A little bit of mind-melding might be needed to get into this latest trend, as wall-to-wall carpets haven't been this much in style since, oh, your grandmother's house in the early 1980s? But they're back, with some of the most forward-looking studios we know using them to plushly cover entire rooms, allowing them to shimmer silkily underfoot and instantly make homes look and feel warmer, cozier, and, yes, perhaps even a little sexier.

"Wall-to-wall carpets are glam," says Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan and a "massive fan" who "loves talking about" them. "Snugs, reading rooms, bedrooms… we often use them. We're just finishing a cinema room with a chocolate-colored cut-pile wool carpet, and the overall effect is amazing: comforting, smart, glamorous. They make you want to kick your shoes off and sink in."

L.A.-based designer Brigette Romanek agrees that wall-to-wall carpets are just right for right now. "They're a visual pop," she says. "They're comfy and cozy, a layer for rugs, a way to exhale. They can be plush, sheered, patterned, or solid — the best way to approach them is to have fun. This is not your grandma's carpet anymore!"

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The way to ensure that they aren't reminiscent of British suburbia circa 1982 is to choose carpet colors in jewel tones — the most exciting projects are calling for burgundies, pinks and greens. "We often specify green carpet," says Rachel Nolan, co-founder of Australian design studio Kennedy Nolan and a major proponent of the art form. "It's actually a really natural color for the ground plane, like being on grass. I find that people are always struck by how psychologically reassuring it is to be on."

In fact, that emotional response is what drew Tiffany to carpets, too. "As well as being insulating, I love how cocooning carpets feel," she says. "As warming for the soul as they are for the actual home." She suggests that wool and sisal are more practical for high-traffic areas downstairs, and silk — or a viscose-silk mix, or even bamboo silk — should be saved for the bedroom. "While patterned carpets can disguise a multitude of things, they tend to look busy in rooms with lots of furniture, while solids generally seem more current," she adds. She likes to look for a sheen "that brings a sense of the room being special."

Ultimately, while this reinvention of a classic may feel too retro for some, those willing to get on board will find the wall-to-wall carpet trend much more inviting than wooden planks. "Think of them as the equivalent of fabric wall panels, but for the floor," Tiffany says. "Softening, soothing, and more than a little bit sumptuous."

1. Moody blue

A modern bedroom scheme by Studio Kennon balances white walls and bedding with a deep blue carpet. (Image credit: Derek Swalwell. Design: Studio Kennon)

While the exterior of this home was constructed from brutalist concrete, Studio Kennon made every effort to soften the interiors, choosing a rich dark blue wall-to-wall carpet for the main bedroom. Its dark tone pulls the otherwise soothing grays used elsewhere in the scheme in a more grown-up direction and is a rich contrast to the equally lavish stone chosen for the headboard.

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2. Dining in

Soft pink carpet sets a warm, understated foundation for this sophisticated dining space by Kennedy Nolan. (Image credit: Kennedy Nolan)

You might think that eating areas should be off-limits for carpeting, but really, what difference is a wall-to-wall to a rug, when neither is any match for a vacuum cleaner anyway? That was the justification for Australian practice Kennedy Nolan's decision here, as they wanted to create a space that was a sophisticated and grown-up stage for both adult dinner parties and soothing morning coffees. A thick pile underfoot was the obvious choice.

3. Laid-back luxury

Plush burgundy carpet brings a cocooning feel to this cozy attic room by Flack Studio, adding a bold hit of color underfoot. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Flack Studio)

For pop star Troye Sivan's bedroom, Australian designer Flack Studio chose a burgundy wall-to-wall carpet from Halcyon Lake, a rich, deep complement to the plaster pink limewash backdrop of the scheme. Carpets work best when they speak to other decor choices within the space, and picking one that's a few shades darker than the walls will help to draw the eye upwards. The artwork by Tom Polo, Station Gallery, adds a striking note.

4. Another level

Kennedy Nolan used a bright, yellow-green carpet to lead up to the living area of this home. (Image credit: Kennedy Nolan)

"The sour green we used in this house is from the yellow end of the spectrum," says Rachel Nolan. "It has connotations of new growth, but it's also a shade that is resonant of the complex, tertiary color palettes of the 1960s. These felt like nice references for this house, which has spatial and material qualities that draw on the late modernist period." As shown here, carpet works well as a device for leading you up the stairs and into the living area — think of it as a permanent runway.

5. Silky soft

A richly textured carpet anchors this serene bedroom by Studio Duggan, adding depth and warmth beneath a palette of earthy tones. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Studio Duggan)

"It felt very relaxed," says Tiffany Duggan, about her decision to use a green silk carpet in this guest bedroom. Cleverly, the subtle sheen of it matched the limewash finish by Bauwerk Colour on the wall, both showing depth, movement and a sense of character. She keeps this material option for upstairs where foot traffic is lower, and it needn't be so durable, while wool and sisal are her preference for living areas.

If you're stuck on where to buy carpet, we have a guide to the best carpet brands to know that are as design-forward as they are soft underfoot.

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