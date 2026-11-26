For many of us, window frames are a bit of an afterthought — defaulted to standard white or hidden behind heavy drapery. But, as it turns out, this feature has been ripe with design potential. By introducing color, you can turn this standard element of any room into a characterful, artistic frame for views inside and out.

Painting your window frames means you can try decorating with color and experimenting with tone and contrast, without stepping too far outside your comfort zone or overwhelming a room. Think of them as an extended canvas for your favorite paint ideas: window frames serve as versatile anchors for your room’s palette.

By seeing these often-overlooked features through a creative lens, you can refresh a room with minimal effort — all you need is a paint pot and brush. We've rounded up some of our favorite examples from interior designers that bring their schemes to life.

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1. Real Depth

A rich ochre home office with coral window frame in a project by Laura Stephens. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens)

"Choosing to use a deeper tone on woodwork and decorative details works particularly well because it gives the room a sense of grounding and gently frames architectural features without overpowering them," says interior designer Laura Stephens. "It creates definition and depth, while still feeling calm and considered."

2. Take It Tonal

Window frames go tonal in this project by Barbara Corley Blom. (Image credit: Monica Johanessen. Design: Barbara Corley Blom)

In this home, designed by color designer Barbara Corley Blom, each room's palette uses tones of the same shade to soften the bold contrasts within spaces. "In order to ground a palette, I often tonally deepen details like doors, skirting boards and window frames," says Barbara. "This allows the wall colors to breathe and gives the eye moments of rest, as our vision naturally travels from room to room."

3. In View

Green makes for a clever contrast in this modern bathroom, designed by Ali Heath. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Ali Heath)

Color can be used to lead the eye to the view beyond, as was the idea in this bathroom, designed by Ali Heath for Banchory Farm, which features a bold green to contrast with a soothing plaster pink. "Setting Plaster on the walls and ceiling creates a charming glow while Yeabridge Green at the window really pops and gives this traditional space an upbeat feel," explains Farrow & Ball's color curator Joa Studholme.

4. Another Layer

Lonika Chande used rich yellow to add another colorful layer to this bright scheme. (Image credit: Milo Brown. Design: Lonika Chande)

Leaving windows white is a missed opportunity to add extra color to a room. In this space, designed by Lonika Chande, a window painted in Fenwick and Tilbrook's Pimlico Green balances out the rich oxblood wood joinery. "Windows are an opportunity to introduce another layer of color, and here it helps soften the transition between the room and the garden beyond," Lonika says.

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5. White Out

A white decorative outline adds character to this plain kitchen window in a project by Howark Design. (Image credit: Christopher Horwood. Design: Howark Design)

Having said that, if you have uPVC, or are reluctant to paint your window frames, you can still have fun with white. For this kitchen looking out to a terrace, designer James Arkoulis of west London studio Howark Design took an imaginative approach. "Inspired by painted window surrounds I saw at Park Güell in Barcelona, I added a painted detail to give the window more character and turn an often-overlooked area into a design feature."

For more white trim alternatives, this is how designers create a far less ordinary look with decorative finishes and colorful paints.

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