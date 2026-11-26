Painting Your Window Frames Is Such an Easy Way to Transform Your Room — And You Can Do It in a Weekend
Bringing color to your window frames is the new frontier for getting creative with a room's palette
For many of us, window frames are a bit of an afterthought — defaulted to standard white or hidden behind heavy drapery. But, as it turns out, this feature has been ripe with design potential. By introducing color, you can turn this standard element of any room into a characterful, artistic frame for views inside and out.
Painting your window frames means you can try decorating with color and experimenting with tone and contrast, without stepping too far outside your comfort zone or overwhelming a room. Think of them as an extended canvas for your favorite paint ideas: window frames serve as versatile anchors for your room’s palette.
By seeing these often-overlooked features through a creative lens, you can refresh a room with minimal effort — all you need is a paint pot and brush. We've rounded up some of our favorite examples from interior designers that bring their schemes to life.
1. Real Depth
"Choosing to use a deeper tone on woodwork and decorative details works particularly well because it gives the room a sense of grounding and gently frames architectural features without overpowering them," says interior designer Laura Stephens. "It creates definition and depth, while still feeling calm and considered."
2. Take It Tonal
In this home, designed by color designer Barbara Corley Blom, each room's palette uses tones of the same shade to soften the bold contrasts within spaces. "In order to ground a palette, I often tonally deepen details like doors, skirting boards and window frames," says Barbara. "This allows the wall colors to breathe and gives the eye moments of rest, as our vision naturally travels from room to room."
3. In View
Color can be used to lead the eye to the view beyond, as was the idea in this bathroom, designed by Ali Heath for Banchory Farm, which features a bold green to contrast with a soothing plaster pink. "Setting Plaster on the walls and ceiling creates a charming glow while Yeabridge Green at the window really pops and gives this traditional space an upbeat feel," explains Farrow & Ball's color curator Joa Studholme.
4. Another Layer
Leaving windows white is a missed opportunity to add extra color to a room. In this space, designed by Lonika Chande, a window painted in Fenwick and Tilbrook's Pimlico Green balances out the rich oxblood wood joinery. "Windows are an opportunity to introduce another layer of color, and here it helps soften the transition between the room and the garden beyond," Lonika says.
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5. White Out
Having said that, if you have uPVC, or are reluctant to paint your window frames, you can still have fun with white. For this kitchen looking out to a terrace, designer James Arkoulis of west London studio Howark Design took an imaginative approach. "Inspired by painted window surrounds I saw at Park Güell in Barcelona, I added a painted detail to give the window more character and turn an often-overlooked area into a design feature."
For more white trim alternatives, this is how designers create a far less ordinary look with decorative finishes and colorful paints.
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Luke Arthur Wells is a freelance design writer, award-winning interiors blogger and content creator, and stylist, known for neutral, textural spaces with a luxury twist. He's worked with some of the UK's top design brands, counting the likes of Tom Dixon Studio as regular collaborators, and his work has been featured in print and online in publications ranging from Domino Magazine to The Sunday Times. He's a hands-on type of interiors expert too, contributing practical renovation advice and DIY tutorials to a number of magazines, as well as to his own readers and followers via social media.