit: Sylvie Li. Design: Sabrina Barazin)

There are a few reasons this style works quite as well as it does. For one, it offers some more variety to a kitchen design, providing some much-needed contrast to a traditional run of kitchen cabinetry. "Adding furniture-style legs helps break up what can otherwise feel like a large, solid block of cabinetry," agrees Chloe.

Unlike a solid island design, the light, delicate legs bring brightness and levity into the space, which can be especially helpful in small kitchens. As Sabrina describes it, "It lets light and floor move underneath it, so the island feels lighter than its footprint." By exposing more of your kitchen flooring, you are able to create the illusion of a greater amount of space, opening up the room and allowing light to travel through it.

It also feels a bit more relaxed than a traditional design, with Annie saying, "It brings a sense of informality and warmth to the kitchen, making the island feel more like a piece of furniture than a purely functional kitchen unit." According to Annie, there's an inherent homeliness and familiarity to a turned timber leg, bringing a sense of comfort to your design.

And, perhaps most notably of all, these features provide so much more character than a classic island would. By replicating the look of furniture, it offers a more personalised, unique effect, as though you have brought together pieces from all over, rather than having your whole kitchen fitted at once. "A kitchen made of distinct pieces feels collected over time, and that warmth is hard to get from one continuous run of cabinetry," agrees Sabrina.

How to Style the Trend

"The turned timber island legs were inspired by the clients' childhood rectory dining table in their family home in the north of England. They have fond memories of family and friends gathering around this sociable space for both formal and informal dinners and celebrations, making it the beating heart of the home," says Annie. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Blakes London)

Although you might connote this style with kitchens with more traditional features, you would be surprised at just how versatile this look can be. "Islands on legs can work in absolutely every style of kitchen, from mid-century to more traditional Shaker," argues Annie. "It's the detailing of the legs and how you pair them with the rest of the kitchen that establishes the design language."

It's a particularly effective design technique to use in transitional-style spaces, where different interior design styles and eras sit alongside one another. "It adds a bit of character and can also be a great way to bring in something unexpected, especially if you’re going for a more eclectic look," says Chloe. "Mixing different furniture styles and periods can make a kitchen feel more interesting and less predictable."

Thanks to the furniture-like look of this design, these islands also work beautifully in open-plan homes, where the kitchen flows into the living room or dining room. Unlike a classic, hyper-modern design with built-in fixtures, "A freestanding island lets the kitchen sit in conversation with the rooms around it, so it looks like it belongs to a home and less like an appliance zone," explains Sabrina.

When adapting this style to suit your kitchen, Chloe warns: "The style of the leg makes a big difference too," with each offering its own distinct character. "Something simple and tapered will feel more understated, whereas reeding and more ornate decorative details will give it a more traditional look," explains Chloe.

Along with the shape of the legs, the materials you use will also come into play when it comes to the overall effect of your kitchen. Over at Blakes, Annie says, "We are huge advocates of mixed materials, natural materials and textured finishes." Natural stones and marbles, and wooden features are great examples of this trend. "What's key is that, while there is a palette and depth of rich materials at play, the tones are complementary. Nothing shouts; everything works together harmoniously. The overall aesthetic is neither twee nor pastiche, but timeless," she says.

Beyond the island itself, Sabrina argues that "Turned legs also look best when the floor beneath them has something to say." She advocates for kitchen flooring with some personality, like the custom hexagon mosaic used in her project.

And while wood is the classic choice for this design, Chloe says, "This type of furniture leg detail would work just as beautifully in a painted finish or even as metal. Depending on the color and finish, the furniture-style legs could either blend in with the surrounding cabinetry or become more of a statement element in the space."

Shop the Style

There's a certain warmth and coziness that comes from traditional kitchen features like these; they invite an atmosphere of comfort, ideal for family homes, while offering a timeless style that will see you through the years. If you want to lean into this even more, finish the look off with some of these traditional kitchen decor pieces; they could just be the final touch your space needs.

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